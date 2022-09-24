Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
College football rankings: Ohio State jumps Alabama, Michigan State continues to plummet in CBS Spots 131
Ohio State is building a strong case to be ranked as the best team in the country. After a dominant win against Wisconsin in Week 4, the Buckeyes have now jumped ahead of Alabama for No. 2 in the CBS Sports 131, our comprehensive ranking of every FBS college football team.
LSU vs. Tennessee Game Has Controversial Kickoff Time
LSU and Tennessee will collide in an intriguing SEC matchup on Oct. 8. The 4-0 Volunteers have climbed to No. 8 in the AP poll with victories over Pittsburgh and Florida. The Tigers, meanwhile, have scored 157 points in four games under new head coach Brian Kelly. Although it's shaping...
CBS Sports
Tomorrow's Top 25 Today: Ohio State jumps Alabama, Tennessee rises, Kansas joins college football rankings
The scores and results from Week 4 in made it clear, in case fans and AP Top 25 voters weren't aware: The 2022 college football season is going to be extremely fluid. Good luck to everyone -- those of us here who vote in the CBS Sports 131 included -- who has to figure out how to stack these teams up against each other in their college football rankings because comparing losses and trying to slot these programs is going to be quite difficult for a couple weeks.
CBS Sports
AP Top 25 poll: Tennessee enters top 10, Arkansas takes big tumble in college football rankings
Cracked the top 10 of the AP Top 25 poll on Sunday for just the second time since 2006, rising to No. 8 after defeating Florida 38-33 in a Week 4 SEC on CBS showdown. The victory improved the Volunteers to 4-0 entering a bye week before they travel to face LSU on Oct. 8. With Tennessee's rise, the SEC East now has three teams in the top 10 with Georgia retaining the No. 1 spot and Kentucky rising one spot to No. 7.
Hurricane Ian live tracker: Orlando International Airport cancels all Wednesday flights as Hurricane Ian makes landfall in Cuba as a Category 3 storm
Track the path of Hurricane Ian, with live updates on watches, warnings, and any possible evacuation notices or damage reports.
Auburn football vs Georgia kickoff time announced
Auburn will be playing Georgia in primetime.
CBS Sports
Georgia Tech coaching candidates: Deion Sanders, Todd Monken lead options to replace Geoff Collins
Geoff Collins had it all: money, a future and a plan at Georgia Tech. A Star Wars nerd, he planned to weaponize recruiting in the Atlanta region for little ol' Georgia Tech. Except ... none of it came to fruition. Instead, the Yellow Jackets floundered following the exit of 11-year stalwart Paul Johnson, and moving on from the triple option was only the least of Collins' problems as he attempted to turnaround the program.
CBS Sports
Will Kansas hang on to Lance Leipold? Offensive explosion, 4-0 start will have Jayhawks warding off suitors
LAWRENCE, Kan. -- Lance Leipold knows what's coming. With every game Kansas' coach wins, his appeal increases and his horizons broaden. But first things first. One-third of the way through the season, a red-hot coach of a red-hot program doesn't want to lose his offensive coordinator. That's Andy Kotelnicki, a little-known 42-year-old whose schemes are behind one of the most innovative offenses in the country.
CBS Sports
College football Week 4 winners, losers, overreactions: Kicking blunders plague SEC teams, Oklahoma in trouble
There's one phrase that makes blood run cold from Tuscaloosa, Alabama, to Provo, Utah: College kickers. On Saturday, the fortunes of four SEC programs were changed in an instant by two college kickers missing critical kicks in painful fashion. Arkansas had a manageable 42-yarder to beat Texas A&M for a...
Ole Miss Week Five Opponent Preview: No. 7 Kentucky Wildcats
The No. 14 Ole Miss Rebels play their first SEC opponent of the season on Saturday at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
CBS Sports
Memphis NCAA infractions case closed: Updates on where Kansas, Louisville, LSU, Arizona stand with IARP
The second of six infractions cases being resolved by the IARP, an independent review panel created in 2019 solely to review complex cases, was formally adjudicated on Tuesday as Memphis joined NC State in seeing its long and winding investigation come to a close. The Tigers program, which was under investigation and facing four Level I allegations and multiple Level II allegations stemming from violations centered around former No. 1 recruit James Wiseman, were instead hit with four Level II violations and five Level III violations after an extensive investigation by the panel.
CBS Sports
Commanders' Carson Wentz: Collapses against pass rush
Wentz completed 25 of 43 passes for 211 yards and rushed three times for 22 yards against Philadelphia on Sunday. He also committed two fumbles, losing one. Wentz didn't throw any interceptions, but he lost a fumble and took nine sacks and 17 hits in a dreary game where Washington was dominated from almost start to finish. Washington has called a pass-happy offense with Wentz and his first two games were much more successful, so he has a shot to get himself together and bounce back against Dallas in Week 4.
CBS Sports
Bills' Christian Benford: Has fractured hand
Benford fractured his hand in Sunday's 21-19 loss to the Dolphins, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. A timetable for the rookie cornerback's return has yet to be established, but Benford's most likely facing a multi-week absence. Ja'Marcus Ingram took over after Benford got hurt in Miami, and Ingram will likely continue to play a larger role while Benford recovers.
Kickoff time announced for LSU's contest vs. Tennessee on Oct. 8
The Tigers won’t have the benefit of a night game at Death Valley in what could be one of the toughest matchups of the season. On Monday, the SEC announced game times for Week 6 matchups, and LSU’s home game against Tennessee on Oct. 8 will be an 11 a.m. CT local kickoff in Baton Rouge on ESPN. Despite the fact that the Vols will likely still be ranked in the top 10 entering this game, CBS chose Auburn–Georgia and Alabama–Texas A&M for its afternoon/night doubleheader.
CBS Sports
College football picks, predictions, odds: Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State leads best bets in Week 5
Each week, I use this space to tell you what I think are a few of the best bets heading into the weekend. I will also throw in an upset of the week, which will feature a team that is at least a touchdown underdog that I am picking to win outright. I will also give you picks on other games involving potential College Football Playoff teams. Just about everybody is technically a CFP candidate this early in the season, so for the first few weeks, at least, I'll go with teams currently ranked within the top 12 of the AP Top 25.
After Scott High School shooting scare, Toledo district reaffirms safety commitment
Toledo Public School board members made a commitment to school safety on Tuesday after SWAT units and other area first responders converged Friday onto Scott High School’s campus in response to an active shooter report that turned out to be a hoax. By a unanimous vote, board members adopted a resolution to uphold school safety as a priority through a coordinated effort with not only district staff, but also with the community at large. Included in the resolution are expectations that district officials and staff will hold regular drills and training to respond to school violence incidents. The effort will...
CBS Sports
Braves' Bryce Elder: Nabs another start
Elder is scheduled to start Monday's game in Washington. With Spencer Strider (oblique) landing on the injured list last week, Elder looks poised to finish the regular season as a member of Atlanta's rotation. The rookie right-hander fared well in his most recent start Sept. 21 against Washington, striking out six in a no-decision while allowing one earned run on four hits and two walks across 5.2 frames.
