Montgomery County Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect who committed a robbery in the 1100 block of East-West Hwy. in downtown Silver Spring. MCPD said in a news release that on August 14, 2022, officers from the 3rd District responded to the above location to investigate an assault report. According to the victim, he was walking along Georgia Avenue southbound between Sligo Avenue and Blair Road when he felt someone hit him from behind. During the incident, an unknown suspect repeatedly struck the victim with a blunt object, took the victim’s phone, and fled. The victim was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Sligo Creek Parkway in Silver Spring was reopened Monday following a death investigation, according to Maryland-National Capital Park Police. According to the department’s Twitter account, the road was closed between Schuyler Road and Wayne Avenue on Monday afternoon. The department posted just before 5 p.m. that the road had reopened.
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 6th District Investigative Section are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 24-year-old from Gaithersburg. Queinton Isaiah Twine was last seen on Saturday, September 24, 2022, in the 500 block of Carousel Ct. Twine is approximately 6-feet,...
Police are investigating a burglary and attempted rape in Silver Spring that occurred on Friday, per a release from the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD). According to police, a woman said she was entering her apartment in the 800 block of Northampton Drive at about 10:30 a.m. when she was attacked from behind by a male.
WASHINGTON - Authorities have identified a man whose death they say is being investigated as a homicide following a shooting and car crash that happened last week in northeast D.C. Police say 45-year-old Harold Blair, III was found dead in an overturned vehicle in the 1000 block of Kenilworth Avenue...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Fairfax County Police Department detectives announced they have identified the body of a teenage girl who went missing more than 47 years ago. Authorities on Monday identified the remains as Patricia Agnes Gildawie, also known as "Choubi." Police said identifying the remains has been years in the making. It took 26 years from the time Gidawie went missing before her remains were even found, before another 21-year gap between their discovery and identification.
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police said a man wanted for murder fired at them in Northeast Tuesday morning. The Metropolitan Police Department had been looking for 27-year-old Avery Miler for more than a month and a half. He is suspect in the murder of 25-year-old Aryeh Wolf, who was shot and killed on Aug. […]
The Baltimore office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has tweeted that it’s “seeking info about the “Red Hat Guy”, wanted for committing a bank robbery on September 16, 2022, in Silver Spring, Maryland. The suspect displayed a black handgun and is described as a White male, 50 to 60 years old, and 6’0″ to 6’2″ (tweet below)”
The community is still wrapping their minds around the loss of 62-year-old Arthur 'Buddy' Harrison Jr. He was shot and killed outside of his Southeast, D.C. home.
SILVER SPRING, Md. - Sligo Creek Parkway is currently closed as police investigate a death in the area. Police are advising drivers who need to pass through Sligo Creek Parkway between Schuyler Road and Wayne Avenue to expect delays and find an alternate route. Montgomery County police is handling the...
Takoma Park Police say that they are investigating an attempted burglary that occurred Saturday night in the 500 block of Boston Avenue. “On September 24, Takoma Park Police responded to the 500 block of Boston Avenue for the report of an attempted residential burglary,” police spokesperson Cathy Plevy said in an emailed community advisory. “At 10:44 pm, the resident victim was in his home when an unknown suspect kicked in the front door of his residence. When the victim approached the front door, he saw the suspect standing on the stairs of his home. The suspect fled on foot towards Alfred Avenue.”
A months-long investigation into a fatal summer shooting in Maryland led to the apprehension of a Washington, DC man who is facing a murder charge, authorities announced. Travon Marquis Ingram, 29, has been charged with the murder of 29-year-old Clinton resident Deangelo Deonte Johnson, who was shot and killed in June, according to the Prince George's County Police Department.
OXON HILL, MD – The Maryland State Police is reporting that the investigation into an alleged road rage shooting that occurred on Friday, September 23, 2022 in Prince George’s County continues. The suspect vehicle is described as a silver Volkswagen 4-door sedan with tinted windows. The driver is...
Bethesda area (including North Bethesda, Bethesda, Chevy Chase, Potomac, Kensington) Property was taken from a vehicle in the 4800 block of Broad Brook Drive between 9 p.m. Sept. 13 and 7:30 a.m. Sept. 14. Property was taken from a vehicle in the 4500 block of Wetherill Road between noon and...
Three teens are facing charges for allegedly carjacking a pair at gunpoint in broad daylight in Prince George's County, officials announced. Prince George’s County Police patrol officers from the Oxon Hill Station arrested a 17-year-old and 16-year-old, both from Oxon Hill, and a 17-year-old from Washington, DC on Sunday, Sept. 25 following an investigation into a midday carjacking.
Court charging documents reveal what led to the murder of 53-year-old Kelly Logan, whose body was discovered five days ago under a railroad track in South Baltimore.
It took an army to track down a wanted man who allegedly robbed several businesses in Maryland. David Alston Gantt, 37, is facing multiple charges after being tracked down by officers and a K9 unit in Charles County following an alleged assault incident in his hometown of Waldorf, authorities announced.
Detectives have charged a minor after they allegedly stabbed at least two people in Baltimore County, authorities say. The minor is accused of attacking the victims in the 300 block of Lord Byron Lane around 7:25 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 25, according to Baltimore County Cockeysville Precinct Detectives. Both victims were...
Baltimore City police arrested a 63-year-old man on Thursday in connection to a woman found dead on Wednesday under railroad tracks in Westport. Officers have charged Bruce Poole, of Baltimore, with first-degree murder in the homicide of 53-year-old Kelly Logan. Police said they responded to the 2100 block of Kloman...
OXON HILL, Md. — One 16 and two 17-year-olds have been arrested and charged in an armed carjacking that happened Sunday evening in Oxon Hill, Maryland, according to Prince George's County police. Authorities said two boys from Maryland and one from Washington, D.C. were apprehended with the help of...
