The Newagen Alpaca Farm has three new babies born this summer: Theodora, born Aug. 7 with blue eyes and a white coat, but deaf; Georgie whose mother is Gracie; and Beatrice, whose mother is Winterberry. They are the last of the herd as Anne and Mike have decided that 27 animals are enough for the fiber they want. Could you have guessed that it takes 800 bales of hay to accommodate these 27 alpacas, each bale needing to be moved to the loft above the barn. Fortunately a conveyor belt does the lifting, but Anne must load each bale at the ground level, and Mike must offload and stack each bale when it arrives at the loft door. And that is only one task in caring for these lovely animals.

SOUTHPORT, ME ・ 14 HOURS AGO