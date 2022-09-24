Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Calling All Bookworms! You Won't Want to Miss These 4 Free Author Events Happening in MassachusettsDianna CarneyHopkinton, MA
This Middle-of-Nowhere General Store has Some of the Best Sandwiches in All of ConnecticutTravel MavenBarkhamsted, CT
Alice Young, the first witch, found guilty and hung in Colonial AmericaSara BWindsor, CT
Football loses tough opening NESCAC matchupThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Related
westernmassnews.com
Tuesday Morning News Update
In this update, Springfield city officials are considering buying a vacant Friendly's restaurant on Sumner Avenue to increase parking at the neighboring Sumner Avenue Elementary School, the 10 cats that were evacuated from a Florida shelter ahead of Hurricane Ian have arrived in Massachusetts, and people who use oil to heat their homes may be in store for a more expensive upcoming winter season. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
westernmassnews.com
Monday night news update
In this update, two men are facing charges after allegedly flashing a gun at someone inside the Eastfield Mall yesterday afternoon, a crash happening in Westfield early this morning has kept a portion of Montgomery Road closed for much of the day, and Governor Charlie Baker made several stops in Westfield this afternoon. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
westernmassnews.com
Arraignment held for suspects in Longmeadow house break-in
East Longmeadow community remembering victims of wrong way crash on I-91 The East Longmeadow community is paying tribute to two town natives who were killed in a wrong-way crash on I-91 in Windsor, Connecticut on Friday. Belchertown woman claims family’s cat was shot by pellet gun. Updated: 4 hours...
westernmassnews.com
Investigation underway after 2 people found dead in Springfield home
East Longmeadow community remembering victims of wrong way crash on I-91 The East Longmeadow community is paying tribute to two town natives who were killed in a wrong-way crash on I-91 in Windsor, Connecticut on Friday. Belchertown woman claims family’s cat was shot by pellet gun. Updated: 4 hours...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
westernmassnews.com
East Longmeadow community remembering victims of wrong way crash on I-91
EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The East Longmeadow community is paying tribute to two town natives who were killed in a wrong-way crash on I-91 in Windsor, Connecticut on Friday. Two separate GoFundMe pages have now been set up for James Bowen and Dominique Loiselle to help with funeral costs.
westernmassnews.com
Monday afternoon news update
In this update, Springfield city officials are considering buying a vacant Friendly's restaurant on Sumner Avenue to increase parking at the neighboring Sumner Avenue Elementary School, the 10 cats that were evacuated from a Florida shelter ahead of Hurricane Ian have arrived in Massachusetts, and people who use oil to heat their homes may be in store for a more expensive upcoming winter season. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
westernmassnews.com
Montgomery Road closed after utility pole crash
WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Tuesday morning, crews responded to a major accident on Montgomery Road. Westfield Police Department confirmed a car crashed into a utility pole, closing down Montgomery Road between Notre Dame and Pine Street. No reported injuries at this time. The road is expected to open Tuesday...
westernmassnews.com
2 Men arrested following gun incident at Eastfield Mall
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield police say a suspect allegedly flashed a gun on Monday at the Eastfield Mall. We’re told after the suspect left officers located a loaded large capacity firearm in the suspect’s vehicle. Police were called to the Eastfield Mall on Boston Road around 5...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Springfield memorial held for Carl Sepheus calls attention to end violence
A memorial service was held in Springfield's Upper Hill neighborhood that pleaded for the end to the murder of young men of color.
westernmassnews.com
Janna's Tuesday Evening Forecast Update
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: sparks fly as car skids upside down into utility pole in Westfield. The crash took place just after 5 a.m. Tuesday morning, and Westfield Police said that speed was a factor. Airbnb popularity is on the rise in western Mass. ahead of leaf peeping season. Updated: 1...
2 Found Dead In Springfield Home
A man and a woman were found dead inside a Western Massachusetts home after a call from a relative. The two were found in Springfield around 10:15 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 25 on Maynard Street. According to Ryan Walsh, spokesman for the Springfield Police, officers responded to a home on Maynard...
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: long hospital wait times
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: sparks fly as car skids upside down into utility pole in Westfield. The crash took place just after 5 a.m. Tuesday morning, and Westfield Police said that speed was a factor. Airbnb popularity is on the rise in western Mass. ahead of leaf peeping season. Updated: 2...
RELATED PEOPLE
westernmassnews.com
Men charged in Eastfield Mall gun incident arraigned in Springfield Tuesday
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Two men are facing charges after an incident involving a gun at the Eastfield Mall in Springfield. Both suspects appeared in front of a judge to be arraigned on Tuesday morning in Springfield. Police said that one suspect flashed a gun in his waistband to another person inside the mall, threatening the employee.
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: youth groups not allowed to march in Big E parades
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: sparks fly as car skids upside down into utility pole in Westfield. The crash took place just after 5 a.m. Tuesday morning, and Westfield Police said that speed was a factor. Airbnb popularity is on the rise in western Mass. ahead of leaf peeping season. Updated: 2...
westernmassnews.com
Bernardston Police respond to car accident involving bicyclist
BERNARDSTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Bernardston responded to an accident on Church Street, or Route 10, following an accident involving a bicyclist Tuesday afternoon. According to Massachusetts State Police, the call came in shortly after 4 p.m. Tuesday. Bernardston Police and Fire Departments responded, as well as Massachusetts State...
westernmassnews.com
Suspect identified after vandalizing Westfield gas station
WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A Westfield gas station was vandalized over the weekend, causing serious damage. Now, police have identified a suspect. On Saturday, a man was captured on a surveillance camera, damaging a digital price sign at a Westfield gas station. On Tuesday, we spoke with the owner of...
Duo Nabbed For Breaking, Entering Logmeadow Home
Two men have been arrested for allegedly breaking into a Western Massachusets home with masks on. The Hampden County incident took place around 7:50 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 24 in Longmeadow on Converse Street. According to the Longmeadow police, officers responded to the home for a report of two suspects breaking...
westernmassnews.com
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: sparks fly as car skids upside down into utility pole in Westfield
WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A car careening down Montgomery Road in Westfield on its roof was caught on video Tuesday morning. It then came to a stop after crashing into a utility pole. It was a scene that kept a portion of the road closed to traffic much of the day.
westernmassnews.com
Town by Town: Day of Service, ice cream social, and bridge work
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: sparks fly as car skids upside down into utility pole in Westfield. The crash took place just after 5 a.m. Tuesday morning, and Westfield Police said that speed was a factor. Airbnb popularity is on the rise in western Mass. ahead of leaf peeping season. Updated: 2...
Springfield police investigate fatal shootings
There is no ongoing threat to the public, according to police. Springfield homicide detectives are investigating after a woman and man were found dead from gunshot wounds inside a home on Sunday night, according to officials. Ryan Walsh, a spokesperson for Springfield police, tweeted Monday afternoon that officers were called...
Comments / 0