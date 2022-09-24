ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silver Spring, MD

Source of the Spring

Suspect Sought in Downtown Silver Spring Robbery

Montgomery County Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect who committed a robbery in the 1100 block of East-West Hwy. in downtown Silver Spring. MCPD said in a news release that on August 14, 2022, officers from the 3rd District responded to the above location to investigate an assault report. According to the victim, he was walking along Georgia Avenue southbound between Sligo Avenue and Blair Road when he felt someone hit him from behind. During the incident, an unknown suspect repeatedly struck the victim with a blunt object, took the victim’s phone, and fled. The victim was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
SILVER SPRING, MD
Source of the Spring

Police Investigating Death Near Sligo Creek Trail

Sligo Creek Parkway in Silver Spring was reopened Monday following a death investigation, according to Maryland-National Capital Park Police. According to the department’s Twitter account, the road was closed between Schuyler Road and Wayne Avenue on Monday afternoon. The department posted just before 5 p.m. that the road had reopened.
SILVER SPRING, MD
mocoshow.com

Concern for Missing Twenty-Four-Year-Old Man

Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 6th District Investigative Section are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 24-year-old from Gaithersburg. Queinton Isaiah Twine was last seen on Saturday, September 24, 2022, in the 500 block of Carousel Ct. Twine is approximately 6-feet,...
GAITHERSBURG, MD
mymcmedia.org

Detectives Investigate Silver Spring Burglary, Attempted Rape

Police are investigating a burglary and attempted rape in Silver Spring that occurred on Friday, per a release from the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD). According to police, a woman said she was entering her apartment in the 800 block of Northampton Drive at about 10:30 a.m. when she was attacked from behind by a male.
SILVER SPRING, MD
County
Montgomery County, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Crime & Safety
Montgomery County, MD
Crime & Safety
City
Silver Spring, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
fox5dc.com

Police ID man killed in shooting, crash near I-295 in northeast DC

WASHINGTON - Authorities have identified a man whose death they say is being investigated as a homicide following a shooting and car crash that happened last week in northeast D.C. Police say 45-year-old Harold Blair, III was found dead in an overturned vehicle in the 1000 block of Kenilworth Avenue...
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

Body of Fairfax teen identified more than 47 years after she went missing: Police

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Fairfax County Police Department detectives announced they have identified the body of a teenage girl who went missing more than 47 years ago. Authorities on Monday identified the remains as Patricia Agnes Gildawie, also known as "Choubi." Police said identifying the remains has been years in the making. It took 26 years from the time Gidawie went missing before her remains were even found, before another 21-year gap between their discovery and identification.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

Death investigation underway near popular Silver Spring trail

SILVER SPRING, Md. - Sligo Creek Parkway is currently closed as police investigate a death in the area. Police are advising drivers who need to pass through Sligo Creek Parkway between Schuyler Road and Wayne Avenue to expect delays and find an alternate route. Montgomery County police is handling the...
SILVER SPRING, MD
Source of the Spring

Police Investigating Attempted Burglary

Takoma Park Police say that they are investigating an attempted burglary that occurred Saturday night in the 500 block of Boston Avenue. “On September 24, Takoma Park Police responded to the 500 block of Boston Avenue for the report of an attempted residential burglary,” police spokesperson Cathy Plevy said in an emailed community advisory. “At 10:44 pm, the resident victim was in his home when an unknown suspect kicked in the front door of his residence. When the victim approached the front door, he saw the suspect standing on the stairs of his home. The suspect fled on foot towards Alfred Avenue.”
TAKOMA PARK, MD
Daily Voice

DC Shooter Charged With Murdering Maryland Man In Prince George's County, Investigators Say

A months-long investigation into a fatal summer shooting in Maryland led to the apprehension of a Washington, DC man who is facing a murder charge, authorities announced. Travon Marquis Ingram, 29, has been charged with the murder of 29-year-old Clinton resident Deangelo Deonte Johnson, who was shot and killed in June, according to the Prince George's County Police Department.
WASHINGTON, DC
Daily Voice

Teens Being Charged As Adults For Midday Armed Oxon Hill Carjacking, Police Say

Three teens are facing charges for allegedly carjacking a pair at gunpoint in broad daylight in Prince George's County, officials announced. Prince George’s County Police patrol officers from the Oxon Hill Station arrested a 17-year-old and 16-year-old, both from Oxon Hill, and a 17-year-old from Washington, DC on Sunday, Sept. 25 following an investigation into a midday carjacking.
OXON HILL, MD
WBAL Radio

BPD arrest man in connection with woman found dead in Westport

Baltimore City police arrested a 63-year-old man on Thursday in connection to a woman found dead on Wednesday under railroad tracks in Westport. Officers have charged Bruce Poole, of Baltimore, with first-degree murder in the homicide of 53-year-old Kelly Logan. Police said they responded to the 2100 block of Kloman...
BALTIMORE, MD
Source of the Spring

Source of the Spring

