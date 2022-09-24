ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheDailyBeast

Putin Ally Teases Secret Meetings ‘That Could Destroy’ America

Belarusian Minister of Foreign Affairs Vladimir Makei disclosed on Monday that he attended a series of confidential meetings with European and American leaders on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly last week. “Those were meetings with Europeans and Americans. They asked us to keep our conversations confidential,” Makei...
abovethelaw.com

Chris Christie Issues Warning To Trump: Stop Running Your Mouth

Before being known primarily as Donald Trump’s errand boy, Chris Christie was a prosecutor. And he’s using that expertise to issue a warning to Donald Trump: shut your trap. During an appearance on ABC the former New Jersey Governor said the “nonsense arguments” (you know, like that he...
americanmilitarynews.com

Video: Chinese fighter pilot flies over US destroyer; takes selfie

A pair of Chinese fighter jets brazenly flew righter over a U.S. Navy destroyer recently, with the pilot of the lead fighter jet taking a selfie-style cockpit video capturing the overflight. The overflight video from the Chinese pilot was recently published on the Chinese state-run CCTV7 channel. An unknown U.S....
americanmilitarynews.com

North Korea rolls out new software to keep tabs on its officials in China

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. North Korea is requiring trade officials dispatched to China to install invasive surveillance software on their smartphones and computers to allow the government to track their phone calls and restrict their online access, sources in China told RFA.
americanmilitarynews.com

Troops worry most about inflation, not China or Russia, Air Force secretary says

High inflation, not China and Russia, is the top concern of U.S. service members, Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall said Monday. “The most common concerns I’ve heard from airmen and guardians about our inflation, housing cost or conditions and childcare,” Kendall said during a keynote at the Air and Space Forces Association’s Air, Space and Cyber conference. “The [Air and Space Forces] leadership knows we can’t expect airmen, guardians to give their all to the mission when they are worried about paying for gas to get to work, finding childcare or providing their family a safe place to live.”
The Blade

Editorial: Apple picks a partner

If you have money in a mutual fund or are covered by a pension, the odds are overwhelmingly high that you have a stake in Apple. The innovation leader of the technology age is nearly a must own stock for institutional investors and a staple of index funds. When Apple makes a big business decision, it has impact for tens of millions of investors and even more consumers. Read more Blade editorials Thus, Apple’s announcement that the new iPhone 14 will be assembled at a Foxconn plant in India is a very big development.
americanmilitarynews.com

Russian secret police blindfolded, interrogated Japanese diplomat, says Japan

The Japanese government has accused members of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) of detaining, blindfolding and interrogating a Japanese diplomat. The FSB told the Russian state-run TASS news agency it caught Japanese diplomat Motoka Tatsunori “red-handed” receiving classified information. “The Federal Security Service in the Primorsky Territory...
The Blade

Commentary: Islamic dress distress in Iran

Recently a young woman died in the custody of the morality police in Iran. She was arrested for not properly wearing the head cover, or hijab. Since then, there have been widespread bloody street protests across Iran. Women have taken to the streets burning hijabs, and some have cut their hair to defy the authorities. In the end, the mullahs will win, and the women will lose. Is hijab or the covering of hair for women, a religious obligation enshrined in the Qur’an and the tradition of Prophet Mohammed? It all depends how one interprets the religious literature. There is no mention of any specific dress for women in the Qur’an. Three passages lay down guidelines for Muslim women. They are advised to cover themselves appropriately when they are outside the home and not to display their beauty, their embellishment, and their adornments. Interpretations vary, and scholars draw opposing conclusions from the same passages.
The Democratic Exodus is on – Droves of Lifelong Democrats are Changing Party Affiliation – Several Told Us Why

As the November elections grow closer, many lifelong Democrats are declaring intolerance with the direction of the party and are opting for a change. Most of the party swappers we spoke to, such as Justin Roth from Staten Island, NY, cited such reasons as ‘cancel culture,’ the ‘radical left hatred of other groups', and ‘wokeness’ as their primary reasons for departing from the left.
americanmilitarynews.com

US working on AI to predict Ukraine’s ammo and weapons needs

At a large office building amidst closely-cut grass the International Donor Coordination Center, or IDCC, one of the U.S. military’s top data minds is developing machine learning algorithms to predict Ukraine’s ammo and repair needs, rather than just react to them. But an older problem persists, according to the Defense Department’s inspector general: the Pentagon isn’t doing enough to keep track of what’s going where.
americanmilitarynews.com

Tulsi Gabbard: ‘Moral rot and corrosion’ in U.S. needs to be fixed

Former Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard said the “moral rot and corrosion” in society need to be examined to solve the country’s issues as she addressed hundreds during the Washington Policy Center’s Eastern Washington Annual Dinner Friday night at the Davenport Grand Hotel in downtown Spokane.
americanmilitarynews.com

VP Harris to visit DMZ on North Korean border

Vice President Kamala Harris will visit the demilitarized zone (DMZ) between North Korea and South Korea on Thursday, according to multiple White House officials. The visits was first revealed by South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo during a meeting with Harris on Tuesday. “I think your visit to DMZ in...
americanmilitarynews.com

Several Iranian government websites down; Anonymous claims responsibility

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. Several Iranian government and state-owned websites have been taken down by Anonymous, the international activist hacker group says, in a move of support for nationwide protests that followed the death of a 22-year-old woman following her arrest by the morality police.
americanmilitarynews.com

North Korea denies exporting weapons to Russia

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. North Korea’s Defense Ministry has denied that it has provided weapons and ammunition to Russia amid the war in Ukraine, calling the allegations “rumors” spread by “hostile forces” aimed at tarnishing Pyongyang’s image.
