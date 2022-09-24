Read full article on original website
The entire island of Cuba was left without power after it was struck by Hurricane Ian - wrecking its electricity grid.Cuba’s Electric Union said in a statement that work was being done to gradually restore service to the country’s 11 million people between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.Power was initially knocked out in Cuba’s western provinces, but subsequently, the entire grid collapsed.“The SEN [Spanish acronym for the power grid] has an exceptional condition, 0 electricity generation, associated with the complex weather system,” Cuba’s ministry of energy and mines said in a tweet.“The failure is in the western, central and...
Russian Orthodox leader said Russian soldiers who die in the Ukraine war are committing a 'sacrifice' that 'washes away all the sins' as many citizens leave the country to avoid the draft
Patriarch Kirill I said Russian soldiers who die in the war will be absolved of "sins." The Sunday sermin came days after Russia announced the mobilization of 300,000 troops. Kirill is known to support Russian President Vladimir Putin and the invasion of Ukraine. The leader of the Russian Orthodox Church...
Meghan Markle Was Fuming About Not 'Getting Paid' For Royal Tour, 'Failed To Understand The Point' Of Public Outings: Book
Talk about a not-so-pretty penny. Meghan Markle was apparently left less than thrilled about the reality of her role as the Duchess of Sussex after marrying into the royal family in 2018. In a new bombshell book titled "Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown," author Valentine Low claims the...
Putin Ally Teases Secret Meetings ‘That Could Destroy’ America
Belarusian Minister of Foreign Affairs Vladimir Makei disclosed on Monday that he attended a series of confidential meetings with European and American leaders on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly last week. “Those were meetings with Europeans and Americans. They asked us to keep our conversations confidential,” Makei...
Hurricane Ian – live: Cuba hit by total blackout as 2 million evacuate in Florida
Two people have died and the power supply has been severed to Cuba’s entire population of 11 million after Hurricane Ian hammered one of the island’s main power plants.The hurricane is now gathering strength and bearing down on Florida as the state races to prepare for a “life-threatening” storm expected to pass over the Florida Keys.More than 2.5 million Floridians have been placed under evacuation orders or warnings with the sprawling storm on track to make landfall as a Category 3 or Category 4 hurricane later today.Governor Ron DeSantis urged Floridians to heed warnings to evacuate to higher ground...
Commentary: Islamic dress distress in Iran
Recently a young woman died in the custody of the morality police in Iran. She was arrested for not properly wearing the head cover, or hijab. Since then, there have been widespread bloody street protests across Iran. Women have taken to the streets burning hijabs, and some have cut their hair to defy the authorities. In the end, the mullahs will win, and the women will lose. Is hijab or the covering of hair for women, a religious obligation enshrined in the Qur’an and the tradition of Prophet Mohammed? It all depends how one interprets the religious literature. There is no mention of any specific dress for women in the Qur’an. Three passages lay down guidelines for Muslim women. They are advised to cover themselves appropriately when they are outside the home and not to display their beauty, their embellishment, and their adornments. Interpretations vary, and scholars draw opposing conclusions from the same passages.
If You're Asian American, We Want To Know If You've Experienced Racism While Traveling Abroad
"I love the way your yellow skin glistens in the sun."
Half of world’s bird species in decline as destruction of avian life intensifies
Nearly half of the planet’s bird species are in decline, according to a definitive report that paints the grimmest picture yet of the destruction of avian life. The State of the World’s Birds report, which is released every four years by BirdLife International, shows that the expansion and intensification of agriculture is putting pressure on 73% of species. Logging, invasive species, exploitation of natural resources and climate breakdown are the other main threats.
Biden stands firm on 125,000 refugee admissions cap for 2023
President Joe Biden on Tuesday set the nation's cap on refugee admissions for fiscal year 2023 at 125,000, standing firm with last year's limit.
