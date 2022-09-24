ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Syracuse.com

Wagner vs. Syracuse football prediction and early preview for CFB Week 5

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. The Syracuse football team continued their hot start to the season and squeaked out a 22-20 win over Virginia. The Orange trailed 20-19 with just under six minutes to play, but QB Garret Shrader and RB Sean Tucker led them down the field, and kicker Andre Szmyt hit his fifth field goal of the night to give the hosts the win.
Syracuse.com

Time and TV network set (sort of) for Syracuse’s ACC/Big Ten Challenge game at Illinois

Syracuse, N.Y. ―The broadcast networks and game times have been set for the 2022 ACC/Big Ten Challenge, including Syracuse’s game at Illinois on Tuesday, Nov. 29. In announcing the times and TV information for the 14 games in this year’s ACC/Big Ten Challenge, the ACC gave two potential tip-off times and two options among the ESPN family of networks for the Syracuse-Illinois contest.
sujuiceonline.com

Syracuse football, now 4-0, rises two more spots in ACC Power Rankings

We’re now a full month into the 2022 football season, and as we head into the heart of ACC play, we’ve got a fresh new ACC Power Rankings for you. The Tigers had a scare in Winston Salem last week, but they showed why they are in the top spot. DJ Uiagalelei is starting to come into his own, and the defense did enough when called upon to get the victory on the road against a competitive Wake Forest team. There is no time to pat themselves on the back as the No. 2 team in the conference comes to Death Valley this weekend.
Brian Higgins
Syracuse.com

Syracuse football ranked for first time since 2019; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Sept. 26)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 65; Low: 53. More showers this week: See the 5-day forecast. ‘BETTER LATE THAN NEVER’: The city of Syracuse has begun installing 75 new parking meters, replacing old meters that have been rejecting credit cards and dollar bills, complicating the parking process for residents and visitors. It hopes to install 150 new meters, replacing about half of the meters in the city, by the end of the year after existing meters stopped working and drivers were forced to pay via smartphone or search on foot for a working meter. (Chris Carlson photo)
#Syracuse Football#Syracuse Orange#American Football#College Football#Fcs#Clemson
Syracuse.com

Garrett Shrader teases ‘new plan’ for SU offense moving forward after early struggles in run game

Syracuse, N.Y. — During the preseason, Syracuse football’s offensive scheme for 2022 was advertised as a more balanced blend of the passing and rushing games. Through SU’s first four games, it’s seemed more like the pass-heavy offense coordinator Robert Anae ran at his previous program. Syracuse already has 1,000 passing yards through four games, and eight of the team’s 14 touchdowns have been through the air.
Hot 99.1

Orange Bringing National Attention To Upstate New York Football

No matter which college team you root for, no one should deny the benefits to all of New York football when Syracuse University is playing well. 31 New Yorkers are currently on NFL rosters in 2022. Former pro football stars like Ron Jaworski, Boomer Esiason and even fan favorite Rob Gronkowski are all from the Empire State. Top names and the big teams always draw fans attention. That's why it's awesome when the Orange are playing well because upstate New York draws the attention of all of college football.
Syracuse.com

CNY football player up for award presented by New York Giants

Syracuse, N.Y. -- Jamesville Dewitt lineman Bryce Dadey has been nominated for an award recognizing his work ethic and off-field character. Dadey, a sophomore, is a candidate for USA Football’s Heart of a Giant Award. It is presented by the Hospital for Special Surgery and the New York Giants to players, student managers, student mascots or other designated student team members in the Tri-State area of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

