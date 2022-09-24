Read full article on original website
Silver Bullets Podcast: Wisconsin Rewind and Rutgers Preview
It was supposed to be the toughest test to date for the Ohio State Buckeyes, and maybe it was, but Ryan Day’s team took care of business quickly and efficiently during Saturday night’s “blackout” game to the tune of a 52-21 drubbing of the Wisconsin Badgers. We didn’t expect quite such an easy win, and it remains to be seen how good this year’s Wisconsin team actually is, but it was nice not to have to sweat out a night game against a marquee opponent.
Boots on the Ground: 31 up-close observations from Ohio State’s 31-point drubbing of Wisconsin
For the first time in what felt like forever, I attended an Ohio State football game in The Shoe. Saturday’s matchup with Wisconsin was my much-anticipated return to OSU’s campus, although, looking back at it, said anticipation may have been exclusive to yours truly. Perhaps I just missed the “Welcome Back” banner...
Update on Ohio State five-star defensive end target
Ohio State’s dominating performance Saturday versus Wisconsin caught many eyes from around the college football landscape. While many of the headlines following the victory will revolve around this current roster, the Buckeyes continue to also make the recruiting headlines. Keon Keeley update. It is not news that Ohio State...
Grumpy Old Buckeye: Ohio State vs. Wisconsin
We’re a third of the way through the college football regular season, and just knowing that gives me something to be grumpy about. However, we’re here to talk about Ohio State’s 52-21 thrashing of the Wisconsin Badgers. I’ll be honest, I didn’t see this big of a beatdown coming, but I certainly didn’t hate it. However, there were some things that I did hate about it and that’s why we’re all here, so let’s get to it.
Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for September 27, 2022
Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
Film Review: The Justin Frye effect, how Jim Knowles’ game plan stifled Wisconsin’s offense
The Ohio State Buckeyes dismantled the visiting Wisconsin Badgers 52-21, and the game was truly never in doubt. Offensively, the Buckeyes came out of the gate swinging, getting out to a 28-0 lead before the Badgers could even blink. Ryan Day completely committed to balance as a play-caller, and the players made explosive plays when the opportunities were presented.
Ohio State men’s basketball player preview: Eugene Brown
As the basketball offseason continues and we move into the fall, Land-Grant Holy Land will continue to put out our basketball player and team previews. There will be two previews per week leading all the way into the start of the season, starting with player previews. We have now made...
Five things we learned from Ohio State men’s basketball media day
On Monday afternoon, Chris Holtmann met with the media for the first time since Malaki Branham announced he was leaving Ohio State for the NBA, and members of the men’s basketball team were available for the first time since the Buckeyes’ second round NCAA Tournament loss to Villanova in Pittsburgh.
Instant Recap Podcast: Ohio State blows out Wisconsin, 52-21, in a game that was never in doubt
Ohio State dominated Wisconsin, 52-21, in a game that was never in doubt. Jordan Williams is joined by Chris Renne to bring you the Land-Grant Holy Land “Instant Recap Podcast.”. Listen to the episode and subscribe:. Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeart...
LGHL Uncut: Chris Holtmann speaks at Ohio State media day
Throughout the season, Land-Grant Holy Land will be bringing you uncut audio primarily from Ohio State press conference, but also from individual interview sessions. Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio. In this episode, you will hear uncut audio from Ohio State men’s...
Irrational Overreactions(?): Ohio State beats Wisconsin, becomes best team in the country
Ohio State fans live in the extremes, whether good or bad. As they say, we have no chill. So, I am going to give voice to those passionate opinions by running through my completely level-headed, not-at-all over-the-top, 100% unbiased takeaways from Saturday’s 52-21 win over the Wisconsin Badgers. Ohio...
Hangout in the Holy Land Podcast: Buckeyes beat up Badgers in B1G opener
The latest episode of Land-Grant Holy Land’s flagship podcast ‘Hangout in the Holy Land’ is here! Join LGHL’s co-managing editor Gene Ross alongside his co-host Josh Dooley as they cover everything from football to basketball to recruiting and more!. Listen to the episode and subscribe:. Subscribe:...
Cheesin’ Hard: Wrapping up a very gouda Ohio State performance
Since Ohio State turned Wisconsin’s defense into swiss cheese last night, it felt like an appropriate way to look back on the 52-21 win was to use some of the cheeses from around the world to describe some of the key figures of the game. Farmer cheese. Ohio State’s...
Buckeye Stock Market Report: Ohio State overwhelms Wisconsin in Big Ten opener
After each Ohio State game during the 2022 football season, LGHL will offer its market analysis of the Buckeyes’ performance. Using a standard bond rating system, we’ll evaluate the offense, the defense, and the special teams, according to this formula:. AA: Very Strong. A: Strong. BBB: Adequate. BB:...
Scientifically ranking all seven of Ohio State’s touchdowns against Wisconsin
And since this is my column, I reserve the right to change my judging criteria week to week, heck, even touchdown to touchdown. In some cases, I will judge a play by its importance in the grand scheme of the game, others will be by the degree of difficulty, backstory, and sheer entertainment value.
LGHL Uncut Podcast: Ryan Day, C.J. Stroud recap Ohio State’s 52-21 win over Wisconsin
Throughout the year, Land-Grant Holy Land will be bringing you uncut audio primarily from Ohio State press conferences, but also from individual interview sessions. Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio. On this episode of “Land-Grant Holy Land Uncut,” we have press conference...
