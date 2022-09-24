In this update, Springfield city officials are considering buying a vacant Friendly's restaurant on Sumner Avenue to increase parking at the neighboring Sumner Avenue Elementary School, the 10 cats that were evacuated from a Florida shelter ahead of Hurricane Ian have arrived in Massachusetts, and people who use oil to heat their homes may be in store for a more expensive upcoming winter season. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.

WESTFIELD, MA ・ 20 HOURS AGO