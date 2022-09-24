Read full article on original website
BURTON-RIESEL VOLLEYBALL GAME CANCELLED; AREA SCHEDULE
This (Tuesday) evening's match between the Burton Lady Panther Volleyball Team and Riesel has been cancelled. Burton will now be off until Friday when they return to district play to host the Snook Lady Blue Jays.
BRENHAM VOLLEYBALL FACING MAGNOLIA WEST IN DISTRICT ACTION
The top two teams in District 21-5A meet tonight (Tuesday) as the Brenham Cubettes travel to Magnolia West to take on the Lady Mustangs. Brenham currently leads the District at 5-0, while Magnolia West is right behind them in the standings at 4-1. First serve is scheduled for 6pm. Other...
BRENHAM JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL NAMES DUKE, DUCHESS
Brenham Junior High School has crowned a new Duke and Duchess. Ethan Aschenbeck and Katelyn Phan were recognized as the new junior high royalty at a pep rally on Monday. Other candidates were Quincy Adams, Bailey Antkowiak, Caydence Carr, Blue Cienega, Luke Hardy, Lindsey Hook, Rhyan Jenkins, Jake Johnston, Charlie Kenjura, Parker Kenjura, Katelynn Lawhorn, Alyssa McCord, Gabby Ragston, Owen Robinson, Brooks Roznovsky, Libby Shelton, Ella Stelter and Dane Weidemann.
#5 NAVARRO SHUTS OUT BLINN WOMEN’S SOCCER 5-0
The Blinn College women's soccer team was defeated by No. 14 Navarro College in a Region XIV match Saturday at Hohlt Park's Rankin Field in Brenham, Texas. The 5-0 setback dropped the host Buccaneers to 4-4 on the season and 3-4 in the region standings. Navarro finished with a 12-5...
WALLER CO. FAIR KICKS OFF WITH QUEEN’S CROWNING
The 77th Waller County Fair got underway on Saturday with a parade through downtown Hempstead, evening entertainment and the crowning of fair royalty. Ashton Harvel was crowned queen of the 2022 Waller County Fair, while Destiny Williams was named Princess and Julia Franz was named Duchess. The Little Miss and Mister are Presley Sanders and Cole Schmidt.
LA GRANGE ELEMENTARY SELECTED FOR A SPECIAL ARCHITECTURAL EXHIBIT
La Grange ISD’s new Elementary School building is one of the projects that got selected for the 2022-2023 Exhibit of School Architecture. La Grange Elementary was one of 55 projects chosen by the Texas Association of School Administrators and the Texas Association of School Boards. The Exhibit of School...
ELI NAMED PET OF THE WEEK
Eli is this week’s Pet of the Week at the Brenham Pet Adoption Center. Eli is a border collie mix who Brenham Animal Services says has high energy and lots of puppy playfulness. He can be a bit shy, but is quick to open up. Eli loves to play...
AUSTIN MAN ARRESTED SATURDAY
Parking in a public park after hours led to the arrest of an Austin man Saturday. Brenham Police report that Saturday night at 11:20, Officer Grayson Marburger made contact with subjects at Jackson Street Park, who were in violation of the city ordinance for park hours. After investigation, Johnathan Winfield, 19 of Austin, was found to be in possession of a vape pen, which contained THC Oil. Winfield was taken into custody for Possession of a Controlled Substance and transported to the Washington County Jail.
HOUSTON MAN ARRESTED FRIDAY
A Houston man was arrested Friday evening by Brenham Police. Brenham Police report that Friday evening at 8:00, Cpl. Jimmy Ha effected a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 3000 block of Highway 290 East for license plate violations. After investigation, it was discovered that the driver, Danil Jose Reyes Suazo, 24 of Houston, was knowing operating the vehicle with a False or Fictitious Plate. Suazo was taken into custody for Tampering with a Government Record and transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in.
GRACE LUTHERAN SCHOOL TO HOLD 75TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION
Grace Lutheran School is going to be holding their 75th Anniversary Celebration coming up in just under three weeks. The celebration is going to be held on Sunday, October 16, at Grace Lutheran Church and School located at 1212 West Jefferson Street in Brenham. Current students, as well as, all...
CITY OF NAVASOTA RECEIVES AN IEDC AWARD
The City of Navasota has won an Excellence and Leadership in Economic Development Award. The award was given by the International Economic Development Council, which is the world’s largest and most prestigious organization serving economic developers. The city received a Bronze Award for the Best General Purpose Print Promotion...
FAITH MISSION, BRENHAM ISD BEGIN 16TH YEAR OF SMART-CARE PROGRAM
Faith Mission and Brenham ISD have begun another year of the Science, Math, Art, Reading and Technology - Cultural Academic Recreation and Enrichment (SMART-CARE) program. Established in the 2006-07 school year, the program has for 16 years helped children and families maximize their potential. Held at the SMART House at 500 Botts Street in Brenham, children in grades Pre-K through 4th grade receive homework assistance, tutoring, one-on-one mentoring, and cultural and recreational education.
RIBBON CUTTING WEDNESDAY FOR FOOD’S HERE IN BRENHAM
The Washington County Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon cutting tomorrow (Wednesday) for a local food delivery service. The Chamber will welcome new member Food’s Here, LLC with a ribbon cutting at 9 a.m. at the Chamber office at 314 South Austin Street. Food’s Here, LLC offers food...
CITY OF BURTON ENTERS STAGE III OF EMERGENCY WATER DEMAND MANAGEMENT PLAN
The City of Burton has entered into Stage III of its Emergency Water Demand Management Plan and has implemented temporary restrictions on water use. Residents are barred from using water for irrigation of landscaped areas; to wash vehicles or trailers; or to fill swimming pools, flush gutters, or wash down sidewalks, buildings or structures for purposes other than fire protection. Flushing lines is prohibited except for dead end mains and only between the hours of 9 p.m. and 3 a.m.
MICHAEL MIZE TABBED AS NAVASOTA’S NEW POLICE CHIEF
Navasota’s interim police chief has been chosen to fill that role on a permanent basis. On Monday, the City of Navasota announced that Michael Mize has been appointed as chief of police, after serving as the interim chief since April. Mize, who has been with the Navasota Police Department for over 16 years, was one of three finalists from over 11 applicants from across the country.
NAVASOTA POLICE DETAIN THREE AFTER SHOTS FIRED
An update to this story is posted here. Original Story @ 7 a.m. Monday: Three men were detained after a shooting Sunday afternoon in Navasota. The police department responded just after 12:15 p.m. to reports of shots fired in the 700 block of West Virginia Street. Officers arrived shortly on...
BRENHAM PLANNING & ZONING APPROVES RESIDENTIAL REPLATS
The Brenham Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously approved two residential replats at its meeting Monday. The first request was from Dara Childs of MC Property Holdings, LLC, concerning the replat of two properties into a single 0.1766 acre lot at 905 Sycamore Street. The replat is to allow construction of a single-family residence.
NAVASOTA POLICE ARREST SUSPECTS IN SUNDAY SHOOTING INCIDENT
Navasota Police have arrested two suspects in connection with a shooting incident on Sunday afternoon. Police received reports of shots being fired around 12:20pm in the 700 Block of West Virginia Street in Navasota. Within several minutes, officers arrived on the scene and detained three male subjects. Navasota Patrol Officers...
BRENHAM WOMAN ARRESTED ON WARRANTS
Brenham Police report that Monday afternoon at 4:15 Officer Grayson Marburger made contact with Angela Crathers, 21 of Brenham, in the 1800 block of Longwood Drive. Crathers had four active warrants for her arrest and was taken into custody and transported to the Washington County Jail. The warrants were from Brenham for Failure to Comply with Duties Upon Striking a Fixed Object and False Report to a Police Officer and Washington County for Failed to Give Notice Striking Fixture and False Statement to Peace Officer.
BODY FOUND NEAR BRENHAM RESTAURANT
Brenham police are investigating after a man's body was discovered this (Tuesday) afternoon. Officers and Washington County EMS personnel responded just after 1 p.m. to a report of an unconscious male subject in the 2600 block of Highway 36 South, between Taco Bell and Walmart. Upon arrival, authorities located the...
