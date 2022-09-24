ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

When was the last time Clemson won a national championship in football?

By Mike D. Sykes, II
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z6bft_0i8efHTk00

The Dabo Swinney era of Clemson football has been a pretty prosperous one for the school — especially when you consider its history prior.

The Tigers last won a national championship during the 2018 College Football Playoff where they came back from a 13-0 deficit at the half to win the game. Trevor Lawrence’s unbelievable brilliance as a true freshman quarterback had everyone in awe.

That championship run by Clemson had elements of surprise in it, but it turned out to me more of what we’ve grown accustomed to from the program.

Before 2018, Clemson also won a national title in 2016. Before then, however, their earliest title came in 1981.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

155K+
Followers
205K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy