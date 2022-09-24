Read full article on original website
Dirigo edges Boothbay, 14-12, in homecoming game
In a close contest, mistakes, penalties and miscues make all the difference, and in Boothbay’s Sept. 23 homecoming football game, they each played a factor in the 14-12 loss to Dirigo. A defensive score was wiped after a block-in-the-back penalty on a fumble recovery, a potential scoring opportunity stalled after consecutive bad shotgun snaps and a Dirigo possession was extended after a taunting penalty on fourth down.
Boothbay gets first win, defeats Telstar 3-0
The Boothbay Region Seahawks field hockey team got its first win of the season Monday afternoon, 3-0, over the visiting Telstar Rebels on Perkins Field. Boothbay improved to 1-6 while Telstar dropped to 0-7. The Seahawks scored twice in the first half and added their third goal in the third...
Daniel Harding makes history as Wiscasset Speedway’s youngest division winner to date
It may be hard to believe but the 2022 race season is already coming to a close at Wiscasset Speedway. The Group #1 divisions kicked off this season’s sendoff as they crowned their newest champions on Saturday night. The action-packed program kicked off with a 25-lap feature from the...
Shirley A. Main
Shirley Ann Main, 86 of Wiscasset, passed away on the morning of Sept. 14, 2022 at St. Andrews Village in Boothbay Harbor after a period of declining health. Shirley was born in Worcester, Massachusetts on Dec. 11, 1935. She grew up in Avon, Massachusetts where she attended local schools and graduated high school.
Bat Hike at Hidden Valley Nature Center
Bats have many admirable qualities; the ability to eat 1,200 mosquitoes an hour is surely one of the finest. They can also live to be over 30 years old and fly at speeds beyond 60 miles per hour. All to say, they deserve better than their much-maligned image as the target of a weaponized tennis racquet!
Southport Column: A whole lot of closures in the works
The Newagen Alpaca Farm has three new babies born this summer: Theodora, born Aug. 7 with blue eyes and a white coat, but deaf; Georgie whose mother is Gracie; and Beatrice, whose mother is Winterberry. They are the last of the herd as Anne and Mike have decided that 27 animals are enough for the fiber they want. Could you have guessed that it takes 800 bales of hay to accommodate these 27 alpacas, each bale needing to be moved to the loft above the barn. Fortunately a conveyor belt does the lifting, but Anne must load each bale at the ground level, and Mike must offload and stack each bale when it arrives at the loft door. And that is only one task in caring for these lovely animals.
BRAF’s ‘Glory Days of Autumn’ show
Boothbay Region Art Foundation’s final members’ show for the 2022 season, “Glory Days of Autumn,” provides the viewer with several seasonal works with fall colors predominating, along with the “perennial” last blooms of summer. As always, the collection includes an eclectic variety of styles, mediums and subject matter.
What’s in a park?
Generally speaking, parks include green spaces, places to sit and if you’re lucky – water views and/or a water feature. Parks are important spaces for many, many reasons but primarily because they offer an opportunity for all to enjoy what is important and restorative for all of us; time spent outside in a beautiful setting with opportunities for play and social interaction. Parks build community.
Service for Jane G. Spear
Jane G. Spear, 99, died May 31, 2022 at Gregory Wing in Boothbay Harbor. She missed her 100th birthday by 12 days. A service to celebrate Jane’s life will be held at St. Columba’s Episcopal Church on Saturday, Oct. 8 at 10 a.m. followed by committal in the St. Columba’s Memorial Garden and a reception afterwards. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.hallfuneralhomes.com.
Boothbay Civic Association meeting Oct. 5
The Boothbay Civic Association will be meeting at the Boothbay Town Office on Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 7 p.m. We need to have more volunteers help us regroup and to work on more projects. Over the years, the BCA helped and raised money to help the the town of Boothbay...
Boothbay Baptist Church welcomes new pastor
Rev. Glen A. Carter will be formally installed as Senior Pastor of Boothbay Baptist Church on Sunday, Oct. 2 during the Morning Worship Service. Community members are invited to the special service which begins at 10:15 a.m., followed by a luncheon in the Fellowship Hall. Guest speakers for the installation will be Eric Brown of Word of Life New England and Rev. Bill Stone, former pastor at the church during the 1970s.
Bani R. Witt
Bani (Bonnie) Rosario Witt, 47, passed away on Aug. 30, 2022 at the Sussman House in Rockport, Maine from ovarian cancer. Bani was born in Lima, Peru Feb. 13, 1975 and moved to the United States with a fiance visa after her engagement to Captain Bruce A. Witt from Saint Lucie Village, Florida and Boothbay Harbor, Maine.
Annual Maine Playwrights Festival now open for submissions
Acorn Productions, producers of the annual Maine Playwrights Festival, announces that they have begun accepting scripts for this year’s 21st edition of the state’s long-running incubator for new plays by local playwrights. Anybody living in Maine is eligible to submit a new play between 8 and 30 minutes in length for consideration in the festival. The deadline for submissions is Sunday, Nov. 27. Submission information is available at www.acorn-productions.org.
Rally for Democracy set for Oct. 15
The Lincoln County Democratic Committee (LCDC) has announced the date, time and location for this year’s Rally for Democracy. The event takes place rain or shine on Saturday, Oct. 15, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the American Legion in Damariscotta. Parking is available next door at the Central Lincoln County YMCA, at 525 Main St. Accessible spots at the Legion are reserved for those with special designation plates or placards.
Blessing of the animals at St. Giles Oct. 2
In celebration of the Feast Day of St. Francis of Assisi, known for his love of all of God's creatures, St. Giles Episcopal Church in Jefferson is holding a special Blessing of the Animals prayer service outside on the church grounds under the pines Oct. 2, at 9:30 a.m. All...
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Seven arrests
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 224 calls for service for the period of Sept. 20 to Sept. 27. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 8,136 calls for service. Jean Rivera, 38, of Alna was issued a summons Sept. 20 for Aggravated Furnishing of Scheduled Drugs, on Alna Road, Alna, by Detective Sgt. Ronald Rollins.
‘Let’s Turn Up the Heat’ to benefit CRC Fuel Fund
If you have not had the chance to pop into Kerr/Jones Fine Art and Craft … and Uncommon Goods at 268 Ocean Point Road this summer, now is your chance! Diana and Kathleen are hosting “Let’s Turn Up the Heat,” a reception to benefit The Community Resource Council (CRC) and the Fuel Fund on Thursday, Oct. 6 from 4 to 6 p.m.
Historical Society annual cheese and treats sale
Mark your calendar! This year, Boothbay Region Historical Society will hold its popular cheese and treats fundraiser over two days. Friday, Oct. 7, 10 a.m.–2 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 8, 10 a.m. until sold out. In addition to a variety of delicious baked goods, the society is pleased to...
Closing the doors
Kitty and I would first and foremost like to thank you for your loyalty and your patronage with “The Greenhouse.” It has been an absolute pleasure being able to serve you for 40 years. On March 29, 1982, we started a new chapter of our lives as the...
Selectmen get housing development presentation
Boothbay Region Development Corporation presented a workforce housing project to Boothbay Harbor selectmen Sept. 26. The nonprofit unveiled the plan to Boothbay selectmen Sept. 14 where they were met with a pledge of $50,000 in the town’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. BRDC vice president and treasurer Erin...
