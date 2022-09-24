ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianola, IA

raccoonvalleyradio.com

ADM Faces Foe with Great Balanced Offense

When a pair of undefeated teams take the field on Friday in Adel, there will be a lot of storylines between the ADM Tigers and the Creston Panthers. One of those storylines will be the two talented offenses on the field, and how two tough defenses will counter that. ADM...
ADEL, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Ram VB on the road and Rockets at home

Both high school volleyball teams from the county are in action tonight. Greene County plays a Heart of Iowa Activities Conference match in State Center vs. West Marshall while Paton-Churdan is home in Churdan vs. Ar-We-Va (Westside). Coach Chris Heisterkamp’s Rams are 3-0 in the conference and 11-4 overall. The...
GREENE COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

ADM Volleyball Returns Tonight

Adel-DeSoto-Minburn Tigers volleyball will be looking to stay in the top of the Raccoon River Conference standings tonight when they take on the Carlisle Wildcats at home. ADM comes into the match with a 12-1 record, while Carlisle enters with a 9-11 mark. This is the first time that this...
CARLISLE, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Big road match Tuesday for VB Rams

This week of Greene County volleyball ends with Coach Chris Heisterkamp’s Rams hosting its second annual Ram Invitational on Saturday inside the high school gym in Jefferson. Prior to that, it’s a Tuesday date at State Center vs. Heart of Iowa Activities Conference opponent West Marshall. The Rams...
GREENE COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Panthers Football Coach Talks Rivalry with WCV

This week the Panorama Panthers will face off against rival West Central Valley. It’ll be an important West Central conference game. Panorama head football coach Mike Kauzlarich had this to say about the game with the Wildcats. “Obviously our kids and their kids are familiar with each other. I think on paper, it’s a decently even game. At the end of the day, we gotta go out and execute, and our kids know that. Play our game.”
STUART, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

AC/GC Takes On I-35 For Senior Night

The Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center Lady Chargers will celebrate their senior volleyball players tonight against Interstate-35. The two seniors playing their last home game are Saige O’Brien and Jordan Lemke. O’Brien has spent all four years on varsity and Lemke has served three years. Head Coach Barb South says they have meant a lot to the growth of the AC/GC volleyball program.
CASEY, IA
kqradio.com

Eagle Grove homecoming game moved to Thursday

Eagle Grove’s homecoming football game against Manson-Northwest Webster has been moved to Thursday night with a 7 PM kickoff from Eagle Grove Elementary School. Eagle Grove Head Coach Logan Willard told KQWC Radio the game was moved to Thursday due to availability of officials and referees not being available on Friday night. The Eagle Grove homecoming dance has been moved to Friday night beginning at 8 PM in correspondence with Thursday’s game.
EAGLE GROVE, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Volleyball Team in Saydel Tournament Today

Tonight is the start to a busy week for the Wildcats, as it’s homecoming week. The volleyball team will get things started, as they head to Saydel today. They’ll be competing in the Saydel Varsity Volleyball Tournament. The Wildcats will be one of eight teams there, including the...
DES MOINES, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Robbins and Petersen win at Night of Conflict

An elite high school wrestling event called Night of Conflict was held at Long Lines Arena in Sioux City on Saturday. Greene County High School seniors McKinley Robbins and Kale Petersen both represented Sebolt Wrestling Academy of Jefferson and both won their matches. Robbins won a 16-5 major decision over Cadyn Wild of Davenport Assumption and Petersen topped Max Riggins of Bondurant-Farrar, 7-1.
SIOUX CITY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

End of Week Results for Wildcat Athletics: 9/22 & 9/23

Last Thursday the cross country teams were in Guthrie Center for the Chargers Invitational. The high school girls brought home a 4th overall finish for the race, with Taitlin Koch leading the way with a second place finish. Chasey Rowan snatched 13th, and Zalina Morse finished out the top 20 placements. And for the highschool boys, Cael Hazen just missed the top 20, bringing home a 22nd place finish, with his teammates not far behind him.
DES MOINES, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Marlin Glen Kinney, 83, of Greenfield

Visitation for Marlin Glen Kinney, 83, of Greenfield, will be Saturday, October 1, from 4-6 PM at the Greenfield Methodist Church Fellowship Hall. The family requests any memorial contributions be made to EveryStep Hospice in Winterset (everystep.org/donate). Online condolences may be shared at johnsonfuneralhome.com. Survivors include: Wife Sherry of Greenfield,...
GREENFIELD, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Gregory Alan Perrien, age 48, of Altoona, formerly of Carroll

Gregory Alan Perrien, age 48, of Altoona, IA, and formerly of Carroll, IA, passed away unexpectedly on September 24, 2022. Funeral services for Gregory Alan Perrien, age 48, of Altoona, formerly of Carroll will be held at 11 A.M. on Thursday, September 29, 2022 at St. John Lutheran Church in Carroll with Rev. Cindy Johnson officiating. Burial will be in Crawford Heights Memorial Gardens in Denison.
ALTOONA, IA
KBOE Radio

PELLA, OTTUMWA, KNOXVILLE CSDS TO MEET TONIGHT

The Pella Community School Board has a meeting set for tonight in which they will once again consider an agreement with The Queue Esports Arena, as well as the district’s Certified Annual Report for 2021-22, and the possible next step in the process for the Pella Early Childhood Center. This meeting will begin at 4:30pm.
PELLA, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Charles “Chuck” Harmon, 98, of Jefferson

A private family graveside service for Charles “Chuck” Harmon, age 98 of Jefferson, will be held in the Paton Township Cemetery at, Paton, IA. Memorials in his memory may be left at the Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care. Online condolences may be left at www.carrisfuneralhome.com. Survivors...
JEFFERSON, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Dallas Center Couple Part of Franchise Owners Bringing Scooters to Perry

Scooter’s Coffee unveils its franchise owners for its newest location in Perry. Troy and Kay Bauer of Dallas Center, bought a Scooter’s Coffee location in Waukee in 2019 and they have partnered with Stan Eilers to bring the Omaha, Nebraska-based company to Perry. Kay was a nurse who stopped by Scooter’s frequently on her way to work. She says her kids joked that she loved Scooter’s so much she should buy one. Her and her husband Troy jumped on the opportunity to go into business together and bought the Waukee location.
PERRY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

John Duane Lyall, 58, of Guthrie Center, Iowa

Funeral Services for John Duane Lyall, 58, of Guthrie Center, Iowa will be held Monday, September 26, 2022 at 11:00 AM at the Immanuel Lutheran Church-Guthrie Center. Burial will be at the Monteith Cemetery in Rural Guthrie Center. Visitation will be Monday, September 26, 2022 from 10- 11:00 AM with family present during that time at the church. Online Condolences may be left at www.twiggfuneralhome.com.
GUTHRIE CENTER, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Mary Seeman, 82, of Woodward

Mass of Christian Burial for Mary Seeman, age 82 of Woodward, will be held on Friday, September 30, 2022, at 1:30 p.m. at the St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Perry. Visitation will be on Thursday, September 29, 2022, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. with a Rosary held at 7:00 p.m. at the Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care in Perry. Burial will be in the St. Mary’s Cemetery at Dallas Center, IA. Memorials will be given to St. Patrick’s Catholic Church and may be left at the Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care. Online condolences may be left at www.carrisfuneralhome.com.
WOODWARD, IA

