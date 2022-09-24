ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
WLOX

Wesley's Monday 6AM Tropics Update

This is going to be the last hot day for a while! We'll be in the low to mid 90s this afternoon with plenty of sunshine. A cold front will bring in cooler and drier air late tonight. It's going to be much more refreshing this week with lows in the 50s and 60s. Highs will be in the mid 80s with lots of sunshine. It will be breezy, too. Hurricane Ian is gathering strength quickly, and will impact Florida by midweek.
FLORIDA STATE
WLOX

Ferdinand the "Flirty" African Penguin visits Good Morning Mississippi

This is going to be the last hot day for a while! We'll be in the low to mid 90s this afternoon with plenty of sunshine. A cold front will bring in cooler and drier air late tonight. It's going to be much more refreshing this week with lows in the 50s and 60s. Highs will be in the mid 80s with lots of sunshine. It will be breezy, too. Hurricane Ian is gathering strength quickly, and will impact Florida by midweek.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
fox8live.com

Ian expected to strengthen into a Cat 4 as it enters the Gulf

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Tropical Storm Ian is getting better organized over the Caribbean and is poised to strengthen rapidly over the next few days. Ian is expected to intensify from a tropical storm into a Category 4 hurricane in about two days as it moves into the Gulf of Mexico. Most models agree that Ian will become a large and dangerous hurricane, now that conditions are becoming more favorable over the northwest Caribbean and southern Gulf.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
City
Taylor, MS
State
Florida State
WLOX

Wrapping up National Honey Month with Mad Hatter Apiary

It’s named the best in the state overall, but the district also landed within the top 10 in all four subject areas: reading, math, history and science. The Pascagoula-Gautier School District made a huge jump in the statewide accountability ratings. Here's why dental health is so important for your...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
visitmississippi.org

5 More Romantic Getaways in Mississippi

Couples looking to escape their daily grind and spend some quality time with each other should look no further than the Magnolia State. Home to many charming lodging options, Mississippi is the perfect choice for a romantic weekend getaway. We’ve shown you some great romantic getaways in Mississippi before. Now, allow Visit Mississippi to show you more as your personal tour guide of this great state.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLOX

Blood donors prepare to help Florida as Hurricane Ian approaches

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) -With Hurricane Ian nearing Florida’s coast, several blood donors are preparing to help. Blood donation centers on the Mississippi Coast are working hard to supply hospitals in Florida before the storm hits. At the Blood Center on Monday, staff said they have been averaging around...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Alert#Gmm First Alert Forecast#Tropical Storm Ian#Tropical Depression Nine
WLOX

Masonboro Loop Road closed between N. Beasley, S. Beasley roads

D'Iberville updating roads near Sangani Blvd., aiming to ease traffic issues. The city wants to create a double left turning lane northbound on Lamey Bridge Road and a double lane westbound on Sangani. Why one Mississippi mayor vetoed installation of traffic cams found in Ocean Springs. Updated: Sep. 20, 2022...
D'IBERVILLE, MS
WLOX

MS hospitals having to adjust and cut services to stay open

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - You’ve probably noticed the price of gas and food has gone up, and hospitals are seeing similar increases that are impacting how they help patients. “The cost of labor has gone up, the cost of supplies, equipment, food, all that has gone up, but the revenue really has not gone up,” said Robert Roberson with the Mississippi Hospital Association.
JACKSON, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
cowboystatedaily.com

Extinct Volcano In Mississippi Could Cause Beer Shortage In Wyoming

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. For some people, they’re words that define what might as well be the end of the world: beer shortage. And it could happen. The beer shortage, that is. Like seemingly everything, supply chain issues are affecting the beer industry. But...
WYOMING STATE
WLOX

Long Beach School District reacts to No.1 ranking in state

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - After being ranked the Number 1 school district in the state by the Mississippi Department of Education, Long Beach Schools Superintendent Talia Lock shared the news with students over the intercom system at all five schools on Tuesday. “Hello everyone,” she said over the sound...
LONG BEACH, MS
wtva.com

Area gets two new markers on Mississippi's Country Music Trail

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) — Two performers from Northeast Mississippi were honored Saturday with markers on the state's Country Music Trail. Jim Weatherly's marker will be located in Pontotoc, but his family was there for the marker's unveiling during halftime of the Ole Miss football game. Weatherly played for the...
MISSISSIPPI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy