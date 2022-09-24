Read full article on original website
kwhi.com
BRENHAM VOLLEYBALL FACING MAGNOLIA WEST IN DISTRICT ACTION
The top two teams in District 21-5A meet tonight (Tuesday) as the Brenham Cubettes travel to Magnolia West to take on the Lady Mustangs. Brenham currently leads the District at 5-0, while Magnolia West is right behind them in the standings at 4-1. First serve is scheduled for 6pm. Other...
kwhi.com
BURTON-RIESEL VOLLEYBALL GAME CANCELLED; AREA SCHEDULE
This (Tuesday) evening's match between the Burton Lady Panther Volleyball Team and Riesel has been cancelled. Burton will now be off until Friday when they return to district play to host the Snook Lady Blue Jays.
kwhi.com
BRENHAM JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL NAMES DUKE, DUCHESS
Brenham Junior High School has crowned a new Duke and Duchess. Ethan Aschenbeck and Katelyn Phan were recognized as the new junior high royalty at a pep rally on Monday. Other candidates were Quincy Adams, Bailey Antkowiak, Caydence Carr, Blue Cienega, Luke Hardy, Lindsey Hook, Rhyan Jenkins, Jake Johnston, Charlie Kenjura, Parker Kenjura, Katelynn Lawhorn, Alyssa McCord, Gabby Ragston, Owen Robinson, Brooks Roznovsky, Libby Shelton, Ella Stelter and Dane Weidemann.
kwhi.com
#5 NAVARRO SHUTS OUT BLINN WOMEN’S SOCCER 5-0
The Blinn College women's soccer team was defeated by No. 14 Navarro College in a Region XIV match Saturday at Hohlt Park's Rankin Field in Brenham, Texas. The 5-0 setback dropped the host Buccaneers to 4-4 on the season and 3-4 in the region standings. Navarro finished with a 12-5...
Click2Houston.com
‘She felt humiliated’: Cy-Creek volleyball player says referee forced her to take out her hair beads during game
HARRIS COUNTY – The ninth-grade volleyball game between Cypress Creek High School and Jersey Village High School had not begun when Santana Harris said her coach summoned her over to speak with a game official. “I see the referee talking to my coach and pointing to me and making...
kwhi.com
RIBBON CUTTING WEDNESDAY FOR FOOD’S HERE IN BRENHAM
The Washington County Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon cutting tomorrow (Wednesday) for a local food delivery service. The Chamber will welcome new member Food’s Here, LLC with a ribbon cutting at 9 a.m. at the Chamber office at 314 South Austin Street. Food’s Here, LLC offers food...
KBTX.com
Missing Houston area teacher not seen since Thursday
HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - Alvin Independent School District a teacher has been missing since Thursday, the district stated. KTRK reports Alvin ISD has shared the disappearance of Michelle Reynolds, who was last heard from Thursday and last location is unknown. Reynolds is a 6th grade Reading and Language Arts in...
kwhi.com
CITY OF NAVASOTA RECEIVES AN IEDC AWARD
The City of Navasota has won an Excellence and Leadership in Economic Development Award. The award was given by the International Economic Development Council, which is the world’s largest and most prestigious organization serving economic developers. The city received a Bronze Award for the Best General Purpose Print Promotion...
Here Are The Top Texas High Schools For 2023
Niche compiled a list of the state's best high schools for 2023.
foursquare.com
The 15 Best Places for Sausage in Houston
Andrew Tripp: Brisket, jerk chicken, venison and pork sausage… everything is INCREDIBLE!. Eater: “Bram” Tripp is manning the pits, smoking up briskets, three different types of sausage, pulled pork, and other meaty delights. Also on offer are unique offerings like elotes and chips & queso. Scott S.:...
louisianaradionetwork.com
A missing sixth grade teacher from Houston vehicle found in New Orleans
The vehicle of a sixth grade teacher reported missing in the Houston-area has been found in New Orleans. The husband of 48-year-old Michelle Reynolds reported his wife missing last Thursday. Sergeant Danny Lares, with the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office in Texas says they do not know what Reynolds was doing...
Texas Middle School Teacher Vanishes: Phone And SUV Found In New Orleans, But Where Is She?
A 48-year-old middle school teacher is still missing after mysteriously disappearing last week, Radar has learned.Michelle Reynolds, of Houston, has not been heard from since Sept. 22. Her husband, Michael Reynolds, said that it was unusual for her to disappear and not contact anyone. “She said that she was going to get something to eat, and she never returned,” Michael Reynolds said.On Sept. 24, Michael Reynolds tracked his wife's SUV to New Orleans, where police found her phone and belongings but not her. Authorities in Texas and Louisiana have been searching fo rher. “We were able to unlock the car...
Search continues for missing Houston-area middle school teacher
A Houston-area middle school teacher has not been located since Thursday, news outlets report.
WATCH: 12-Foot Texas Gator Puts Up a Fight While Being Dragged Out From Underneath Car
Early Monday morning, Harris County police received a strange, rather unsettling call. The sun had yet to rise, and their coffee had yet to be drunk, but they were already on the way to a Houston subdivision to assist in the removal of a gator. Now, alligator sightings in Texas...
kwhi.com
FAITH MISSION, BRENHAM ISD BEGIN 16TH YEAR OF SMART-CARE PROGRAM
Faith Mission and Brenham ISD have begun another year of the Science, Math, Art, Reading and Technology - Cultural Academic Recreation and Enrichment (SMART-CARE) program. Established in the 2006-07 school year, the program has for 16 years helped children and families maximize their potential. Held at the SMART House at 500 Botts Street in Brenham, children in grades Pre-K through 4th grade receive homework assistance, tutoring, one-on-one mentoring, and cultural and recreational education.
kwhi.com
LA GRANGE ELEMENTARY SELECTED FOR A SPECIAL ARCHITECTURAL EXHIBIT
La Grange ISD’s new Elementary School building is one of the projects that got selected for the 2022-2023 Exhibit of School Architecture. La Grange Elementary was one of 55 projects chosen by the Texas Association of School Administrators and the Texas Association of School Boards. The Exhibit of School...
houstoncitybook.com
Biggest Nail Salon in Texas — and Maybe the Country! — Shines Bright in the Heights
THIRTY-TWO YEARS AFTER immigrating to Houston from Vietnam, Tom Tran has opened his 50th nail salon — and it's the biggest one in Texas. The 10,000-square-foot Milano Nail Spa – The Heights, located in the mixed-use complex just off I-10 and Studemont that is also home to SheSpace and First Watch, might even take the title of the largest in the U.S.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
TEEN NOW STABLE AFTER BEING RUN OVER BY JET SKI ON LAKE CONROE
Just before sunset Sunday 15-year-old twins Jonathan and Joseph were riding their 3-person Sea-Doo jet ski with their 27-year-old brother. They were heading back to their home in Walden and were close to the Walden bridge when another teen started running past them spraying water on them. This happened several times causing Joseph to fall off into the water. The other teen then made another pass very quickly striking Joseph in the water. As Jonathan jumped into the water to help his brother the other teen stopped. After realizing what happened he sped off toward Del Lago on a red and white jet ski. The brother called EMS who responded to their home where they brought their brother. He was transported to the hospital. He required 15-stitches in his head. Several people have messaged the twins telling them that a kid named Pablo who goes to Lakeside High was bragging about the incident. Sgt. Higginbotham with Texas Parks and Wildlife is investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call Texas Parks and Wildlife or Montgomery County Precinct One Constables Lake Patrol.
thecomeback.com
College football coach’s postgame comments fall flat
Saturday was a mixed bag for the Houston Cougars. On the positive end, they pulled out a tough 34-27 victory over their crosstown rivals, the Rice Owls. That gave the Cougars their seventh straight win in the Bayou Bucket Classic, a record in the rivalry. On the negative side, it wasn’t a crisp effort, at least not according to Houston’s football coach, Dana Holgorsen.
houstononthecheap.com
Houston Italian Restaurants – 10 Best Italian food places near you for pizzas, pastas, and more!
When you think of Houston, Italian food is probably not what comes to mind. But one of the best parts of living in Houston is just how diverse the restaurant scene is. And if you find yours googling “Best Italian Restaurants near me”, we have you covered!. Whether...
