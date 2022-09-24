Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Governor Kathy Hochul Urges NY Republicans to Leave the State – a Record Number of Them Actually GoBrooklyn LassiterNew York City, NY
Luxury sports lounge Bounce Sporting Club coming soon to Delray BeachBest of South FloridaDelray Beach, FL
New York Mayor Believes There Could be 75,000 Migrants as Tent City is CreatedTom HandyNew York City, NY
Opinion: Monmouth County Car Thefts Are A Sign Of Failed Crime PolicyOssiana TepfenhartMonmouth County, NJ
Mayor Adams Called Governor Abbott the Real Victim Over the MigrantsTom HandyTexas State
Related
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Launches for 99, 101 & 103 Grove Street in Bushwick, Brooklyn
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 99, 101, and 103 Grove Street, three four-story residential buildings in Bushwick, Brooklyn. Designed by Infocus and developed by 103 Grove Street LLC, the structures each yield eight residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are nine units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $75,429 to $156,130.
A New Target Location Is Coming To The Bronx
Following the announcement of new Target stores to open in SoHo and Astoria, comes a third location set to open in the Bronx. The new location will be on East Fordham Road near Valentine Avenue. According to sprawltag.com, it will be a small-format store. Small-format Targets originated as a way to introduce Target products to urban areas, college campuses, and anywhere else not suited for a normal-sized Target. The first small-format target opened at the University of Minnesota in 2014. As of 2019, Target reported opening nearly 100 small-format stores since the original. Target’s small-format stores typically range from 15,000 square feet to 45,000 square feet—quite small in comparison to an average full-size Target that is appx. 130,000 square feet. The new East Fordham location will span 21,000 square feet, middle-sized for a small-format store.
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Launches for 153 Erasmus Street in Flatbush, Brooklyn
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 153 Erasmus Street, a four-story residential building in Flatbush, Brooklyn. Designed by Oleg Ruditser, the structure yields 22 residences and 11 parking spaces. Available on NYC Housing Connect are seven units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $66,858 to $156,130.
New York YIMBY
Excavation Underway at 200 East 20th Street in Gramercy Park, Manhattan
Excavation is progressing at 200 East 20th Street, the site of a 19-story residential building in the Gramercy Park section of Manhattan. Designed by CetraRuddy and developed by Glacier Global Partners, the 210-foot-tall structure will yield 82,800 square feet with 52 condominium units spread across 65,500 square feet and 2,730 square feet of retail space. CM & Associates Construction Management is the general contractor for the property, which is located at the corner of East 20th Street and Third Avenue.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York YIMBY
City Agency Approves Five Mixed-Use Residential Developments in Yonkers, New York
The Yonkers Industrial Development Agency (IDA) has approved five new residential and commercial developments across the waterfront city. The developments are projected to create more than 600 construction jobs and over 300 apartments, including affordable housing for low-income seniors. The first development is an adaptive reuse project at 15-23 North...
New York YIMBY
378 West End Avenue Wraps Up Construction on Manhattan’s Upper West Side
Construction is finishing up on 378 West End Avenue, an 18-story residential building on Manhattan’s Upper West Side. Designed by COOKFOX and developed by Alchemy Properties, the project involved the restoration of a 1915 Palazzo-style building and construction of a new tower directly to the east. The development will yield 58 units in one- to six-bedroom layouts and a collection of penthouses, with sales and marketing led by Alchemy Properties and Compass. Leeding Builders Group is the general contractor for the property, which is located along West 78th Street between West End Avenue and Broadway.
nypressnews.com
NYC Mayor Adams’ migrant tent camp plan panned by Bronx BP Vanessa Gibson: ‘Not the ideal location’
Mayor Adams’ plan to house hundreds of Latin American migrants in tents in a Bronx parking lot drew skepticism Monday from the Boogie Down’s borough president, who charged that the site is not suitable for several reasons. The BP, Vanessa Gibson, said she’s concerned that the parking lot...
New York YIMBY
Demolition Underway for New Museum Expansion at 231 Bowery on Manhattan’s Lower East Side
Demolition work is underway for the New Museum‘s eight-story expansion at 235 Bowery on Manhattan’s Lower East Side. Designed by Rem Koolhaas and Shohei Shigematsu of OMA and Cooper Robertson & Partners, the 174-foot-tall annex will rise directly to the south of the SANAA-designed main building from 2007 and nearly double the institution’s footprint to 115,277 square feet. The sleek, angular volume will connect laterally to the original museum and house three gallery floors, a cafe, a bookstore, offices, community and educational program space, art storage, and outdoor terraces. Sciame Construction is the general contractor for the property, which is located at the intersection of Bowery and Spring Street.
RELATED PEOPLE
Temporary housing for migrants set up at Orchard Beach
NEW YORK -- Construction crews are building temporary housing in the Bronx for migrants.The emergency center is going up at Orchard Beach, and while some local residents are voicing concern, CBS2's Tim McNicholas says other people are looking at ways to help.The Bronx borough president says it will take at least two weeks to finish construction. When it's open, it will be an intake center where single adult migrants can find food, medical care, case work help and temporary shelter.Contractors worked for more than three hours Monday afternoon in the Orchard Beach parking lot."We have the space. I don't see anything...
New York YIMBY
Silverstein Properties Reveals Interactive Art Experience at 529 Fifth Avenue in Midtown, Manhattan
Silverstein Properties has repurposed vacant commercial space on the ground floor of 529 Fifth Avenue in Midtown into an interactive public art space. Dubbed “Wonderland Dreams,” the exhibit invites patrons to explore an immersive 3D painting created in partnership with artist Alexa Meade and Catching Flights. Drawing inspiration...
New York YIMBY
Permits Filed for 91 Court Street in Downtown Brooklyn
Permits have been filed for a nine-story residential building at 91 Court Street in Downtown Brooklyn. Located on the corner of Court Street and Livingston Street, the lot is a couple blocks from the Court Street-Borough Hall subway station, serviced by the N, R, W, 2, and 3 trains. Michael Calabrese is listed as the owner behind the applications.
bkreader.com
Flatbush Nostrand Junction Tour Explores Little-Known Neighborhood History
The Flatbush Nostrand Junction Business Improvement District launched its Urban Hyperlocal Tourism Initiative on September 21 with the first-ever historical walking tour of the Flatbush Avenue and Nostrand Avenue intersection locally known as “The Junction.”. The “Triangle Junction Tour” explored the unique history of the busy transportation hub, which...
IN THIS ARTICLE
East Harlem man helping the formerly incarcerated in his community
EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) – An East Harlem man says he is using his own troubled past to motivate and help young people in the Hispanic community. Julio Medina grew up in the Bronx. His mom came to New York City from Puerto Rico to chase the American Dream. Medina said his childhood was filled […]
New York YIMBY
YIMBY Attends Plaque Unveiling at 17 Beekman Place in Turtle Bay, Manhattan
Last Friday evening, YIMBY attended a plaque unveiling dedicated to the late James Vincent Forrestal at 17 Beekman Place in Turtle Bay. The residential building, located by the corner of Beekman Place and East 50th Street, formerly served as Forrestal’s private home and is now owned by the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg and its diplomatic missions. The event was attended by Luxembourg Prime Minister H.E. Xavier Bettel, Karen Donfried, Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs at the U.S. State Department, Lt. Col. James Hendon, Commissioner, NYC Department of Veterans’ Services, and Francesca C. Forrestal, the sole grandchild of the Forrestals.
New York YIMBY
New York City Approves Contract for $7 Billion Penn Station Redesign in Midtown, Manhattan
The Metropolitan Transportation Authority, in partnership with NJ Transit and Amtrak, approved a contract for the redesign of Penn Station, a project that could cost the city $7 billion. The joint venture project team includes architect of record FXCollaborative, global engineering firm WSP, and British design studio John McAslan and Partners, which will serve as a design consultant.
New York YIMBY
Michael Calabrese
Three-Story, Six-Unit Residential Building Planned at 2159 83rd Street, Bensonhurst. Staten Island-based property owner Michael Calabrese has filed applications for a three-story, six-unit residential building at 2159 83rd Street, in southern Bensonhurst. The project will measure 10,080 square feet and its residential units should average 1,249 square feet apiece, indicative of condominiums. There will be six off-street parking spaces. Douglas Pulaski’s Brooklyn-based Bricolage Designs is the architect of record. The 60-foot-wide, 6,000-square-foot property is currently occupied by a two-story, multi-family house. Demolition permits were approved in July. The Bay Parkway stop on the D train is four blocks away.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
therealdeal.com
Winter is coming: Landlords face brutal heating season
With temperatures dropping into the 40s in New York, landlords are cranking on the heat. But given the rising cost of fuel, many already had the jitters. “There’s a lot of anxiety going into this heating season,” said Aaron Weber, an owner at Weber Realty Management, which oversees 400 apartments across Manhattan and Brooklyn.
fox5ny.com
Parents call for increased security at NYC schools
NEW YORK - Parents in New York City are sounding the alarm about security after an emotionally disturbed person got into a school in Queens. On September 15, at P.S. 28 in Corona, there were reports of an intruder walking through the front door while school was in session. "Every...
queenoftheclick.com
The Infatuation Rated the Best Pizza in Brooklyn, Three Bay Ridge Places Made the List!
The Infatuation was in search of the best pizza in Brooklyn. They reviewed a lot of places throughout the borough. (See here) I cheered when I saw Espresso Pizza made the list – it’s often forgotten, but soooooo good. We found Espresso’s on the first night we were in Bay Ridge. It’s most like the pizza I ate when I was a kid.
Food giveaways planned across Hudson County this week
A number of Hudson County municipalities are giving away food to those in need this week, including West New York, Bayonne, and North Bergen. West New York will hold a food drive for residents on Tuesday, September 27. The event is part of efforts by Mayor Gabriel Rodriguez, Commissioner Margarita Guzman, and the West New York Board of Commissioners to ensure residents have access to the food they need.
Comments / 0