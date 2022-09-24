Read full article on original website
Related
The Vikings improved in one area and it made all the difference
Minnesota did something they didn’t do last year, though. They delivered with two minutes to go in each half. Zone Coverage examines what made the difference for the Vikings in a big comeback win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday.
Detroit Lions suffer devastating loss to Minnesota Vikings, 28-24
MINNEAPOLIS – Dan Campbell was at his aggressive best, until it mattered most. The Detroit Lions converted four of six fourth-down attempts on their way to a 10-point second half lead Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings, but Campbell opted to try a 54-yard field goal with 1:14 left in the fourth quarter rather than punt and pin the Vikings deep or try and convert a fourth-and-4. ...
Regretful Dan Campbell on his decision to try the late FG in loss to Vikings: 'I hate it'
The Detroit Lions snatched defeat from the jaws of victory in the Week 3 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. The Vikings prevailed 28-24 thanks to a late touchdown set up by a truly awful coaching choice from Detroit’s Dan Campbell. With the Lions leading 24-21 and 1:14 left on...
Despite statement win, Packers biggest problem still remains
Even though the Green Bay Packers defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, it does not overshadow one glaring issue they have. One of the big matchups of Week 3 was between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This was the fifth and possibly final time that Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers would face off head-to-head.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thecomeback.com
Shocking Myles Garrett car crash photos emerge
The NFL world was hit with stunning news on Monday afternoon when news broke that Cleveland Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett had been involved in a single-car crash that sent both him and his female passenger to the hospital after the car flipped multiple times. Garrett was reportedly on...
Exclusive BetMGM Promo Code for Chiefs Fans (Get $1K Free Bet Against Bucs)
Let’s just put last week behind us, yeah? BetMGM is helping us do exactly that with a free $1,000 bet in Week 4 against the Bucs. The Chiefs are due for a bounce-back, so why not utilize a can’t-lose $1,000 bet from BetMGM? What’s more, that free $1,000 couldn’t be easier to claim.
Official 92.9 FM ESPN PLAY BY PLAY
Official 92.9 FM ESPN PLAY BY PLAY. All Upcoming games on 929 ESPN and 92.9 HD2. Tune in to listen and download our app today! Radio.com the official WMFS app!
NCAA Football 24 video game is spitting on the proudest of LSU football traditions
It does not seem like Neck will be part of the NCAA Football 24 video game, LSU football fans. The fact Neck will probably not be part of NCAA Football 24 for LSU football celebrations should make you never want to buy a video game for the rest of your life.
RELATED PEOPLE
Thunder acquire forward Maurice Harkless from Hawks
The Oklahoma City Thunder acquired forward Maurice Harkless and a 2029 second-round pick from the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday in
FanSided
287K+
Followers
542K+
Post
142M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0