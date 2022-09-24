FORECAST: Rain increases on Sunday

After a dry Saturday, we'll see rain and thunderstorms move in on Sunday morning. On and off showers and thunderstorms will continue through the day as temperatures will attempt to climb near 70 degrees but likely fall short due to generally cloudy skies.

Rain will continue to be in the forecast Monday and Tuesday before we'll see a drying trend later in the week with temperatures still well below average through mid-week.

What To Expect:

Temps staying WAY below the norm

Showers and thunderstorms Sunday

Staying rainy into Monday and Tuesday

Drying out mid-week

Daily Breakdown:

Sunday : Scattered showers and thunderstorms.| High: 67º

Monday: Showers and a few thunderstorms. Chilly.| High: 62º

Tuesday : Few showers. Chilly| High: 58º

Wednesday : Partly Cloudy| High: 58º

