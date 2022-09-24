That is a straight out lie.... What EVERY person in this country wants is for the Democrats to Stop Protecting The Criminals With Bail Reforms And Get ILLEGAL GUNS OUT OF THE HANDS OF THOSE CRIMINALS ! It doesn't matter what stupid laws the Democrats pass as long as gangs and drug dealers still have access to Illegal firearms.... This article is a complete fabricated lie .....
I have lived here all my life ( 71 years) and I have never been asked my opinion, I wonder just who these 70% are? Most of the people I know and talk too want LESS restrictions on legal gun ownership!
That is a lie. We do not want more gun laws. We want a stand your ground law. We want a citizens arrest law. We want easily obtains carry laws.
Related
How DWI Law Has Evolved in New Jersey
NJ Man Gets 11 Years for Illegally Transporting Guns From Georgia
Opinion: Monmouth County Car Thefts Are A Sign Of Failed Crime Policy
N.J. reports 1,906 COVID cases, 9 deaths as transmission rate continues to rise
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
This is how NJ intends to fight home contractor fraud
N.J. gave out $245M in fraudulent payments under unemployment insurance program, watchdog says
N.J. man caught trafficking guns from Georgia sentenced to 11 years in prison
With a cold winter coming, New Jersey Democrats’ debate on energy heats up | Mulshine
IN THIS ARTICLE
Where did Florio rank among NJ governors?
Senator introduces legislation to expand the penalties for the illegal sale of firearms
Shortage of judges in N.J. puts families’ lives in limbo as divorce, custody cases drag on, lawyers say
N.J. woman admits she lied to get more than $1M in federal COVID loans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Want to ‘save’ N.J. newspapers? Stop them from leaning left | Letters
N.J.’s gas tax will go down next Saturday. Here’s how it'll rank compared to other states.
Staten Islanders are complaining that N.J. ‘boom parties’ keep them up all night
Progressive group N.J. Citizen Action endorses all Dem incumbents – except Gottheimer
You’re not from New Jersey unless …
New Jersey’s dry conditions may be key in protecting state from Hurricane Ian
Wow! The Oldest Tree in New Jersey is Real American History
Drug dealer who shipped heroin to N.J. in vehicle’s secret compartment gets 14 years in prison
NJ.com
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 58