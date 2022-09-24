ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roslyn, NY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Patchogue, NY
City
Hempstead, NY
Hempstead, NY
Society
City
Roslyn, NY
News 12

Bronx family demands landlord take action after years of constant flooding

A Bronx family is demanding answers from their landlord after constant flooding in their Wakefield apartment for nearly a decade. The McIntosh family says they’ve faced flooding issues at 4382 Furman Ave. for seven years. “Usually, it comes up quietly. So, you'll just come to use the bathroom and...
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Island#Diaper#Volunteers#Charity#Pampers#The National Diaper Bank#Wic
News 12

Former Haverstraw deputy mayor pleads guilty to grand larceny

A former Village of Haverstraw deputy mayor has pleaded guilty to grand larceny. The Rockland County DA’s office says Emily Dominguez, 51, and her 56-year-old sister, Janice, admitted guilt last week. The sisters, and their mother, were charged with stealing more than $11,000 in funds and donations from the...
HAVERSTRAW, NY
News 12

Village of Goshen PD seeks to hire first-ever female officers

The Village of Goshen is getting a state grant to build a women’s restroom and locker room to hire female officers. The department currently has 18 full-time male officers but no women because of their existing locker room set-up. Village officials say the $166,000 in state funds will help...
GOSHEN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities

Comments / 0

Community Policy