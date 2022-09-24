ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collierville, TN

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wjle.com

Drunk Driver Assaults Officers and Vandalized Patrol Car During Arrest

A drunk driver who got violent with law enforcement officers during his arrest Sunday is facing several charges. 36-year-old Steven Wallace Morris of Eads, Tennessee in Shelby County is under a $33,500 bond and his court date is October 13. Morris is charged with three counts of assaulting a first responder, a 2nd offense of driving under the influence, simple possession or casual exchange of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, vandalism under $1,000, violation of the implied consent and open container laws, giving a false report, and resisting arrest.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
actionnews5.com

Thieves raid woman’s purse, steal car from Memphis hospital, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is looking for the suspects responsible for raiding a woman’s purse in a hospital bathroom and stealing her car. According to MPD, a woman arrived at Baptist Memorial Hospital around 12:20 a.m. Sunday and went to the restroom. She left the bathroom 20 minutes later and noticed she forgot her purse.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Off-duty officer’s gun, radio stolen outside restaurant

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A police officer’s gun and other department-issued items were stolen Monday night, according to Memphis police. The off-duty officer, employed in Mississippi, was one of several victims of car break-ins outside Juicy Crab on Winchester Road. Several customers said they walked outside and noticed their...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Cordova house burglarized 7 times in 3 months, 4 arrested

CORDOVA, Tenn. — Four people were arrested Sunday outside a Cordova house the Shelby County Department says has been targeted by thieves at least seven times since June. Deputies were called to the house in the 9800 block of Humphrey around 5:30 p.m. after a neighbor spotted two strange vehicles in the driveway and saw […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Collierville, TN
Collierville, TN
Crime & Safety
Shelby County, TN
Crime & Safety
County
Shelby County, TN
actionnews5.com

Two juveniles arrested after car theft

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two juveniles were arrested after a car theft on Claybrook Street near Bellevue Boulevard. On September 20, 2022, at 7:45 a.m., officers responded to an auto theft. The victim advised the officers that their vehicle was parked outside their residence, and the following day, their 2020...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Suspect accused of shooting at family during road rage incident

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– An 18-year-old is facing charges after allegedly shooting at a man’s car with his wife and two young sons inside.  The victim, who chooses to remain anonymous, is still shaking after a road rage incident turned violent earlier this month.  “Going down 40, just minding our own business, and this truck just come […]
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cpd#Shooting#Scso#Chevy Corvette
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man shot and killed in Frayser, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after a shooting in Frayser, according to the Memphis Police Department. The shooting happened in the 3800 block of Lake Park Cove. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. One woman has been detained, police said. The investigation is ongoing. Call...
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WREG

Man found stabbed at South Memphis intersection

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was found stabbed and critically wounded Tuesday morning at a gas station at Mississippi Boulevard and Crump Boulevard, police said. Police believe the stabbing happened in the 500 block of East Alston in South Memphis. Police responded to the call at 5:21 a.m. The victim was taken to Regional One […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Shooting at Creekside Meadows Apartments

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting at Creekside Meadows Apartments leaves one injured. At 7:45 p.m., officers responded to a shooting on Briarpark, where they found one female injured. She was transported to Regional One Health in critical condition. The suspect was last seen wearing a black hoodie. This is...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

MFD: Vacant duplex in South Memphis intentionally set on fire

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A vacant duplex was intentionally set on fire Monday night in South Memphis, according to Memphis Fire Department. It happened just before midnight on East Mallory Avenue. Investigators say the fire had multiple points of origin and left behind $30,4000 in damages to the structure. Anyone...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Collierville officer hit by car; suspect in custody

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — A man is in custody after a Collierville Police officer was run over by a Corvette at a hotel early Saturday. Police set up a crime scene at the Fairfield Inn and Suites at Highway 385 and Houston Levee in Collierville overnight. The officer was taken to Regional One hospital in critical […]
COLLIERVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Suspect in custody in officer-involved shooting investigation

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating the circumstances that led to an officer-involved shooting early Saturday morning in Collierville. Initial reports indicate that just before 2:30 a.m., officers with the Collierville Police Department responded to 10290 Collierville Road in an effort to locate an individual...
COLLIERVILLE, TN
WREG

Brewery, business on Madison report $10k in damage

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is accused of breaking into two businesses in the Edge District Saturday, causing more than $10,000 worth of damage. Police said they found Curtis Green, 33, hiding inside a bathroom at Memphis Made Brewery in the 400 block of Madison Avenue. They said he broke out windows of the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man killed in shooting near airport

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was killed in a shooting in the Airport Area just after midnight Sunday, Memphis Police said. Officers responded to 3035 Directors Row, a commercial retail strip, at 12:30 a.m. They found one man dead at the scene. Police have no information on a suspect and are investigating.
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy