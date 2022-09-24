Read full article on original website
L'Observateur
Hurricane Ian Update – September 27; local area under fire weather watch for Wed
No significant changes to the forecast track and intensity from the previous update. A Red Flag Warning has been posted through 7pm today. Hurricane Ian is a major hurricane and will enter the southeastern Gulf of Mexico later this morning. It is currently forecast to make landfall along the western...
WLOX
Wesley's Monday 6AM Tropics Update
This is going to be the last hot day for a while! We'll be in the low to mid 90s this afternoon with plenty of sunshine. A cold front will bring in cooler and drier air late tonight. It's going to be much more refreshing this week with lows in the 50s and 60s. Highs will be in the mid 80s with lots of sunshine. It will be breezy, too. Hurricane Ian is gathering strength quickly, and will impact Florida by midweek.
WLOX
Ferdinand the "Flirty" African Penguin visits Good Morning Mississippi
fox8live.com
Ian expected to strengthen into a Cat 4 as it enters the Gulf
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Tropical Storm Ian is getting better organized over the Caribbean and is poised to strengthen rapidly over the next few days. Ian is expected to intensify from a tropical storm into a Category 4 hurricane in about two days as it moves into the Gulf of Mexico. Most models agree that Ian will become a large and dangerous hurricane, now that conditions are becoming more favorable over the northwest Caribbean and southern Gulf.
WLOX
Wrapping up National Honey Month with Mad Hatter Apiary
It’s named the best in the state overall, but the district also landed within the top 10 in all four subject areas: reading, math, history and science. The Pascagoula-Gautier School District made a huge jump in the statewide accountability ratings. Here's why dental health is so important for your...
KTBS
Louisianans have sought to tame the Mississippi River for decades. Now they may set it free.
Don Beshel on the balcony of his marina near Point á la Hache, as a shrimp boat leaves one morning in April 2022. Beshel’s Marina is near Mardi Gras Pass, a breach in the Mississippi River levee that occurred naturally in 2011. (Credit: Oscar Tickle/LSU Manship School News Service)
visitmississippi.org
5 More Romantic Getaways in Mississippi
Couples looking to escape their daily grind and spend some quality time with each other should look no further than the Magnolia State. Home to many charming lodging options, Mississippi is the perfect choice for a romantic weekend getaway. We’ve shown you some great romantic getaways in Mississippi before. Now, allow Visit Mississippi to show you more as your personal tour guide of this great state.
WLOX
Blood donors prepare to help Florida as Hurricane Ian approaches
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) -With Hurricane Ian nearing Florida’s coast, several blood donors are preparing to help. Blood donation centers on the Mississippi Coast are working hard to supply hospitals in Florida before the storm hits. At the Blood Center on Monday, staff said they have been averaging around...
TD #9 not forecast (for now) to be Louisiana's problem
Tropical Depression 9 in the Caribbean Sea is expected to strengthen into a major hurricane by the middle of next week. It doesn’t appear as if Louisiana will be impacted by the storm.
WLOX
Masonboro Loop Road closed between N. Beasley, S. Beasley roads
D'Iberville updating roads near Sangani Blvd., aiming to ease traffic issues. The city wants to create a double left turning lane northbound on Lamey Bridge Road and a double lane westbound on Sangani. Why one Mississippi mayor vetoed installation of traffic cams found in Ocean Springs. Updated: Sep. 20, 2022...
WAPT
Puerto Ricans living in Mississippi concerned about Hurricane Fiona victims
JACKSON, Miss. — It's been nearly a week since Hurricane Fiona swept through Puerto Rico and half the island is still without power. "For me, it's hard because I can't be there," Luis De Jesus said. Hurricanes hitting the island is a hard topic for De Jesus. He was...
WLOX
MS hospitals having to adjust and cut services to stay open
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - You’ve probably noticed the price of gas and food has gone up, and hospitals are seeing similar increases that are impacting how they help patients. “The cost of labor has gone up, the cost of supplies, equipment, food, all that has gone up, but the revenue really has not gone up,” said Robert Roberson with the Mississippi Hospital Association.
ktoo.org
Atmospheric river could bring flooding to the northern panhandle early next week
Southeast Alaska is in for another drenching from an atmospheric river, starting Sunday and continuing into next week. A warm, wet weather front is headed northeast from Hawaii, bringing heavy rain to the southern panhandle first. “Then that’s going to kind of lift north a little bit, but then we’ve...
cowboystatedaily.com
Extinct Volcano In Mississippi Could Cause Beer Shortage In Wyoming
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. For some people, they’re words that define what might as well be the end of the world: beer shortage. And it could happen. The beer shortage, that is. Like seemingly everything, supply chain issues are affecting the beer industry. But...
WLOX
Long Beach School District reacts to No.1 ranking in state
LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - After being ranked the Number 1 school district in the state by the Mississippi Department of Education, Long Beach Schools Superintendent Talia Lock shared the news with students over the intercom system at all five schools on Tuesday. “Hello everyone,” she said over the sound...
16-year-old fugitive wanted on Mississippi gulf coast arrested 200 miles away
A joint effort of the Warren County Sheriff’s Office and Vicksburg Police Department resulted in the arrest of a 16-year-old fugitive wanted out of Harrison County. The operation began last week, when VPD Deputy Chief Troy Kimble and Sheriff Martin Pace simultaneously received information that an individual wanted in Harrison County might be in the area.
WLOX
Miss. family says if their loved one’s killer is released, public safety will be at risk
GRENADA, Miss. (WCBI) - In 1991, a young man in Grenada, Mississippi, lost his life while working at a convenience store. Thirty-one years later, his killer could be released on parole. On May 6, 1991, the city of Grenada was shaken by a shooting that killed 21-year-old Bert Bell. His...
wtva.com
Area gets two new markers on Mississippi's Country Music Trail
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) — Two performers from Northeast Mississippi were honored Saturday with markers on the state's Country Music Trail. Jim Weatherly's marker will be located in Pontotoc, but his family was there for the marker's unveiling during halftime of the Ole Miss football game. Weatherly played for the...
