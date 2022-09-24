Read full article on original website
Private equity's new debt ceiling
Private equity anxiety is peaking over a debt ceiling that has nothing to do with Congress and everything to do with Citrix. Driving the news: Banks last week lost between $600 million and $700 million, after they were forced to discount junk bonds tied to the $16.5 billion acquisition of Citrix by Elliott Management and Vista Equity Partners.
U.K. tax cut proposals reverberate across markets
Britain's central bank issued a rare statement on Monday that failed to stem its currency freefall, as the U.K. government's tax-slashing proposals continue to spark turmoil across financial markets. What they're saying: The Bank of England "will not hesitate to change interest rates as necessary to return inflation to the...
DAZN pauses IPO plans, makes buy
DAZN, an international sports streaming company, has put its IPO plans on hold to focus on profitability and expansion, particularly in Europe, North America CEO Joe Markowski told Axios. Driving the news: DAZN said on Tuesday it has reached an agreement to acquire U.K.-based Eleven Group's global sports media businesses,...
NFL・
Big tobacco buys into cannabis
Sanity Group, a German cannabinoids company, raised $37.6 million in Series B funding led by British American Tobacco. Why it matters:: This is the largest-ever funding round for a European cannabis startup, and also reflects how legacy tobacco giants are seeking to diversify beyond their nicotine-stained staples. Other investors in...
Amazon Prime Day-like sale coming in October
Amazon is the latest retailer to kick off holiday shopping with its first-ever “Prime Early Access Sale,” an October members-only event similar to Prime Day. Why it matters: Holiday spending growth is poised to trail last year's big bounce as customers seek out deals, Mastercard SpendingPulse projected this month.
Exclusive: NFT video platform Glass raises $5M, led by TCG, 1kx
Glass, a video platform that allows creators to monetize their videos as NFTs, has raised a $5 million seed round, Axios reports. The round was co-led by TCG Crypto, a large crypto investment fund within The Chernin Group, as well as 1kx, an early-stage crypto fund. Why it matters: It's...
Remote workers are increasingly surveilled, as manager paranoia surges
Critics call it bossware. Technology used to surveil workers, already widely adopted in lower-wage industries, is growing popular in the white-collar world — managers track keystrokes, mouse clicks and even take screenshots of monitors. Why it matters: The uptick in monitoring happened as more workers went remote, and managers...
Report: Rising interest rates, low housing supply threaten Hispanic wealth
A lack of retirement accounts, rising interest rates and a low housing supply pose risks to the building of long-term Latino wealth in the U.S., a new report warns. Why it matters: Even as Latinos have made financial and educational gains over the past few decades, they lag behind their non-Hispanic white counterparts in critical indicators of financial wellbeing.
Payments shop Strike raises $80 million in Bitcoin maximalist flex
Strike, the mobile payments app that facilitates instant transactions via blockchain, has raised another $80 million in fundraising in a show of Bitcoin maximalist strength. Why it matters: Strike is making the cumbersome digital asset "go" by using the Lightning Network, a layer 2 that enables faster and cheaper transactions — that its CEO Jack Mallers thinks could eventually make the crypto world more accessible to normal people.
Coming court ruling in crypto company vs SEC could have "Ripple" effect
To fight or not to fight the Securities and Exchange Commission — that enduring question for crypto companies should have a clearer answer following an almost two-year battle between the regulator and the company now called Ripple. The big picture: The central question that could be answered by court...
San Francisco ranks No. 4 for most expensive rent in the U.S.
San Francisco is the fourth most expensive city for renters in the country, with a median rent of $2,995, per Dwellsy's August report, Axios' Brianna Crane reports. Why it matters: Already-pricey rents are more expensive in 2022, making it tougher for people to afford housing. What's happening: High demand and...
"Forceful deceleration" in home prices: Growth cooling off
Home price jumps are losing altitude. Driving the news: Year-over-year home price growth declined by 2.3 percentage points from June to July, the largest one-month drop in the more than 27-year history of the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller U.S. National Home Price NSA Index. “Although U.S. housing prices remain substantially above...
Hog goes electric: Harley-Davidson spins off EV division LiveWire
Soon, hogs won't make much noise. Driving the news: Harley-Davidson on Tuesday spun off its electric motorcycle division as a separate, publicly traded company. LiveWire made its public debut in a SPAC deal with AEA-Bridges Impact Corp, known as ABIC, in a $1.8 billion merger aimed at funding its development of EV bikes.
Watch: A conversation on global energy reliability
On Oct. 11 at 8:00am ET, Axios climate & energy reporter Andrew Freedman and energy reporter Ben Geman will unpack potential solutions to restore stability and reliability in the global energy market in response to supply shortages and risks posed by climate change, featuring Resource for the Future President & CEO Richard G. Newell, former Federal Energy Regulatory Commission Chair Neil Chatterjee and more. Register.
