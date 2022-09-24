Read full article on original website
kwhi.com
BURTON-RIESEL VOLLEYBALL GAME CANCELLED; AREA SCHEDULE
This (Tuesday) evening's match between the Burton Lady Panther Volleyball Team and Riesel has been cancelled. Burton will now be off until Friday when they return to district play to host the Snook Lady Blue Jays.
kwhi.com
BRENHAM VOLLEYBALL FACING MAGNOLIA WEST IN DISTRICT ACTION
The top two teams in District 21-5A meet tonight (Tuesday) as the Brenham Cubettes travel to Magnolia West to take on the Lady Mustangs. Brenham currently leads the District at 5-0, while Magnolia West is right behind them in the standings at 4-1. First serve is scheduled for 6pm. Other...
kwhi.com
RIBBON CUTTING TUESDAY FOR LEGACY CHRISTIAN SCHOOL
The Washington County Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon cutting tomorrow (Tuesday) for a private Christian school in Brenham. The Chamber will welcome Legacy Christian School, located at 906 West Stone Street, as a new Chamber member with a ribbon cutting at 9:45 a.m. Legacy Christian School is a...
kwhi.com
#5 NAVARRO SHUTS OUT BLINN WOMEN’S SOCCER 5-0
The Blinn College women's soccer team was defeated by No. 14 Navarro College in a Region XIV match Saturday at Hohlt Park's Rankin Field in Brenham, Texas. The 5-0 setback dropped the host Buccaneers to 4-4 on the season and 3-4 in the region standings. Navarro finished with a 12-5...
kwhi.com
COMMUNITY CORNER TO FEATURE CASA FOR KIDS, ZYTHOLOGICAL SOCIETY, BRENHAM KNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS
Three guests will be on this week’s edition of the KWHI Community Corner to preview upcoming events. Mandy Wright, executive director of CASA for Kids of South Central Texas, will talk with KWHI tomorrow (Tuesday) morning about its fall gala on October 7th at the 2K Reserve northeast of Hempstead.
austincountynewsonline.com
No. 13 Blinn Falls Short Of Major Upset As Top-Ranked NMMI Holds On For SWJCFC Victory
Blinn (3-1, 1-1 SWJCFC) rallied out of a 10-0 hole with 21 unanswered points and led 21-10 with just more than 13 minutes left in the ballgame. The unbeaten Broncos (5-0, 3-0) would rally, however, scoring with 12:57 left to cut the Bucs’ lead to 21-17 before jumping ahead for good with 8:56 to go.
kwhi.com
LA GRANGE ELEMENTARY SELECTED FOR A SPECIAL ARCHITECTURAL EXHIBIT
La Grange ISD’s new Elementary School building is one of the projects that got selected for the 2022-2023 Exhibit of School Architecture. La Grange Elementary was one of 55 projects chosen by the Texas Association of School Administrators and the Texas Association of School Boards. The Exhibit of School...
kwhi.com
WALLER CO. FAIR KICKS OFF WITH QUEEN’S CROWNING
The 77th Waller County Fair got underway on Saturday with a parade through downtown Hempstead, evening entertainment and the crowning of fair royalty. Ashton Harvel was crowned queen of the 2022 Waller County Fair, while Destiny Williams was named Princess and Julia Franz was named Duchess. The Little Miss and Mister are Presley Sanders and Cole Schmidt.
kwhi.com
FAITH MISSION, BRENHAM ISD BEGIN 16TH YEAR OF SMART-CARE PROGRAM
Faith Mission and Brenham ISD have begun another year of the Science, Math, Art, Reading and Technology - Cultural Academic Recreation and Enrichment (SMART-CARE) program. Established in the 2006-07 school year, the program has for 16 years helped children and families maximize their potential. Held at the SMART House at 500 Botts Street in Brenham, children in grades Pre-K through 4th grade receive homework assistance, tutoring, one-on-one mentoring, and cultural and recreational education.
triathlete.com
Ironman World Championship Runner-Up Kat Matthews Recovering After Severe Car-Bike Collision in Texas
For access to all of our training, gear, and race coverage, plus exclusive training plans, FinisherPix photos, event discounts, and GPS apps, sign up for Outside+. British professional triathlete and Ironman World Championship St. George runner-up Kat Matthews is recovering after a driver made a left-hand turn into her path while on a training ride in northwest Houston, just outside of The Woodlands, Texas, on Sunday morning. Matthews was taking part in a pre-Kona training block in Texas with teammates, where she had just raced the PTO U.S. Open. The incident occurred near Bryan Lane and Honea Egypt Road in Montgomery, Texas, according to the Montgomery County Police Reporter.
kwhi.com
RIBBON CUTTING WEDNESDAY FOR FOOD’S HERE IN BRENHAM
The Washington County Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon cutting tomorrow (Wednesday) for a local food delivery service. The Chamber will welcome new member Food’s Here, LLC with a ribbon cutting at 9 a.m. at the Chamber office at 314 South Austin Street. Food’s Here, LLC offers food...
fox26houston.com
Waller ISD school bus carrying 28 students crashes head-on into 18-wheeler
WALLER, Texas - An investigation is underway after a Waller ISD school bus crashed head on into an 18-wheeler on Monday morning. According to school officials, Waller ISD Bus 231 was involved in the collision at the intersection of FM 1488 and Kickapoo Road. School officials said the bus was...
kwhi.com
GRACE LUTHERAN SCHOOL TO HOLD 75TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION
Grace Lutheran School is going to be holding their 75th Anniversary Celebration coming up in just under three weeks. The celebration is going to be held on Sunday, October 16, at Grace Lutheran Church and School located at 1212 West Jefferson Street in Brenham. Current students, as well as, all...
kwhi.com
CITY OF NAVASOTA RECEIVES AN IEDC AWARD
The City of Navasota has won an Excellence and Leadership in Economic Development Award. The award was given by the International Economic Development Council, which is the world’s largest and most prestigious organization serving economic developers. The city received a Bronze Award for the Best General Purpose Print Promotion...
Battalion Texas AM
A&M puts a ring on it
When I was first applying to schools, Texas A&M was not in the cards for me. Some hick little “yee-yee” town in Texas was not the school that appealed to a city girl from Austin. All my life it was expected that I would go to Brigham Young University, or BYU. It was the obvious choice for someone of my faith … ha ha, yea, that one.
kwhi.com
CITY OF BURTON ENTERS STAGE III OF EMERGENCY WATER DEMAND MANAGEMENT PLAN
The City of Burton has entered into Stage III of its Emergency Water Demand Management Plan and has implemented temporary restrictions on water use. Residents are barred from using water for irrigation of landscaped areas; to wash vehicles or trailers; or to fill swimming pools, flush gutters, or wash down sidewalks, buildings or structures for purposes other than fire protection. Flushing lines is prohibited except for dead end mains and only between the hours of 9 p.m. and 3 a.m.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
WALKER COUNTY BURN BAN
As the dry air moves in later today, Walker County has instituted a Burn Ban effective at Noon today, Monday, September 26, 2022. The lack of rainfall over the past few weeks combined with high temperatures this week have slowly dried surface fuels. The presence of very dry air behind this weekend’s cold front will result in a rapid rate of drying in dead surface fuels through Monday. Moderate initial attack potential is likely in the timber litter fuel of East, Central and North Texas on Sunday and Monday. Walker County will be the 81st County in the State to put the Burn Ban in effect.
1108 St Lawrence River Road
3 FM 1488 projects underway in the Magnolia area
Multiple projects are ongoing along the FM 1488 corridor in Magnolia, the first of which has been ongoing since November 2020. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Multiple projects are ongoing along the FM 1488 corridor in Magnolia, the first of which has been ongoing since November 2020. Projects below are included as of a Sept. 1 update from the Texas Department of Transportation, the latest information available.
kwhi.com
ELI NAMED PET OF THE WEEK
Eli is this week’s Pet of the Week at the Brenham Pet Adoption Center. Eli is a border collie mix who Brenham Animal Services says has high energy and lots of puppy playfulness. He can be a bit shy, but is quick to open up. Eli loves to play...
