Well, it's here, our old friend snow made its first appearance of the season in Northern Minnesota, see for yourself. Temperatures in Northern Minnesota got as low as 26°F in Celina, MN, which is about 20 miles west of Cook, Hibbing hit a low of 30°F, and the National Weather Service office in Duluth had a reading of 34°F. These temperatures were surely cold enough to produce snow, and there were confirmed reports of the white stuff falling from the sky according to the NWS.
With drought spreading across Minnesota, winter snowfall will be key
Just a few months ago, heavy spring rains filled lakes and rivers to the brim and left farm fields too wet to plant. But summer brought less rain than normal across much of Minnesota. The result is a drought that's not as severe as last year, but is slowly expanding across the state, including central and southern Minnesota.
(FOX 9) - It snowed in Minnesota on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. Snow showers fell Tuesday morning along the Gunflint Trail in northeastern Minnesota, the NWS in Duluth tweeted. It also snowed in Ely. No snow accumulated, though. Heston's Lodge Country on the Gunflint Trail captured video...
Warmer-Than-Normal October For Minnesota
A warmer-than-normal October is forecast for all of Minnesota. The National Weather Service’s October outlook shows the entire state has a 40 to 50-percent chance to see above normal temperatures. Most of Minnesota has about equal chances for above or below normal precipitation. Related Posts.
Minnesota weather: The first freeze is coming
(FOX 9) - Last week we saw highs in the 90s, and now this week, the first fall freeze is likely for at least some of us. Welcome to Minnesota! Now, it may seem a bit early for this, but it's not. It probably just feels that way because of how incredibly warm the first two-thirds of September was. For areas generally north of Interstate 94, this is right on target.
Frost Advisory, Freese Warning Issued for Minnesota
UNDATED (WJON- News) -- The National Weather Service has issued a Frost Advisory for central and southern Minnesota. The Advisory includes Stearns, Benton and Sherburne Counties. The Frost Advisory is in effect from midnight until 8:00 a.m. Wednesday. Temperatures are expected to dip down to about 32 degrees. The Freeze...
Minnesota’s Cold Weather Rule goes into effect Saturday
(Minneapolis, MN)--Minnesota’s Cold Weather Rule goes into effect Saturday (Oct. 1st). The rule protects Minnesotans who experience difficulty paying their heating bills by preventing disconnection of their natural gas service during the winter heating season. CenterPoint Energy’s Ross Corson says energy costs are expected to be higher this winter as they were last winter and the winter before. He says to set up a payment plan, simply contact your utility provider. The Cold Weather Rule will be in effect from October First through April 30th.
Prepare For Winter! Duluth, Superior Area to Receive First Freeze of Fall Season
Fall officially began on September 22 and soon the Northland will receive its first widespread freeze of the season. After a windy Sunday, the National Weather Service in Duluth says overnight temperatures will soon be dropping to the point where residents should start preparing for winter. The National Weather service...
NEXT Weather: Widespread frost possible midweek
MINNEAPOLIS – A cooler-than-average week lies ahead, with frost possible midweek for a wide swath of Minnesota.Monday will be breezy and sunny with highs in the low-60s. Lows drop to the coolest of the season thus far to start the week, with Tuesday's low falling to the high-30s. Widespread frost is possible early Wednesday morning for central and northern Minnesota. The central Twin Cities will likely avoid this due to its urban heat island. A hard freeze is possible for western Wisconsin.As of right now, the seven-day forecast appears to be precipitation-free.
Minnesotans urged to use caution this harvest season
(St. Paul, MN) --Authorities in Minnesota are urging drivers to use caution during the harvest season. There's a big increase in tractors and slow-moving farm equipment on the roads in the fall. Scott County Sheriff Luke Hennen is reminding everyone to, "please be alert, patient, and courteous to ensure both farmers and motorists make it home safely to their families at night.” MnDOT reports at least 374 crashes involving farm equipment in Minnesota since 2019, resulting in eight fatalities and 133 injuries.
