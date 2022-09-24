ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brenham, TX

Comments / 1

Related
kwhi.com

BRENHAM VOLLEYBALL FACING MAGNOLIA WEST IN DISTRICT ACTION

The top two teams in District 21-5A meet tonight (Tuesday) as the Brenham Cubettes travel to Magnolia West to take on the Lady Mustangs. Brenham currently leads the District at 5-0, while Magnolia West is right behind them in the standings at 4-1. First serve is scheduled for 6pm. Other...
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

BRENHAM JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL NAMES DUKE, DUCHESS

Brenham Junior High School has crowned a new Duke and Duchess. Ethan Aschenbeck and Katelyn Phan were recognized as the new junior high royalty at a pep rally on Monday. Other candidates were Quincy Adams, Bailey Antkowiak, Caydence Carr, Blue Cienega, Luke Hardy, Lindsey Hook, Rhyan Jenkins, Jake Johnston, Charlie Kenjura, Parker Kenjura, Katelynn Lawhorn, Alyssa McCord, Gabby Ragston, Owen Robinson, Brooks Roznovsky, Libby Shelton, Ella Stelter and Dane Weidemann.
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

#5 NAVARRO SHUTS OUT BLINN WOMEN’S SOCCER 5-0

The Blinn College women's soccer team was defeated by No. 14 Navarro College in a Region XIV match Saturday at Hohlt Park's Rankin Field in Brenham, Texas. The 5-0 setback dropped the host Buccaneers to 4-4 on the season and 3-4 in the region standings. Navarro finished with a 12-5...
BRENHAM, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Montgomery, TX
City
Brenham, TX
City
Magnolia, TX
Local
Texas Sports
City
Lake Creek, TX
Brenham, TX
Sports
Montgomery, TX
Sports
kwhi.com

RIBBON CUTTING WEDNESDAY FOR FOOD’S HERE IN BRENHAM

The Washington County Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon cutting tomorrow (Wednesday) for a local food delivery service. The Chamber will welcome new member Food’s Here, LLC with a ribbon cutting at 9 a.m. at the Chamber office at 314 South Austin Street. Food’s Here, LLC offers food...
BRENHAM, TX
KBTX.com

Missing Houston area teacher not seen since Thursday

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - Alvin Independent School District a teacher has been missing since Thursday, the district stated. KTRK reports Alvin ISD has shared the disappearance of Michelle Reynolds, who was last heard from Thursday and last location is unknown. Reynolds is a 6th grade Reading and Language Arts in...
HOUSTON, TX
kwhi.com

CITY OF NAVASOTA RECEIVES AN IEDC AWARD

The City of Navasota has won an Excellence and Leadership in Economic Development Award. The award was given by the International Economic Development Council, which is the world’s largest and most prestigious organization serving economic developers. The city received a Bronze Award for the Best General Purpose Print Promotion...
NAVASOTA, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volleyball#Tiyana Jones 5
foursquare.com

The 15 Best Places for Sausage in Houston

Andrew Tripp: Brisket, jerk chicken, venison and pork sausage… everything is INCREDIBLE!. Eater: “Bram” Tripp is manning the pits, smoking up briskets, three different types of sausage, pulled pork, and other meaty delights. Also on offer are unique offerings like elotes and chips & queso. Scott S.:...
HOUSTON, TX
louisianaradionetwork.com

A missing sixth grade teacher from Houston vehicle found in New Orleans

The vehicle of a sixth grade teacher reported missing in the Houston-area has been found in New Orleans. The husband of 48-year-old Michelle Reynolds reported his wife missing last Thursday. Sergeant Danny Lares, with the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office in Texas says they do not know what Reynolds was doing...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RadarOnline

Texas Middle School Teacher Vanishes: Phone And SUV Found In New Orleans, But Where Is She?

A 48-year-old middle school teacher is still missing after mysteriously disappearing last week, Radar has learned.Michelle Reynolds, of Houston, has not been heard from since Sept. 22. Her husband, Michael Reynolds, said that it was unusual for her to disappear and not contact anyone. “She said that she was going to get something to eat, and she never returned,” Michael Reynolds said.On Sept. 24, Michael Reynolds tracked his wife's SUV to New Orleans, where police found her phone and belongings but not her. Authorities in Texas and Louisiana have been searching fo rher. “We were able to unlock the car...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
kwhi.com

FAITH MISSION, BRENHAM ISD BEGIN 16TH YEAR OF SMART-CARE PROGRAM

Faith Mission and Brenham ISD have begun another year of the Science, Math, Art, Reading and Technology - Cultural Academic Recreation and Enrichment (SMART-CARE) program. Established in the 2006-07 school year, the program has for 16 years helped children and families maximize their potential. Held at the SMART House at 500 Botts Street in Brenham, children in grades Pre-K through 4th grade receive homework assistance, tutoring, one-on-one mentoring, and cultural and recreational education.
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

LA GRANGE ELEMENTARY SELECTED FOR A SPECIAL ARCHITECTURAL EXHIBIT

La Grange ISD’s new Elementary School building is one of the projects that got selected for the 2022-2023 Exhibit of School Architecture. La Grange Elementary was one of 55 projects chosen by the Texas Association of School Administrators and the Texas Association of School Boards. The Exhibit of School...
LA GRANGE, TX
houstoncitybook.com

Biggest Nail Salon in Texas — and Maybe the Country! — Shines Bright in the Heights

THIRTY-TWO YEARS AFTER immigrating to Houston from Vietnam, Tom Tran has opened his 50th nail salon — and it's the biggest one in Texas. The 10,000-square-foot Milano Nail Spa – The Heights, located in the mixed-use complex just off I-10 and Studemont that is also home to SheSpace and First Watch, might even take the title of the largest in the U.S.
HOUSTON, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

TEEN NOW STABLE AFTER BEING RUN OVER BY JET SKI ON LAKE CONROE

Just before sunset Sunday 15-year-old twins Jonathan and Joseph were riding their 3-person Sea-Doo jet ski with their 27-year-old brother. They were heading back to their home in Walden and were close to the Walden bridge when another teen started running past them spraying water on them. This happened several times causing Joseph to fall off into the water. The other teen then made another pass very quickly striking Joseph in the water. As Jonathan jumped into the water to help his brother the other teen stopped. After realizing what happened he sped off toward Del Lago on a red and white jet ski. The brother called EMS who responded to their home where they brought their brother. He was transported to the hospital. He required 15-stitches in his head. Several people have messaged the twins telling them that a kid named Pablo who goes to Lakeside High was bragging about the incident. Sgt. Higginbotham with Texas Parks and Wildlife is investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call Texas Parks and Wildlife or Montgomery County Precinct One Constables Lake Patrol.
CONROE, TX
thecomeback.com

College football coach’s postgame comments fall flat

Saturday was a mixed bag for the Houston Cougars. On the positive end, they pulled out a tough 34-27 victory over their crosstown rivals, the Rice Owls. That gave the Cougars their seventh straight win in the Bayou Bucket Classic, a record in the rivalry. On the negative side, it wasn’t a crisp effort, at least not according to Houston’s football coach, Dana Holgorsen.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy