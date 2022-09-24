ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wvlt.tv

Knoxville police investigating Alcoa Highway shooting

UT dismisses cheerleader involved in Premier Athletics, Varsity Spirit abuse scandal. Several attorneys announced a Tennessee lawsuit in the ongoing national athlete abuse scandal surrounding Memphis-based Varsity Spirit Tuesday. UT dismisses cheerleader involved in Premier Athletics, Varsity Spirit abuse scandal. Updated: 1 hour ago. Several attorneys announced a Tennessee lawsuit...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Anderson Co. paramedics travel to Florida to aid in disaster response

UT dismisses cheerleader involved in Premier Athletics, Varsity Spirit abuse scandal. Several attorneys announced a Tennessee lawsuit in the ongoing national athlete abuse scandal surrounding Memphis-based Varsity Spirit Tuesday. Gypsy Circus Cider Company nominated for Best Cidery by USA Today. Updated: 2 hours ago. The Knoxville/Kingsport-based company has been making...
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Knoxville, TN
Crime & Safety
wvlt.tv

Roane Home School DARE program

UT dismisses cheerleader involved in Premier Athletics, Varsity Spirit abuse scandal. Several attorneys announced a Tennessee lawsuit in the ongoing national athlete abuse scandal surrounding Memphis-based Varsity Spirit Tuesday. UT dismisses cheerleader involved in Premier Athletics, Varsity Spirit abuse scandal. Updated: 58 minutes ago. Several attorneys announced a Tennessee lawsuit...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

UT dismisses cheerleader involved in Premier Athletics, Varsity Spirit abuse scandal

UT dismisses cheerleader involved in Premier Athletics, Varsity Spirit abuse scandal. Several attorneys announced a Tennessee lawsuit in the ongoing national athlete abuse scandal surrounding Memphis-based Varsity Spirit Tuesday. UT dismisses cheerleader involved in Premier Athletics, Varsity Spirit abuse scandal. Updated: 1 hour ago. Several attorneys announced a Tennessee lawsuit...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Three people wanted by East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers officials are asking for the public’s help in finding three people who are believed to be in the Knoxville area. ETVCS officials are trying to find Lionel Pierson and Melanie Robertson regarding a long-term missing person case. Pierson, who also...
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bianca Belair
newstalk987.com

A Threat Made to a School in Powell Placed on Hard Lockdown

A threat causes First Baptist Academy in Powell on hard lockdown. It happened yesterday afternoon (Monday). The Knox County Sheriff’s Department says the staff quickly followed the protocol for these types of situations. KCSO patrol units, detectives and chiefs all responded to the incident. One person was arrested but...
POWELL, TN
wvlt.tv

TBI: Campbell County man indicted in 2020 arson

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An investigation by fire investigators and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has ended in an indictment of a Campbell County man in an arson case, TBI officials announced Monday. In November of 2020, Jellico Police Department officials and the TBI were investigating a fire that happened...
KNOXVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#College Gameday#Raid#The Big Orange Kickoff
wvlt.tv

I-40 W closed in Cocke County due to overturned RV

The Knoxville Police Department is investigating after a shooting sent two people to the hospital early Sunday morning, a release from the department stated. Man charged after exposing himself to children at playground, report says. Updated: 1 hour ago. A Knoxville man was arrested Saturday after exposing himself to children...
COCKE COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville churches see more offerings after big Vols win

Silver Alert: Elderly woman with dementia disappears from New Market home. Tennessee Highway Patrol launched a helicopter to help search for Sharon Looney. Burned body found on Watauga Avenue identified, Knoxville police investigating. Updated: 6 hours ago. The death of Brandy Geisler is still considered suspicious, according to the Knoxville...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Police identify Knoxville man hit, killed by car

The Knoxville Police Department is investigating after a shooting sent two people to the hospital early Sunday morning, a release from the department stated. Man charged after exposing himself to children at playground, report says. Updated: 1 hour ago. A Knoxville man was arrested Saturday after exposing himself to children...
KNOXVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
wvlt.tv

Driver crashes into power pole, sheds on Clinton Highway

The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene and was questioned. Burned body found on Watauga Avenue, Knoxville police investigating. The woman has not been identified at this time, according to the Knoxville Police Department. Behind the scene with the Big Orange Kickoff crew. Updated: Sep. 24, 2022 at...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Car recovered off steep embankment in Wears Valley

Rural Metro Fire crews responded to a crash on Sunday afternoon that left one driver injured and a power pole down in Knoxville. The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene and was questioned. Burned body found on Watauga Avenue, Knoxville police investigating. Updated: 5 hours ago. The woman...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Roane Co. home school first in state to participate in D.A.R.E.

HARRIMAN, Tenn. (WVLT) - For the first time in Tennessee, a home school program in Roane County is able to be a part of D.A.R.E., the Drug Abuse Resistance Education program. The program takes place at the Harriman Library since these young minds are home-schooled. “We’re excited about being able...
ROANE COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy