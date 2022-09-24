ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bedford, MA

New Bedford’s Buttonwood Park Zoo’s white-tailed deer herd grows by three

“The Buttonwood Park Zoo, true to its long history of providing a home to non-releasable, rehabilitated wildlife, welcomed 3 female white-tailed fawns to its existing herd this summer. The three young females, or does, came to BPZOO thanks to a strong partnership with the Massachusetts Division of Fisheries and Wildlife,...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
newbedfordguide.com

Westport Fire Department responds to Sodom Road barn fire with animals inside

“Westport firefighters responded to a reported structure fire early Sunday morning off of Sodom Road. A family member passing by the area saw smoke coming from a large wooden barn on the property and called 911. The individual used a garden hose to put out a bulk of the flames until firefighters arrived to overhaul the area and check for extension.
WESTPORT, MA
newbedfordguide.com

Dartmouth Police arrest New Bedford man at Moby Dick Motel, recover stolen vehicle

“On Friday, September 23, 2022, Officer Andrew FREDETTE located a stolen motor vehicle parked at the Moby Dick Motel. As a result of the investigation that followed, Officer FREDETTE arrested Douglas TORCHIA, 33, of New Bedford, and charged him with receiving a stolen motor vehicle, carrying a dangerous weapon (spring-loaded, double-edged blade), receiving stolen property, and receiving a stolen credit card.
DARTMOUTH, MA
newbedfordguide.com

City of New Bedford extends deadline of program to revive vacant properties

“Applicants Will Now Have Until December 30, 2022 To Submit Proposals. The City of New Bedford is extending the application deadline for the Vacant or Abandoned Property Rehabilitation Program from September 30, 2022 to December 30, 2022. Launched in July 2022, the program’s goal is to revitalize neighborhoods and combat...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
newbedfordguide.com

Massachusetts Gov. Baker awards $24 Million in grants to high schools, New Bedford included

“The Baker-Polito Administration today awarded $24 million in Skills Capital Grants to 14 different high schools. Each school received awards between $1 million and $2.5 million, which will enable the schools to modernize labs and significantly expand student enrollment in programs that provide career education. Governor Charlie Baker, Lt. Governor...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

