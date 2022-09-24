FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Some people are questioning why construction on Alligator Road in Florence is still going on when it was initially said to be finished in the summer of 2021. S.C. Dept. of Transportation's (SCDOT) website shows the Right-Of-Way Acquisition was to begin in 2017 with...

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO