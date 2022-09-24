ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Live book signing to encourage kids to think about the Impact they can make on the world

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aBdCx_0i8egIKG00

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — An easy way to encourage kids to really think about the impact they can make on the world!

Every footprint, from the physical to the digital and the permanent to the fleeting, leaves a mark on Earth, telling a story of the past, the present, or the future. Knowing how important it is to drive this message home to kids, Jacksonville resident Jennifer Swanson has devoted her latest children’s book to the concept. She will be signing copies of “Footprints Across the Planet” at The BookMark, located at 220 First Street, Neptune Beach, Florida, 32266 on Saturday, from 9 a.m. – 10 a.m.

Jennifer is available for interviews to share her inspiration behind the book, how kids who have read it have reacted, and how the book is being used in local classrooms.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Who will be next? Jennifer Swanson, who is perhaps best known for her STEM science book, the National Geographic Kids title Brain Games, is hoping she can make an impact on the changemakers of tomorrow through her latest children’s book.

Reycraft Books, a division of Benchmark Publishing, just released Footprints Across the Planet in August 2022. It’s a book that brings home the message that every step that you take makes an impact on the planet.

The story begins by stating the fact that footprints come in all shapes and sizes, colors and species, then goes on to showcase how impactful each footstep can be. “Whether it’s an animal or human, whether it’s a digital or a carbon footprint, everything makes an impact,” says Swanson, who has had a strong love of science for as long as she can remember.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

As a kid, she ran a science club out of her garage. In high school she participated in science fairs and the Girl Scouts, earning just about every science-related badge there was. She eventually went on to earn a Bachelor’s Degree from the U.S. Naval Academy, then a Master’s of Science in Education from Walden University.

Swanson has been working as a middle school science teacher for Johns Hopkins University for Center for Talented Youth since 2009. She is also an accomplished author with more 45 titles to her name.

Some of her more well-known books include Astronaut Aquanaut: How Space Science and Sea Science Interact (National Geographic Kids,2018); Beastly Bionics: Bad Robots, Brilliant Biomimicry, and Incredible Inventions Inspired by Nature (National Geographic Kids, 2020) and The Secret Science of Sports: The Math, Physics, and Mechanical Engineering Behind Every Grand Slam, Triple Axel, and Penalty Kick (Black Dog and Leventhal Publishers, 2021).

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

She has presented her work at the Library of Congress’ National Book Festival, the World Science Festival, and the Atlanta Science Festival.

Early reviews for Swanson’s latest title, Footprints Across the Planet, have been very favorable. “A fascinating intersection between your average animal footprints title and books for kids with a wider environmental focus,” said Betsy Bird in her review for the School Library Journal blog.

“More so than most books about intention, personal impact, choice, and consequences, Footprints Across the Planet presents a powerful display that will reach a wide age group (including adults) with a strong message of empowerment and positivity… If only one children’s book were to be chosen on these topics, Footprints Across the Planet should be at the very top of such a list,” said D. Donovan, Senior Reviewer, Midwest Book Review.

“Footprints Across the Planet” thoughtfully tackles the very big job of teaching the next generation to love, nurture and explore our oceans and lands and the life teeming within them. Through the book, Jennifer Swanson is leaving her own mark on the world that will last for years to come, inspiring young children to adopt a strong sense of self-awareness when it comes to their personal impact on the world around them,” said Fabien Cousteau, Aquanaut, Explorer and Founder, Executive and Board Member at Proteus Ocean Group Ltd.

Learn more about Jennifer’s work, and book her for speaking engagements and school visits here.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
unfspinnaker.com

OPINION: Parking is bad, who would’ve thought?

There are three constants at UNF: The Starbucks line will be long, the cold weather won’t come until November and parking will be impossible to find. I didn’t take any polls before writing this piece, but I will bet my bank account (not much, but still all I have) that the number one complaint the student body has is the complete lack of spaces for people to put their cars in on this campus. As both a car owner and a student, I agree.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Jacksonville, FL
Sports
Jacksonville, FL
Education
City
Jacksonville, FL
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
City
Neptune Beach, FL
Local
Florida Entertainment
Local
Florida Education
Jacksonville, FL
Society
Jacksonville, FL
Entertainment
News4Jax.com

Hurricane Ian: What to know about waste collection in Northeast Florida

Here’s what we know about waste and recycling collection in Northeast Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian. In Gainesville, residential trash collection has been suspended only on Thursday. Neighbors are asked not to set containers or items curbside that day. Baker County. As of Tuesday night, no information had been...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fabien Cousteau
WOKV

Tracking Ian: Closures and cancellations ahead of the storm

Jacksonville FL — Check back for updates through the week for the latest on closings and cancellations in the Northeast Florida area:. Duval County Public Schools will follow a special early release schedule on Wednesday. Schools and district offices will be closed on Thursday and Friday. View the complete severe weather response plan on http://ow.ly/iWs350KUIX5.
ENVIRONMENT
WOKV

Tracking Ian: Resources ahead of the storm

To review your evacuation zone and prepare your family in the Jax Ready Guide. On Monday Evening, Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry said as of Monday, the city was not planning on ordering evacuations or opening shelters, but the situation could change as the storm approaches. He also said as of Monday, the city does not plan to close city offices or departments.
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Book Fairs#Science Book#Book Signing#Science Festival#Benchmark Publishing
floridapolitics.com

Charlie Crist to pull ads from Ian-impacted markets

The Democrat goes dark in Tampa, Fort Myers, Orlando and Jacksonville markets. As Hurricane Ian bears down on the state, one gubernatorial campaign is nearly going dark on television. Democrat Charlie Crist announced plans Monday to pull ads from markets likely to be impacted by the storm, a move that...
FLORIDA STATE
Jacksonville Daily Record

7Brew Coffee build-out on Normandy Boulevard is in city review

The city is reviewing a building-permit application for 7Brew Coffee to build a drive-thru shop at 7788 Normandy Blvd. Brothers Group Construction Co. is the contractor for the 510-square-foot drive-thru shop at an estimated cost of $425,000. “We will open several locations in early fall in Jacksonville, by a franchisee...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Ellianos Coffee to Nassau County; Dairy Queen to Oakleaf Parkway

The St. Johns River Water Management District is reviewing plans for an Ellianos Coffee shop on an outparcel at 474331 Florida 200 in Fernandina Beach. Dairy Queen wants to develop a 3,130-square-foot restaurant and drive-thru on about 1 acre along Oakleaf Parkway in Oakleaf Commons in Clay County. It will...
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Relationships
News4Jax.com

Here are the essentials needed to complete your hurricane kit

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The weekend before Tropical Storm Ian is anticipated to come toward Florida is a great time to start double-checking your hurricane kits -- or creating one. Although Floridians are uncertain of Ian’s impact, it’s best to be prepared for whatever is ahead. Ensure your...
FLORIDA STATE
thejaxsonmag.com

Secret Jacksonville: Exchange Club Island

Exchange Club Island from above. Photo by Erik Hamilton. Boats moored off the island. Photo by Erik Hamilton. More than 50,000 people drive over one of Jacksonville’s most singular parks every day without ever realizing it. Officially named Exchange Club Island – more on that in a minute – the island beneath the Mathews Bridge is an official city park that can only be reached by boat.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
113K+
Followers
126K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy