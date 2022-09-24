Read full article on original website
These three cryptocurrencies are ready to restore dignity to the cryptocurrency market: Bitcoin, Chainlink, and Moshnake
As the term “cryptocurrency” begins to take commonplace in the financial world, its visitors and users continue to multiply in number. Therefore, it takes more seriously dedicated crypto projects like Moshnake (MSH) to capture and maintain crypto users’ attention, affairs, and desires. We will look at the three cryptocurrencies on the checklist to bring back integrity and dignity to the crypto world.
Can A Brand-New Cryptocurrency, Metacryp, Make A Mark In The Crypto Space While Cardano And Tron Are Trailing
The cryptocurrency market has been growing in leaps and bounds, with companies such as Facebook looking into the possibilities of incorporating them into their social media platform. The most significant factor for this exponential growth is the increase in awareness about cryptocurrencies which will continue to grow over time. Much has changed since Bitcoin (BTC), the king of cryptocurrency, was released as open-source software in 2009. Over time, thousands of cryptocurrencies have been out in the market, with new ones being created monthly.
Meme coin Sensation Tamadoge Begins Exchange Listing With OKX on 27th Sept
Crypto crowd-puller Tamadoge announces its debut exchange listing with OKX, one of the world’s leading crypto exchanges. The meme coin will be available for trading on OKX from Tuesday 27th September at 11:00 UTC. Tamadoge completed its record presale a few days back, collecting $19 million in total. TAMA...
Tether Stablecoin Goes Live On Polkadot Blockchain
Tether USDT is the largest stablecoin by market cap. Also, the token ranks among the top five in the overall market capitalization of all crypto assets. Through several progressive road maps and other development plans, Tether USDT has risen over the years. Recently, the stablecoin announced its launch on Polkadot.
Will Moshnake be Relevant Like Decentraland and Binance?
Crypto seems to be risky. Despite the dangers surrounding the cryptocurrency space, the market for cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology is expanding. The much-needed financial infrastructure is being built, and organizational escrow services are becoming increasingly widely available to investors. Many cryptocurrencies, like Bitcoin and Ethereum, are introduced with high goals...
Big Eyes Coin Has Become One of the Most Popular Meme Coins? Will It Surpass Cardano and ApeCoin Tokens in a Few Months?
Cryptocurrency investors know that it is risky to invest all funds in a single asset. If the market crashes and that token’s value goes down, losses can be enormous. Seasoned investors continuously hunt for new crypto assets with huge potential. They hunt for the next potential Bitcoin, Ethereum, and meme coins with practical utility. The Big Eyes Coin has been featured in many cryptocurrency news and blogs. It may soon surpass Cardano (ADA) and ApeCoin (APE) to compete with top-ranked cryptocurrencies.
FTX Wins Bid To Acquire Crypto Assets Of Bankrupt Voyager Digital
Voyager Digital had been one of the worst-hit crypto lenders of the lender crisis that rocked the market back in Q2 2022. After the lender filed for bankruptcy during the height of the crisis, there had been restructuring plans put in place. The crypto lender had then made public that it was looking to sell its assets, and a tug of war had ensued among crypto giants, one of which has now won out against the rest.
TOTAL CLAMPDOWN On Secret Crypto Miners – What It Means For 100s of Your Supontis Tokens’ effecting the 12% Bonus, XRP and USD Coins
Mining some cryptos is a lucrative business in the world, three crypto farms with numerous irregularities were recently discovered in Argentina. The Argentina Tax Collection Agency (AFIP) didn’t take this kindly, it conducted a raid and shut down all three. This shows us the potency of some crypto to...
How Bitgesell Plans to Improve on The Bitcoin Blockchain
Bitgesell is a lightweight blockchain that is based on proven Bitcoin code. It has more deflation parameters and scarcity. This blockchain also uses smaller block sizes which helps to speed up the network. In addition, 90% of fees for transactions are destroyed and halving occurs once a year. Bitcoin was...
Celo (CELO), Internet Computer (ICP) fall as Chronoly.io (CRNO) stakes claim for crypto crown
Cryptocurrency markets have performed poorly in 2022. Hit by regulatory uncertainties, global inflation, fears of economic recession, and to top it all, a war in Europe, the majority of crypto assets have witnessed massive falls this year. There has been a worrying decline in the price of some crypto assets like Celo (CELO) and Internet Computer (ICP), which hogged the limelight in 2021. Interestingly, a new crypto token, Chronoly.io (CRNO), has beaten the market trend while continuing to rise in the recently concluded presale, which was sold out. Here’s a look at how tokens like Celo (CELO), and Internet Computer (ICP) have performed, and how Chronoly.io (CRNO) is staking its claim for the crypto crown.
Moshnake to Revolutionize the GameFi Ecosystem: Is it Worth Your Attention like Ethereum and Quant?
GameFi is an ecosystem with great potential. Within the ecosystem are crypto projects incorporating the decentralized gaming and finance sectors to revolutionize Web3 games that financially benefit users. As gaming crypto tokens increase in the cryptocurrency market, Moshnake (MSH) is bringing nostalgia to GameFi. Moshnake (MSH) is ready to enter...
Moshnake, Algorand, and Dogecoin Are 3 Legitimate Crypto Investments To Pursue In 2022
Moshnake (MSH) is a new crypto asset that has a fun and unique concept but holds equal potential as coins like Decentraland (MANA) and Axie Infinity ( ). It’s a community-based crypto asset that could go up against coins like Algorand (ALGO) and Dogecoin (DOGE) this year. New DeFi...
Meme Coins Tamadoge and Big Eyes Coin Battling It Out, Which Mean Coin Will Be The Last Coin Standing
According to certain analysts and crypto professionals, the year 2022 for the crypto community was “the year of doom.” From May to June, the value of some significant coins reached an all-time low. During these times, the value of a number of cryptocurrencies fell precipitously, including Terra Luna, Ethereum, and Bitcoin. The cryptocurrency market is quite volatile, and many experts will tell you as much. As a result, the fact that this happened within a short period of time is not unusual.
From Decentraland To Openloot: How Ari Meilich Is Leaving His Mark In Crypto
A lot of builders have come up in the crypto space since its inception. As it expands, so has the innovation around it. Today, we meet Ari Meilich, co-founder of Decentraland, who tells us about his start in crypto, as well as the interesting projects he continues to build. QUESTION:...
Bitcoin Is ‘100 Times Better Than Gold,’ Michael Saylor Says – Here’s Why
Bitcoin and gold are both valuable assets that can be used to protect against inflation; nevertheless, there are important differences between the two in terms of their history, accessibility, and other sources of demand. Gold, undoubtedly, has a lengthy history and solid basis, while Bitcoin has barely more than a...
Will Feed3 (FD3) be the Bitcoin of Web3?
Web3 is a quickly growing part of the DeFi space. With its advent, cryptocurrencies will become commonplace and will reach heights that even Bitcoin couldn’t achieve. Nonetheless, as with all things new, web3 comes with its setbacks. Feed3 (FD3) is being developed to solve one of the most pertinent...
How This Ripple Partner Launched A Crypto Payment Solution In Argentina
Tomorrow, September 27th, Ripple partner Bitso will roll out its new payment solution in Argentina. The product will enable users in the Latin American country to access the first QR code payment system in the region powered by XRP and other cryptocurrencies. Bitso is one of the largest exchanges in...
What You Should Know About Big Eyes Coin, a Community-Run Memecoin Like Shiba Inu
What started as a simple yacht lift quickly evolved into a blockchain project. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) decided to utilize its cuteness to pool the resources of a group of like minds. In effect, the Big Eyes Coin team will create an ecosystem that compromises a meme token and NFT collections.
Forward The Foundation: XT.COM Celebrates 4th Founding Anniversary
XT.COM, the world’s first social-infused trading platform, is pleased to announce the grand opening of the Company’s 4th Anniversary Celebration. A series of events and initiatives will be held until mid-October. The central theme of the celebrations this year is “Forward Foundation”, which represents the dedication to exploring...
NFTs In A Nutshell: A Weekly Review
BitStarz Player Lands $2,459,124 Record Win! Could you be next big winner?. There’s more NFT debates this week, with Apple policy at the forefront. Meanwhile, for one region, numbers show that NFTs are leading the charge for crypto volumes, and one Solana-based NFT project has signed a headlining licensing deal.
