Sumter County, SC

Police search for missing 'at risk' 71-year-old man in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Florence Police Dept. is asking for help to find a missing person Tuesday. Perry Blakney was reported missing by family members and last seen at 1209 Harmony Street on Monday. Police said he was last seen driving a 2021 dark silver Toyota Highlander with SC...
FLORENCE, SC
Suspect in deadly Florence hit-and-run surrenders to police: Report

FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — Police have one person in custody following a deadly hit-and-run where the victim's body was believed to have been dragged or moved away from the initial crash scene. Monday at 8:45 a.m., police said Zae’Kwon Lataveon Washington turned himself in at the Florence Police Dept....
FLORENCE, SC
Columbia police officer dies after medical emergency during training

A Columbia police officer is dead after a medical emergency during a department assessment. Master Police Officer Tyrell Owens Riley was participating in a Columbia Police Department Specialized Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Assessment. Officials say during the physical fitness training portion Riley became ill. He was taken to a hospital where he went into cardiac arrest and died.
COLUMBIA, SC
Lake City street reopens after 5 years of being closed

LAKE CITY, SC (WPDE) — The section of Dansing Street at the Rodgers Avenue intersection in Lake City has reopened after being closed for more than five years. The section of the road had been closed after aged stormwater pipes deteriorated and undermined patches of the road surface. The...
LAKE CITY, SC
LIST: games, events rescheduled due to possible Hurricane Ian impact

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — University of South Carolina's game against SC State. The football game has moved to Thursday at 7:00 p.m. due to the possible impact of Hurricane Ian. The team tweeted Tuesday that television coverage of the game will be announced later Tuesday. The school says all...
COLUMBIA, SC

