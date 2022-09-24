Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Orange Host Wagner Saturday
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SU ATHLETICS) – The buzz around Syracuse football continues this week after another fourth quarter, come-from-behind victory. The excitement is certainly warranted. After all, the Orange are off to their best start since 2018 and entered this week’s coaches poll at No. 25. The Orange put...
SU football cracks the Top 25 in the Coaches Poll
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Syracuse Orange have cracked the Top 25 for the first time since 2019. Syracuse checks in at #25 in the AFCA Coaches Poll. SU is still not ranked in the AP Top 25, but did receive 22 votes this week. At 4-0, Syracuse is...
Shorthanded Orange drops first game of the season to UVA
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE ATHLETICS) – Syracuse men’s soccer dropped its first match of the season in a 1-0 loss to Virginia. The Orange played most of the match with ten players after junior midfielder Jeorgio Kocevski was shown a second yellow card at the 22nd minute mark. Abdi...
Crews search for Syracuse man last seen in Evans Mills 23 years ago
EVANS MILLS, N.Y. (WWTI) — A family left without answers. On April 2, 1999, Guy Pyke left his home near Syracuse to visit family in Evans Mills, New York. Although he arrived at his cousin’s house located on Route 11, he stayed only briefly before he turned right out of the driveway, to head North. From then on, he was never heard from again.
Syracuse man brings loaded gun into Rochester airport, charged with felonies
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Syracuse man was detained by law enforcement early Tuesday morning after he was found with a loaded gun in Rochester’s Frederick Douglass International Airport. According to a tweet from TSA spokesperson Lisa Farbstein, the unnamed man was caught at a TSA checkpoint with...
‘Utica Welcome Center’ prepared for visitors as beautiful fall foliage emerges
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Fall finally arrives. In a week or two people around Central New York may enjoy the luxury of feeding their eyes with splendid foliage scenery. The Oneida County welcome center has everything planned out beforehand. Starting from the summer, the Oneida County Welcome Center has...
WATCH: Unedited footage of UPD officer-involved shooting
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department has now released full unedited bodycam videos from several officers who were on the scene during the events that occurred at the officer-involved shooting of 61-year-old David Litts on Monday, September 12th. Warning, viewer digression is advised. The following videos are...
Oneida Sheriff’s Deputy goes above & beyond for local family
ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – An Oneida County Sheriff’s Deputy was seen going above and beyond to help a family in need at a local area Walmart who did not have the proper safety equipment for their children in their vehicle. During the evening of Saturday, September 17th,...
