DAZN pauses IPO plans, makes buy
DAZN, an international sports streaming company, has put its IPO plans on hold to focus on profitability and expansion, particularly in Europe, North America CEO Joe Markowski told Axios. Driving the news: DAZN said on Tuesday it has reached an agreement to acquire U.K.-based Eleven Group's global sports media businesses,...
NFL・
Remote workers are increasingly surveilled, as manager paranoia surges
Critics call it bossware. Technology used to surveil workers, already widely adopted in lower-wage industries, is growing popular in the white-collar world — managers track keystrokes, mouse clicks and even take screenshots of monitors. Why it matters: The uptick in monitoring happened as more workers went remote, and managers...
U.K. tax cut proposals reverberate across markets
Britain's central bank issued a rare statement on Monday that failed to stem its currency freefall, as the U.K. government's tax-slashing proposals continue to spark turmoil across financial markets. What they're saying: The Bank of England "will not hesitate to change interest rates as necessary to return inflation to the...
Antitrust regulators lose U.S. Sugar case
A federal judge on Friday ruled that U.S. Sugar can proceed with its $315 million acquisition of rival Imperial Sugar, rejecting a Justice Department antitrust lawsuit. Why it matters: This is the latest in a string of losses for Biden antitrust officials, in both DOJ and the FTC, as Axios reported last week. The next big test will be DOJ's efforts to stop book publisher Penguin Random House's proposed acquisition of Simon & Schuster.
Private equity's new debt ceiling
Private equity anxiety is peaking over a debt ceiling that has nothing to do with Congress and everything to do with Citrix. Driving the news: Banks last week lost between $600 million and $700 million, after they were forced to discount junk bonds tied to the $16.5 billion acquisition of Citrix by Elliott Management and Vista Equity Partners.
Report: Rising interest rates, low housing supply threaten Hispanic wealth
A lack of retirement accounts, rising interest rates and a low housing supply pose risks to the building of long-term Latino wealth in the U.S., a new report warns. Why it matters: Even as Latinos have made financial and educational gains over the past few decades, they lag behind their non-Hispanic white counterparts in critical indicators of financial wellbeing.
Big tobacco buys into cannabis
Sanity Group, a German cannabinoids company, raised $37.6 million in Series B funding led by British American Tobacco. Why it matters:: This is the largest-ever funding round for a European cannabis startup, and also reflects how legacy tobacco giants are seeking to diversify beyond their nicotine-stained staples. Other investors in...
Exclusive: NFT video platform Glass raises $5M, led by TCG, 1kx
Glass, a video platform that allows creators to monetize their videos as NFTs, has raised a $5 million seed round, Axios reports. The round was co-led by TCG Crypto, a large crypto investment fund within The Chernin Group, as well as 1kx, an early-stage crypto fund. Why it matters: It's...
Pie from the sky: drone delivery lands in America
The little aircraft appeared out of the blue sky above a Texas home, deposited its payload of a mid-morning snack in the yard and zoomed off, as deliveries by drone start becoming a reality in America. When an Amazon delivery drone crashed during a test last year and started a brush fire, it was another setback for the company's stumbling drone ambitions.
FTC considers strengthening its consent decree security hammer
Recent cybersecurity incidents at Uber and Twitter have called into question the FTC's effectiveness in forcing companies to take security seriously. The big picture: The country's lead data security regulator is starting to get creative in order to grab the attention of a private sector that has increasingly flaunted government mandates.
Watch: A conversation on global energy reliability
On Oct. 11 at 8:00am ET, Axios climate & energy reporter Andrew Freedman and energy reporter Ben Geman will unpack potential solutions to restore stability and reliability in the global energy market in response to supply shortages and risks posed by climate change, featuring Resource for the Future President & CEO Richard G. Newell, former Federal Energy Regulatory Commission Chair Neil Chatterjee and more. Register.
Payments shop Strike raises $80 million in Bitcoin maximalist flex
Strike, the mobile payments app that facilitates instant transactions via blockchain, has raised another $80 million in fundraising in a show of Bitcoin maximalist strength. Why it matters: Strike is making the cumbersome digital asset "go" by using the Lightning Network, a layer 2 that enables faster and cheaper transactions — that its CEO Jack Mallers thinks could eventually make the crypto world more accessible to normal people.
