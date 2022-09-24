MINNEAPOLIS – Dan Campbell was at his aggressive best, until it mattered most. The Detroit Lions converted four of six fourth-down attempts on their way to a 10-point second half lead Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings, but Campbell opted to try a 54-yard field goal with 1:14 left in the fourth quarter rather than punt and pin the Vikings deep or try and convert a fourth-and-4. ...

