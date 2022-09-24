A federal judge on Friday ruled that U.S. Sugar can proceed with its $315 million acquisition of rival Imperial Sugar, rejecting a Justice Department antitrust lawsuit. Why it matters: This is the latest in a string of losses for Biden antitrust officials, in both DOJ and the FTC, as Axios reported last week. The next big test will be DOJ's efforts to stop book publisher Penguin Random House's proposed acquisition of Simon & Schuster.

