Montgomery County Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect who committed a robbery in the 1100 block of East-West Hwy. in downtown Silver Spring. MCPD said in a news release that on August 14, 2022, officers from the 3rd District responded to the above location to investigate an assault report. According to the victim, he was walking along Georgia Avenue southbound between Sligo Avenue and Blair Road when he felt someone hit him from behind. During the incident, an unknown suspect repeatedly struck the victim with a blunt object, took the victim’s phone, and fled. The victim was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

SILVER SPRING, MD ・ 7 HOURS AGO