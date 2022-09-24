ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

It’s Here! Snow Caught on Video Falling This Morning in Northern Minnesota

Well, it's here, our old friend snow made its first appearance of the season in Northern Minnesota, see for yourself. Temperatures in Northern Minnesota got as low as 26°F in Celina, MN, which is about 20 miles west of Cook, Hibbing hit a low of 30°F, and the National Weather Service office in Duluth had a reading of 34°F. These temperatures were surely cold enough to produce snow, and there were confirmed reports of the white stuff falling from the sky according to the NWS.
DULUTH, MN
mprnews.org

With drought spreading across Minnesota, winter snowfall will be key

Just a few months ago, heavy spring rains filled lakes and rivers to the brim and left farm fields too wet to plant. But summer brought less rain than normal across much of Minnesota. The result is a drought that's not as severe as last year, but is slowly expanding across the state, including central and southern Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

It snowed in Minnesota on Tuesday

(FOX 9) - It snowed in Minnesota on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. Snow showers fell Tuesday morning along the Gunflint Trail in northeastern Minnesota, the NWS in Duluth tweeted. It also snowed in Ely. No snow accumulated, though. Heston's Lodge Country on the Gunflint Trail captured video...
MINNESOTA STATE
ktoe.com

Warmer-Than-Normal October For Minnesota

A warmer-than-normal October is forecast for all of Minnesota. The National Weather Service’s October outlook shows the entire state has a 40 to 50-percent chance to see above normal temperatures. Most of Minnesota has about equal chances for above or below normal precipitation. Related Posts.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Minnesota weather: The first freeze is coming

(FOX 9) - Last week we saw highs in the 90s, and now this week, the first fall freeze is likely for at least some of us. Welcome to Minnesota! Now, it may seem a bit early for this, but it's not. It probably just feels that way because of how incredibly warm the first two-thirds of September was. For areas generally north of Interstate 94, this is right on target.
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

Frost Advisory, Freese Warning Issued for Minnesota

UNDATED (WJON- News) -- The National Weather Service has issued a Frost Advisory for central and southern Minnesota. The Advisory includes Stearns, Benton and Sherburne Counties. The Frost Advisory is in effect from midnight until 8:00 a.m. Wednesday. Temperatures are expected to dip down to about 32 degrees. The Freeze...
MINNESOTA STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

Minnesota’s Cold Weather Rule goes into effect Saturday

(Minneapolis, MN)--Minnesota’s Cold Weather Rule goes into effect Saturday (Oct. 1st). The rule protects Minnesotans who experience difficulty paying their heating bills by preventing disconnection of their natural gas service during the winter heating season. CenterPoint Energy’s Ross Corson says energy costs are expected to be higher this winter as they were last winter and the winter before. He says to set up a payment plan, simply contact your utility provider. The Cold Weather Rule will be in effect from October First through April 30th.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: Widespread frost possible midweek

MINNEAPOLIS – A cooler-than-average week lies ahead, with frost possible midweek for a wide swath of Minnesota.Monday will be breezy and sunny with highs in the low-60s. Lows drop to the coolest of the season thus far to start the week, with Tuesday's low falling to the high-30s.  Widespread frost is possible early Wednesday morning for central and northern Minnesota. The central Twin Cities will likely avoid this due to its urban heat island. A hard freeze is possible for western Wisconsin.As of right now, the seven-day forecast appears to be precipitation-free.
MINNESOTA STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

Minnesotans urged to use caution this harvest season

(St. Paul, MN) --Authorities in Minnesota are urging drivers to use caution during the harvest season. There's a big increase in tractors and slow-moving farm equipment on the roads in the fall. Scott County Sheriff Luke Hennen is reminding everyone to, "please be alert, patient, and courteous to ensure both farmers and motorists make it home safely to their families at night.” MnDOT reports at least 374 crashes involving farm equipment in Minnesota since 2019, resulting in eight fatalities and 133 injuries.
MINNESOTA STATE
KDHL AM 920

Only One MN County is on the 2022 List of Drunkest U.S. Counties

The 2022 list of the drunkest counties in the U.S. is out-- and only one county here in Minnesota made the list this year. Do you know which one it is?. Being that I'm a Wisconsin native, these drunk county lists always catch my attention-- because usually, the list is pretty much made up of ONLY Wisconsin counties. And, that's pretty much the case again this year, though ONE Minnesota county also made the list.
MINNESOTA STATE
boreal.org

Homeowners alert DNR to grouse hunting complaints in Cook County, Minnesota

Conservation officers in northern Minnesota are reminding grouse hunters to be extra cautious of their proximity to homes. A weekly conservation officer report from the Hovland area shared by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources said officers have received complaints from homeowners who say grouse hunters have been driving onto clearly posted property and "shooting birds directly in front of houses."
COOK COUNTY, MN
