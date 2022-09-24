Welcome to this beautiful 2 Story House with 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 baths, and 1-car garage in Lake Conroe Community. The Interior has a spacious living area with natural light. The kitchen has plenty of cabinets and counter space. Spacious Dining Room for the entire family to enjoy. Master Bedroom includes huge walk in closet and bathroom with dual sink. This property is zoned to Conroe ISD. Must see to appreciate. Relax and enjoy the community of Lake Conroe Forest, located close to a popular Lake Conroe area, the neighborhood provides excellent access to the Highway 105 for a quick commute into the city. It is located less than 4 minutes from Waterpoint Shopping center, Marina and more. Very quiet community. Convenient access to HW 105, I-45,and more. Major grocery retailers, shopping, tons of dining options less than 2 miles from Lake Conroe Forest.

CONROE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO