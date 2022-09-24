ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Axios

Private equity's new debt ceiling

Private equity anxiety is peaking over a debt ceiling that has nothing to do with Congress and everything to do with Citrix. Driving the news: Banks last week lost between $600 million and $700 million, after they were forced to discount junk bonds tied to the $16.5 billion acquisition of Citrix by Elliott Management and Vista Equity Partners.
ECONOMY
Axios

U.K. tax cut proposals reverberate across markets

Britain's central bank issued a rare statement on Monday that failed to stem its currency freefall, as the U.K. government's tax-slashing proposals continue to spark turmoil across financial markets. What they're saying: The Bank of England "will not hesitate to change interest rates as necessary to return inflation to the...
BUSINESS
Axios

DAZN pauses IPO plans, makes buy

DAZN, an international sports streaming company, has put its IPO plans on hold to focus on profitability and expansion, particularly in Europe, North America CEO Joe Markowski told Axios. Driving the news: DAZN said on Tuesday it has reached an agreement to acquire U.K.-based Eleven Group's global sports media businesses,...
NFL
Axios

Big tobacco buys into cannabis

Sanity Group, a German cannabinoids company, raised $37.6 million in Series B funding led by British American Tobacco. Why it matters:: This is the largest-ever funding round for a European cannabis startup, and also reflects how legacy tobacco giants are seeking to diversify beyond their nicotine-stained staples. Other investors in...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Axios

Amazon Prime Day-like sale coming in October

Amazon is the latest retailer to kick off holiday shopping with its first-ever “Prime Early Access Sale,” an October members-only event similar to Prime Day. Why it matters: Holiday spending growth is poised to trail last year's big bounce as customers seek out deals, Mastercard SpendingPulse projected this month.
INTERNET
Axios

Remote workers are increasingly surveilled, as manager paranoia surges

Critics call it bossware. Technology used to surveil workers, already widely adopted in lower-wage industries, is growing popular in the white-collar world — managers track keystrokes, mouse clicks and even take screenshots of monitors. Why it matters: The uptick in monitoring happened as more workers went remote, and managers...
TECHNOLOGY
Axios

Report: Rising interest rates, low housing supply threaten Hispanic wealth

A lack of retirement accounts, rising interest rates and a low housing supply pose risks to the building of long-term Latino wealth in the U.S., a new report warns. Why it matters: Even as Latinos have made financial and educational gains over the past few decades, they lag behind their non-Hispanic white counterparts in critical indicators of financial wellbeing.
REAL ESTATE
MARKETS
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
REAL ESTATE
ECONOMY
ENERGY INDUSTRY
