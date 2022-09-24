Read full article on original website
wpde.com
Police search for missing 'at risk' 71-year-old man in Florence
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Florence Police Dept. is asking for help to find a missing person Tuesday. Perry Blakney was reported missing by family members and last seen at 1209 Harmony Street on Monday. Police said he was last seen driving a 2021 dark silver Toyota Highlander with SC...
wpde.com
Suspect in deadly Florence hit-and-run surrenders to police: Report
FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — Police have one person in custody following a deadly hit-and-run where the victim's body was believed to have been dragged or moved away from the initial crash scene. Monday at 8:45 a.m., police said Zae’Kwon Lataveon Washington turned himself in at the Florence Police Dept....
wpde.com
Columbia traffic stop finds thousands of counterfeit fentanyl pills, Texas couple arrested
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Columbia Police have arrested a Texas couple after finding roughly 20,000 fake fentanyl pills during a traffic stop, the department announced Tuesday. Officials say the two 52-year-olds, Loria Leal and Eufracio Rodriguez, Jr. were both transferred to federal custody after the stop and charged with...
wpde.com
Some question delays for Alligator Road project in Florence County
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Some people are questioning why construction on Alligator Road in Florence is still going on when it was initially said to be finished in the summer of 2021. S.C. Dept. of Transportation's (SCDOT) website shows the Right-Of-Way Acquisition was to begin in 2017 with...
wpde.com
Columbia police officer dies after medical emergency during training
A Columbia police officer is dead after a medical emergency during a department assessment. Master Police Officer Tyrell Owens Riley was participating in a Columbia Police Department Specialized Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Assessment. Officials say during the physical fitness training portion Riley became ill. He was taken to a hospital where he went into cardiac arrest and died.
wpde.com
Lake City street reopens after 5 years of being closed
LAKE CITY, SC (WPDE) — The section of Dansing Street at the Rodgers Avenue intersection in Lake City has reopened after being closed for more than five years. The section of the road had been closed after aged stormwater pipes deteriorated and undermined patches of the road surface. The...
wpde.com
LIST: games, events rescheduled due to possible Hurricane Ian impact
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — University of South Carolina's game against SC State. The football game has moved to Thursday at 7:00 p.m. due to the possible impact of Hurricane Ian. The team tweeted Tuesday that television coverage of the game will be announced later Tuesday. The school says all...
