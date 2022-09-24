ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

I thrifted every outfit I wore to New York Fashion Week from Goodwill. Here's what I wore.

By Amanda Krause
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X51fz_0i8ehG6500

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zcAXl_0i8ehG6500
A model walks the runway during the Selkie NYFW SS23 fashion show on September 14, 2022.

John Lamparski/Stringer/Getty Images

  • I'm a style reporter who attended New York Fashion Week for the first time this September.
  • I attended four events, and wore thrifted outfits for each one.
  • My four dresses cost just over $30 together, and I felt confident wearing all of them.

When I was assigned to cover New York Fashion Week this year, one thought immediately crossed my mind: "What am I going to wear?"

I admire designer fashion and love celebrity style , but my personal wardrobe isn't what most would consider runway-ready. Instead, it mostly consists of secondhand pieces from local thrift stores that match my aesthetic, which I jokingly call "Hot Topic chic."

Plus, I'd never attended New York Fashion Week before. I had no idea what to expect.

But one thing I did know is that style is all about personal expression. So with that in mind, I closed every online-shopping tab I'd opened and headed to Goodwill.

Thrifting was risky, with no guarantee I'd find outfits fit for NYFW

As I parked my car outside Goodwill, I promised myself I wouldn't stress — despite my first event being three days away. I figured I'd quickly check their dress section, and head to Nordstrom if I couldn't find what I needed.

But I was in luck. Almost immediately, I pulled a navy gown made from mesh from a crowded rack. It was decorated with a sparkling star and moon pattern, and I thought the layered look could easily be dressed up with heels and jewelry.

Originally $40 from H&M , I bought the dress for $8 and wore it to report on The Daily Front Row's annual Fashion Media Awards red carpet .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Bl75v_0i8ehG6500
This H&M dress was the first I found at the thrift store.

Amanda Krause/Insider

Next, I found a little black dress with a lace overlay that perfectly matched my everyday vibe. So I decided to wear it at Pamella Roland's 20th-anniversary runway show.

Again, I paid only $8 for the dress, and accessorized with pieces I already owned: chunky sandals, layered silver jewelry, and smokey eye makeup.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bz4jp_0i8ehG6500
I loved this outfit, and plan to rewear it in the future.

Amanda Krause/Insider

For a Stella McCartney panel I attended the next day, I decided to wear the most high-quality dress I found at Goodwill.

While digging through the racks, an $8 satin gown with an orange zebra print caught my eye.

I immediately loved its unique look, but was even more thrilled when I noticed it was brand-new (with its original $128 price tag from Anthropologie still on it).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HAmWu_0i8ehG6500
This dress would have cost me $128 at Anthropologie.

Amanda Krause/Insider

Finally, I needed one more outfit to attend Selkie's runway show. The brand is known for its fluffy skirts, short minidresses, and pastel fabrics, so I was looking for something that matched that vibe.

Serendipitously, I found a baby-pink minidress with thick straps and a layered skirt. It had its original $56 Francesca's price tag on it, but I only paid $8 at Goodwill.

And the dress — which I paired with silver jewelry and sandals — worked even better than I planned. I ended up matching the show's decor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BBf0y_0i8ehG6500
My pink dress perfectly matched Selkie's fashion show.

Amanda Krause/Insider

I loved every dress I wore and felt truly confident in my style

Before entering my first NYFW event, I knew that I'd likely be the only person in the room with a thrifted outfit. But I was totally OK with that.

I've never been one to splurge on designer clothes or shop the latest trends just because they're popular, so it would've felt disingenuous to start now.

And thrifting is a huge part of my life. I source almost all of my clothes from secondhand stores in an attempt to be more environmentally and economically sustainable — so why wouldn't I continue that habit during Fashion Week?

At the end of the day, I might not have attended NYFW with the handbag of the season or a fresh-off-the-runway dress.

But in 2022, I don't think having either would have been more fashionable than saving money, helping the environment, and being true to myself.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Vogue

Katie Holmes’s Life In 14 Trend-Setting Outfits

From her early days in Dawson’s Creek to that internet-breaking “bradigan” moment, Katie Holmes’s life in style is one with many chapters. Historically, she might not have been the most agenda-setting dresser – less It-girl, more girl next door – yet the last three years have seen the actor burst back onto the fashion scene with a roll call of noteworthy outfits.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Kim Kardashian Closed Out the Dolce & Gabbana Show in a Glittering Black Gown and Stiletto Sock Boots at Milan Fashion Week

After teasing her appearance at the show for days using the hashtag #CiaoKim, Kim Kardashian joined Dolce and Gabbana’s creative directors Stefano Gabbana and Domenico Dolce on the runway during their Milan Fashion Week show today. A screen broadcasting Kardashian’s likeness saw her walking towards the audience before dissipating, revealing the social media star behind the projection, clad dramatically in all black down to her feet.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Independent

Kim Kardashian ‘snubbed’ by Anna Wintour in ‘awkward’ moment at Fendi New York Fashion Week show

Fans believe Kim Kardashian was snubbed by Anna Wintour during an “awkward” moment captured at the star-studded Fendi show at New York Fashion Week.In the clip, which has since gone viral on social media, the 41-year-old reality star is seated front row next to Sex and the City actor Sarah Jessica Parker. As the two stand up and clap for the show’s finale, Kim notices Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour seated across the catwalk. Kim mouths “Hi” to Wintour, and SJP waves her hands at the fashion icon.But when Wintour walks to the other side of the catwalk to greet...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
Hypebae

Bella Hadid’s Sexy Braided Ponytail Gives Her an Instant Face Lift

Bella Hadid is one of the only people who could make a braided ponytail look sleek and chic. The supermodel was one of the attendees at Beyoncé‘s birthday bash and gave the classic daytime braided style an effortless evening appeal. Hadid’s expensive brunette tresses were stretched back into a slicked-back ponytail giving her an instantaneous snatched facelift, with her ends plaited down to meet the hip. To create an editorial look in modelesque fashion, her hair was split into two sections, coordinating a matching swinging braid for mega whip action.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hypebae

Kendall Jenner Stars in Jimmy Choo's FW22 Campaign

Kendall Jenner stars in the Fall/Winter 2022 campaign for Jimmy Choo, a continuation of the brand’s “TIME TO DARE” series. Photographed by Carlijn Jacobs, the campaign sees Jenner going full barbiecore, spotlighting Jimmy Choo’s must-have accessory for this season: the Varenne Avenue Quad handbag. FW22 also highlights the brand’s DREECE and BLAKE knee-high boots alongside the Diamond Light Maxi sneaker, showcasing Jimmy Choo’s most vibrant statement pieces.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York Fashion Week#Fashion Trends#Sustainable Fashion#Business Industry#Linus Business#The Selkie Nyfw Ss23#Nyfw
SheKnows

Vera Wang’s Secret to Age-Defying Skin at 73 is This 'Magical' Moisturizer That's Under $20 Right Now

At 73 years old, Vera Wang is looking more and more gorgeous every day. Many people have been mystified by her youthful, healthy skin, and finally, after years of wondering, fans now know of one skincare staple of hers. In a recent interview with New York Magazine’s The Strategist back in Jan. 2022, Wang talked about her skincare, food, and fashion holy grails, including an affordable moisturizer and sunscreen we’re going to need in our regimen ASAP. The fashion designer said she adores the RoC’s anti-aging face moisturizer with SPF 30, saying, “I’m late to making sunscreen part of my daily ritual,...
SKIN CARE
Footwear News

Queen Consort Camilla Has Worn These Comfort-Focused Sole Bliss Pumps 80 Times

Queen Consort Camilla, like much of the British royal family, is known for her classic and formal style. However, the new queen is also partial to specific shoes, and even has a go-to style she’s worn numerous times over the years. The royal’s most frequently worn block-heeled leather pumps hail from Sole Bliss. The British brand is renowned for its comfort-focused styles, which include leather-lined uppers and three layers of underfoot cushioning, making padded footwear that can be worn with ease throughout the day. Its shoes also feature hidden elastic stretch panels designed to comfort bunions and combat joint pain, making...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion Show
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Apparel
In Style

As a Size 14 Woman, Fashion Week Makes Me Anxious — but I Always Find Outfits From These 6 Brands

I'm hit with the same anxieties every time New York Fashion Week rolls around. As a woman who typically wears a size 14 or 16, my body type is not represented in runway shows, collection previews, or any other part of the week-long festivities. The city also seems to be suddenly overrun by models who are typically tall and thin, and the sidewalks are littered with fashionable outfits.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
POPSUGAR

Kim Kardashian Wows in a Sheer Sequin Gown at Fendi Show

Fendi made its grand debut at New York Fashion Week with a glamorous, star-studded show at Hammerstein Ballroom in Manhattan. The event was staged in celebration of the 25th anniversary of the Baguette, the house's It bag that rose to prominence in the 2000s and enjoyed a resurgence recently in the 2020s. The highly anticipated show brought out some of New York's A-list celebrities including Kim Kardashian and Sarah Jessica Parker, who helped popularize the bag on "Sex and the City."
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
HollywoodLife

Heidi Klum’s Daughter Leni, 18, Bonds With Dad Seal At U.S. Open After Leaving For College

Leni Klum, 18, is now a college student in New York City, so it wasn’t inconvenient at all for her to attend Serena Williams‘ U.S. Open match in Flushing, Queens on Wednesday, August 31. Heidi Klum‘s daughter linked up with her dad Seal, 59, outside the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. The father-daughter duo smiled and gave each other a giant hug before they headed into the stadium together.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Vogue Magazine

EmRata Wears Her Own Swimwear to Bad Bunny’s Concert

This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Emily Ratajkowski knows how to advertise great swimwear. When she headed to Bad Bunny’s concert at Yankee Stadium this past weekend, she wore her very own Inamorata one-piece maillot. The orange zebra print “Encinitas,” which retails for $160, features a diving décolletage and a high French cut. The author and entrepreneur wore the risqué swimwear with a tiny khaki mini skirt and a belt, along with her now-signature summer cowboy boots from Zara.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Katie Holmes Goes Makeup-Free & Rocks A New Nose Ring In NYC: Photos

Katie Holmes appeared to be in good spirits as she took a solo stroll through New York City on Tuesday, Aug. 30. The 43-year-old actress donned a loose-fitting black tank that ended just above her pants, allowing a sliver of her toned tummy to peek through. Her funky pants were black and white striped and featured a drawstring tie. Katie went makeup-free for the outing but did not forget her jewelry at home. In fact, she sported a seemingly new silver hoop nose ring. She’s a cool mom!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Insider

Insider

605K+
Followers
34K+
Post
327M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy