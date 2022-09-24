It was supposed to be the toughest test to date for the Ohio State Buckeyes, and maybe it was, but Ryan Day’s team took care of business quickly and efficiently during Saturday night’s “blackout” game to the tune of a 52-21 drubbing of the Wisconsin Badgers. We didn’t expect quite such an easy win, and it remains to be seen how good this year’s Wisconsin team actually is, but it was nice not to have to sweat out a night game against a marquee opponent.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 16 HOURS AGO