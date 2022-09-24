ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Multiple Morehouse students’ cars broken-into near Atlanta University Center

Several Morehouse College students woke up to find their car windows smashed and their belongings stolen Friday morning.

The bulk of the break-ins happened in a parking lot along Parsons Street, just a few feet from the Atlanta University Center.

Now, some students want Morehouse to foot the bill.

Morehouse sophomore Jordan Phillips walked out to his SUV Friday morning to see his car damaged.

“My middle console as well as my glove compartment were open,” Phillips said. “(There was) glass shattered all over my front seat and my floor.”

Phillips wasn’t alone. More than a dozen people, mostly Morehouse college students, found their cars broken into shortly after 4 a.m. They shared video and pictures of the smashed windows with Washington.

Some of the thieves got away with personal items inside the cars. Others got away with nothing.

Phillips said he had his Toyota Highlander parked inside a lot near Purdue Hall and thought it was safe.

But another student, Martin Dorsey, said he always parks his car inside the parking garage on campus.

“Because people have nice cars and stuff, so people are going to want to come into the parking lot and see stuff,” the freshman said.

In a statement, a Morehouse College representative said, in part:

“Our campus police department is working with other local authorities to investigate the cause of these unacceptable break-ins. We are also taking additional security measures to protect the safety and property of our students and staff, including additional secure parking options, security cameras, and surveillance.”

Friday afternoon, Morehouse police were patrolling the area. As for repairs, Phillips said he and some of the other break-in victims want Morehouse to pay.

So far, Morehouse has said nothing about compensating any of the students.

As for the suspects, some students reported seeing four masked men walking around the cars at the time of the break-ins. Police are still investigating.

