Tyler Perry's personal connection to 'A Jazzman's Blues' and his surprising confession about watching himself as Madea

Black Lightning Actress Charlbi Dean Dead at 32 After Unexpected Sudden Illness
Watch: Black Lightning Actress Charlbi Dean Dead at 32. Hollywood has lost a rising star. Actress Charlbi Dean, who portrayed Syonide on the former CW series Black Lightning, passed away on Aug. 29 from "an unexpected sudden illness," a rep for the South African star confirmed to NBC News. No further details about Dean's death have been shared publicly at this time.
Chris Rock says the Will Smith Oscars slap was in response to ‘the nicest joke I ever told’
It was the slap heard (and watched) round the world, and Chris Rock is still getting mileage out of it. During a European comedy tour, Rock brought up the incident in which Will Smith slapped the comedian on national television. During a show in Liverpool, England, he asked the audience, as reported by Deadline, “Did that sh*t hurt? Goddamn right…The motherf*cker hit me over a bullsh*t joke, the nicest joke I ever told.”
Tyler Perry Explains Why He Lent Prince Harry and Meghan Markle His Home After ‘Megxit’
The actor, producer and director Tyler Perry has revealed why he lent Prince Harry and Meghan Markle his Southern Californian home when the couple first moved to America in 2020 after they left their senior roles within the royal family. Speaking to Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager on NBC’s Today Wednesday, Perry said: “Yes, it was a very difficult time for them. What I know about the two of them, that I wish the world knew, is how much they love. These two people love each other. They found each other. Out of all these odds against them finding each other, they found each other. The love they have is really, really moving and I just wanted to do anything I could to support them.” Perry, whose new movie is A Jazzman’s Blues, added: “If I don’t have that, what she and Harry have, I don’t want it—that’s really amazing.”Read more at The Daily Beast.
Tyler Perry Gives Update On ‘Sister Act 3’ With Whoopi Goldberg: “We’ve Got A Good Script”
Tyler Perry is giving Sister Act fans an update on where the development of the third installment of the film is at after Whoopi Goldberg talked about hoping to start production of the movie. “I love the idea of us making this happen but you know, the Hollywood system moves a little slower than I’d like to,” Perry, who is set as a producer of the film, said during his appearance on The View on Sept. 22. “So we’ve got a good script. We’re off to a great start. We’re just trying to get everybody moving in the right direction so we...
Tyler Perry’s ‘A Jazzman’s Blues’ on Netflix Will Make You Cry Harder Than ‘The Notebook’
An epic, tragic romance is probably the last thing you’d expect from Tyler Perry, a filmmaker best known for donning a gray-haired wig, a stuffed bra, and a floral dress. But Perry’s latest film, A Jazzman’s Blues—which began streaming on Netflix today—is about as opposite from Madea as you could get. If you thought The Notebook made you teary, watch out. Tyler Perry is coming for Nicholas Sparks’s crown. An original script from Perry—the first screenplay he ever wrote, in fact, back in 1995—A Jazzman’s Blues is a sweeping love story set in the deep south in the 1930s and ’40s....
The First Week of Jennifer Hudson’s Talk Show Was a Bonkers Blast
There was a moment in the first 10 minutes of the premiere episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show where I, skeptically watching from my bed, started clapping. And not just clapping, but some good old hooting and hollering as well. Sitting on her set’s large sectional couch, Jennifer grabs a fuzzy pink blanket from behind her, drapes it across her lap, and continues to talk. There I was, sitting under my duvet with a second blanket around my shoulders and wrapped around my entire comically large noggin, feeling more seen than I ever had in my entire life.Jennifer Hudson prioritizes...
Why actress Gina Torres didn’t identify as Black
Gina Torres admits that she has “felt trapped” as an Afro-Latina actress who has almost exclusively played Black roles for the balance of her career. Torres, who made her Hollywood debut with 1992’s Unnatural Pursuits, said that she has been uncomfortable in many of the roles she played.
Black Men Rip Ime Udoka For Cheating On Nia Long; Nia Long Responds
Cheating on Nia Long is crazy.
Jasmine Guy Reveals Lisa Bonet Was Disrespected On Set By ‘A Different World’ Producers
"I said you disrespect her in front of the audience and in front of me, you're disrespecting me too!"
Erika Alexander, Pam Tucker From ‘The Cosby Show,’ Is Now An Advocate For Other Black Actors
Erika Alexander of The Cosby Show and Living Single is now 52 years old and has carved a niche for herself since her famous roles. Although she’s still an actor, she has added directing, writing, producing, and activism to her skillset. She is known to be a strong advocate for Black actors.
Meghan Markle Says She Was Only ‘Treated Like a Black Woman’ After She Began Dating Harry
Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and royal family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday. Meghan Markle has said on the new episode of her podcast Archetypes that she felt she was only treated as a Black woman after she began to date Prince Harry.
Months After Joking About Will Smith’s Oscars Ban, Trevor Noah Has Serious Thoughts On Backlash The Actor Received For The Slap
After Will Smith slapped Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars several months ago, the Internet was ablaze with commentators sharing their thoughts on the matter. A significant number of celebrities weighed in on the subject as well. Many people chastised Smith for his actions, while some others came to his defense. One of the many stars to speak out in the aftermath was comedian and political pundit Trevor Noah, who approached the situation with a bit of humor. But now, months later, the TV personality has some serious thoughts about the backlash that Smith (who’s apologized as of late) has received.
Chelsea Clinton Slams Saturday Night Live for Making Fun of Her as a Child
Thanks to Saturday Night Live, Chelsea Clinton is not the biggest comedy fan. In the series premiere of her new Apple TV+ docuseries Gutsy, the only daughter of former president Bill Clinton and former secretary of state Hillary Clinton confesses that she lost her taste for laughing after Saturday Night Live took aim at her as a child.
Drama Maybe Brewing Between ‘Sherri’ Show Staffers And Wendy Williams’ Former Crew
Sherri Shepherd finally made her long-awaited debut as a daytime talk host on Sep. 12, but sadly, drama may already be brewing between former Wendy staffers and Sherri's new production team.
Yellowstone's Kevin Costner Has Bad News For Fans Hoping John And Jamie Mend Their Relationship In Season 5
Details about Yellowstone’s upcoming supersized Season 5 premiere are still relatively scarce, but we do know Kelly Reilly’s Beth Dutton will be in good spirits early on, thanks to her iron thumbs once again pressing against the carotid arteries of brother Jamie. Beyond all of their personal baggage, Beth and John now have Garrett’s murder to hold against the politically motivated lawyer going forward, which obviously fits squarely into Beth’s vengeful playbook. Their sibling relationship can likely never be repaired, despite what Wes Bentley himself may hope, but is it at least possible-by-miracle that Jamie could win his way back on John’s good side for at least a couple of minutes? Kevin Costner makes it seem…not so likely.
Connie Britton Says She 'Just About Hit the Floor' After Barack Obama Said He Was a Fan of Hers
Connie Britton opened up about "the big moment" she learned Barack Obama was a fan of Friday Night Lights while walking the red carpet at the Emmy Awards on Monday Connie Britton is reflecting on the iconic moment when she met former president Barack Obama. On the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards red carpet Monday night, the White Lotus actress, 55, told E!'s Loni Love that she "had no idea" Obama, 61, was a fan of hers until they met. "When I was meeting him for the first time, I was just like, it's...
Gary’s Tea: Jason Lee Says He Will Expose Tiffany Haddish & Aries Spears Soon With More Details!
In other news, Jason Lee says he has extra tea on this Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears scandal and Gary with da Tea is unfolding it.
'Dancing with the Stars' pro Lindsay Arnold announces she's leaving the show: 'We exhausted every option'
Another one bites the bust. "Dancing with the Stars" pro Lindsay Arnold Cusick is hanging up her dancing shoes and heading back to Utah - at least for the time being. Cusick, who has appeared on the show for 10 seasons and won the coveted Mirrorball Trophy on the 25th season of the show, explained in an Instagram post why she had to make "one of the hardest decisions."
Malia Obama and her boyfriend Dawit Eklund wear matching outfits
Malia Obama and her rumored boyfriend Dawit Eklund were photographed together once more. This time, the pair appear to have coordinated outfits, and were spotted wearing almost identical pants. The two were photographed as they went on a walk in New York. At one point, the two turned to each...
