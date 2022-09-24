This is going to be the last hot day for a while! We'll be in the low to mid 90s this afternoon with plenty of sunshine. A cold front will bring in cooler and drier air late tonight. It's going to be much more refreshing this week with lows in the 50s and 60s. Highs will be in the mid 80s with lots of sunshine. It will be breezy, too. Hurricane Ian is gathering strength quickly, and will impact Florida by midweek.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO