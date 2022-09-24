ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

landgrantholyland.com

Silver Bullets Podcast: Wisconsin Rewind and Rutgers Preview

It was supposed to be the toughest test to date for the Ohio State Buckeyes, and maybe it was, but Ryan Day’s team took care of business quickly and efficiently during Saturday night’s “blackout” game to the tune of a 52-21 drubbing of the Wisconsin Badgers. We didn’t expect quite such an easy win, and it remains to be seen how good this year’s Wisconsin team actually is, but it was nice not to have to sweat out a night game against a marquee opponent.
landgrantholyland.com

Update on Ohio State five-star defensive end target

Ohio State’s dominating performance Saturday versus Wisconsin caught many eyes from around the college football landscape. While many of the headlines following the victory will revolve around this current roster, the Buckeyes continue to also make the recruiting headlines. Keon Keeley update. It is not news that Ohio State...
landgrantholyland.com

Grumpy Old Buckeye: Ohio State vs. Wisconsin

We’re a third of the way through the college football regular season, and just knowing that gives me something to be grumpy about. However, we’re here to talk about Ohio State’s 52-21 thrashing of the Wisconsin Badgers. I’ll be honest, I didn’t see this big of a beatdown coming, but I certainly didn’t hate it. However, there were some things that I did hate about it and that’s why we’re all here, so let’s get to it.
landgrantholyland.com

Film Review: The Justin Frye effect, how Jim Knowles’ game plan stifled Wisconsin’s offense

The Ohio State Buckeyes dismantled the visiting Wisconsin Badgers 52-21, and the game was truly never in doubt. Offensively, the Buckeyes came out of the gate swinging, getting out to a 28-0 lead before the Badgers could even blink. Ryan Day completely committed to balance as a play-caller, and the players made explosive plays when the opportunities were presented.
landgrantholyland.com

Ohio State men’s basketball player preview: Eugene Brown

As the basketball offseason continues and we move into the fall, Land-Grant Holy Land will continue to put out our basketball player and team previews. There will be two previews per week leading all the way into the start of the season, starting with player previews. We have now made...
landgrantholyland.com

Five things we learned from Ohio State men’s basketball media day

On Monday afternoon, Chris Holtmann met with the media for the first time since Malaki Branham announced he was leaving Ohio State for the NBA, and members of the men’s basketball team were available for the first time since the Buckeyes’ second round NCAA Tournament loss to Villanova in Pittsburgh.
landgrantholyland.com

LGHL Uncut: Chris Holtmann speaks at Ohio State media day

Throughout the season, Land-Grant Holy Land will be bringing you uncut audio primarily from Ohio State press conference, but also from individual interview sessions. Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio. In this episode, you will hear uncut audio from Ohio State men’s...
landgrantholyland.com

Hangout in the Holy Land Podcast: Buckeyes beat up Badgers in B1G opener

The latest episode of Land-Grant Holy Land’s flagship podcast ‘Hangout in the Holy Land’ is here! Join LGHL’s co-managing editor Gene Ross alongside his co-host Josh Dooley as they cover everything from football to basketball to recruiting and more!. Listen to the episode and subscribe:. Subscribe:...
landgrantholyland.com

Cheesin’ Hard: Wrapping up a very gouda Ohio State performance

Since Ohio State turned Wisconsin’s defense into swiss cheese last night, it felt like an appropriate way to look back on the 52-21 win was to use some of the cheeses from around the world to describe some of the key figures of the game. Farmer cheese. Ohio State’s...
COLUMBUS, OH

