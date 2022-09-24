Read full article on original website
Hurricane Ian barrels towards Florida as Category 3 storm
Hurricane Ian is barreling towards Florida after it made landfall in western Cuba. The Category 3 storm is expected to be a major hurricane when it makes landfall in Florida on Wednesday night, according to the National Hurricane Center. CNN meteorologist Jennifer Gray shares the forecast and the threat of storm surge.
Cuba without electricity after hurricane hammers power grid
HAVANA — (AP) — Hurricane Ian knocked out power across all of Cuba and devastated some of the country’s most important tobacco farms when it slammed into the island’s western tip as a major hurricane Tuesday. Cuba’s Electric Union said in a statement that work was...
US women win record 27th straight game at World Cup
SYDNEY (AP) — There's been a long legacy of success for the U.S. women's basketball team at the World Cup. The names change over time, but the results don't seem to.
