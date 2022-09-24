The City of Burton has entered into Stage III of its Emergency Water Demand Management Plan and has implemented temporary restrictions on water use. Residents are barred from using water for irrigation of landscaped areas; to wash vehicles or trailers; or to fill swimming pools, flush gutters, or wash down sidewalks, buildings or structures for purposes other than fire protection. Flushing lines is prohibited except for dead end mains and only between the hours of 9 p.m. and 3 a.m.

BURTON, TX ・ 14 HOURS AGO