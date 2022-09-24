Read full article on original website
Carver Haunted House Warns You to "Be Prepared to Be Scared!"Dianna CarneyCarver, MA
You're Invited to a "Night at the Zoo!"Camilo DíazAttleboro, MA
You're Invited to a Drag Queen Halloween Extraveganza!Dianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Save Our Bay: Plymouth Rally Planned to Stop "Contaminated Wastewater" Being Dumped into Cape Cod BayDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
This Free Trunk or Treat Event Invites You to Join the Festive Fun in Plymouth!Dianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford’s Buttonwood Park Zoo’s white-tailed deer herd grows by three
“The Buttonwood Park Zoo, true to its long history of providing a home to non-releasable, rehabilitated wildlife, welcomed 3 female white-tailed fawns to its existing herd this summer. The three young females, or does, came to BPZOO thanks to a strong partnership with the Massachusetts Division of Fisheries and Wildlife,...
newbedfordguide.com
Westport Fire Department responds to Sodom Road barn fire with animals inside
“Westport firefighters responded to a reported structure fire early Sunday morning off of Sodom Road. A family member passing by the area saw smoke coming from a large wooden barn on the property and called 911. The individual used a garden hose to put out a bulk of the flames until firefighters arrived to overhaul the area and check for extension.
newbedfordguide.com
City of New Bedford and Massachusetts DEP take action against city’s tire recycling facilities
“MassDEP Joins City In Enforcement in the Wake of Bob’s Tire Fire. The City of New Bedford has intensified its efforts to hold tire recycling facilities across the city accountable for their impacts on surrounding neighborhoods. On July 8, one such tire recycling facility, Bob’s Tire, located on Brook...
newbedfordguide.com
Dartmouth Police arrest New Bedford man at Moby Dick Motel, recover stolen vehicle
“On Friday, September 23, 2022, Officer Andrew FREDETTE located a stolen motor vehicle parked at the Moby Dick Motel. As a result of the investigation that followed, Officer FREDETTE arrested Douglas TORCHIA, 33, of New Bedford, and charged him with receiving a stolen motor vehicle, carrying a dangerous weapon (spring-loaded, double-edged blade), receiving stolen property, and receiving a stolen credit card.
newbedfordguide.com
City of New Bedford extends deadline of program to revive vacant properties
“Applicants Will Now Have Until December 30, 2022 To Submit Proposals. The City of New Bedford is extending the application deadline for the Vacant or Abandoned Property Rehabilitation Program from September 30, 2022 to December 30, 2022. Launched in July 2022, the program’s goal is to revitalize neighborhoods and combat...
newbedfordguide.com
Massachusetts Gov. Baker awards $24 Million in grants to high schools, New Bedford included
“The Baker-Polito Administration today awarded $24 million in Skills Capital Grants to 14 different high schools. Each school received awards between $1 million and $2.5 million, which will enable the schools to modernize labs and significantly expand student enrollment in programs that provide career education. Governor Charlie Baker, Lt. Governor...
newbedfordguide.com
Dartmouth Police Department arrests New Bedford man on warrant and firearm charges
“On Thursday, September 22, 2022, Officer Darren EMOND served an arrest warrant for assault with a dangerous weapon on Koby GEDEON, 20, of New Bedford. During a subsequent search of GEDEON, a loaded semi-automatic handgun was located on his person. In addition to the warrant, GEDEON was also charged with...
newbedfordguide.com
Massachusetts man charged with DWI after allegedly causing rollover crash in New Hampshire
“On September 24, 2022 at approximately 8:38 PM, troopers from the New Hampshire State Police Troop A Barracks, along with emergency medical personnel from the Seabrook Fire Department, responded to a report of a crash on Interstate 95 involving two vehicles, one of which had reportedly rolled over. Upon arrival,...
