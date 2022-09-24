A drunk driver who got violent with law enforcement officers during his arrest Sunday is facing several charges. 36-year-old Steven Wallace Morris of Eads, Tennessee in Shelby County is under a $33,500 bond and his court date is October 13. Morris is charged with three counts of assaulting a first responder, a 2nd offense of driving under the influence, simple possession or casual exchange of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, vandalism under $1,000, violation of the implied consent and open container laws, giving a false report, and resisting arrest.

SHELBY COUNTY, TN ・ 22 HOURS AGO