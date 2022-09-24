Read full article on original website
10 Abandoned Places to Discover in Queens, NYC
As the largest borough in New York City by more than 30 square miles, Queens offers a long list of abandoned structures within a borough oscillating between industry and residency. While the development of areas such as Long Island City has prompted the city to demolish abandoned gems such as 5 Pointz, there are still plenty of places left to explore for those interested in venturing into historical buildings, rusting railways, and forgotten forts. Here are 10 abandoned places to discover in Queens.
Get exclusive 1st look inside Gramercy Park Hotel where everything is on sale
Everything at the iconic NYC hotel must go -- that includes the smallest items and the most grand.
New York City's Newest Hotel Is a Very Pricey Sanctuary in the Sky
One of New York City’s most anticipated luxury hotels has finally arrived: Aman New York debuted in midtown Manhattan in August to much fanfare—for those who could afford to get in. And with room rates starting at $3,000 per night, annual membership in the six figures, and residences in the millions, that’s no easy feat.
Patrick Janelle Transforms a Rundown Rental Into a Chic New York City Loft
Patrick Janelle always dreamed of living in a downtown Manhattan loft. The lifestyle influencer, who also runs the talent agency Untitled Secret, fantasized about an airy and industrial home as he spent the past decade climbing the rungs of the New York City housing ladder. So when he grew out of his most recent abode, a compact yet curated SoHo apartment, he knew it was time to actualize his goal.
Here in Hell’s Kitchen, Alaina and Her Pup are Making 80 Square Feet Work for $650pm
New Yorkers have a reputation for tolerating small and unusual apartments in the name of love for our fair city, but one Hell’s Kitchen resident’s home may take the cake. Step inside Alaina Randazzo’s $650 a month, 80-square-foot studio on the West Side. A third-floor walk up without windows (save for a skylight), the cozy living […] The post Here in Hell’s Kitchen, Alaina and Her Pup are Making 80 Square Feet Work for $650pm appeared first on W42ST.
Traveling On The Train In NYC? Here Are Some Tips From A Local
I’ve been taking the train in New York City since middle school, which is further back in my history than I care to admit. The city, the world really, has changed a lot since then. After September 11, 2001, train passengers were repeatedly advised “if you see something, say something,” which is still encouraged 21 years later.
3 New Must-Visit Buildings in NYC With Amazing Architectural Features
Today, we can to share with you 3 new must-visit building in NYC with amazing architectural features! The city has so many amazing buildings, so be sure to look up, as you walk!. There are over 6,400 high rise buildings in NYC. While some of the most famed include that...
The Casual Italian Restaurant Guide
Here, we’re specifically discussing the casual, neighborhood Italian spot. These aren't places where your pasta will be topped with truffles. They're reliable restaurants where you can eat some reasonably priced spaghetti on a Tuesday night or roll in with a group of six and not blow $100 on dinner. Checkered tablecloths and bottles of house red wine ahead.
Take in colorful fall foliage with a visit to these nearby New York towns
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Leaf peepers, behold! Summer days are behind us, so it’s time to look ahead to the bright, beautiful colors of fall, and reports say New York can still expect “spectacular’' colors, though it may be a shorter foliage season. Just a short...
[VIDEO] Inside a $45,000,000 Billionaire's Row New York City Penthouse
Welcome to this full floor Billionaires’ Row SKY PALACE at the prestigious One57 luxury tower. This sprawling 5-bedroom, 5-bathroom sky mansion is where you can enjoy an unobstructed 360-degree view of all of New York City and beyond! Billionaires Row never fails to impress and this penthouse is no exception!
Review: 2nd Ave Deli in New York
Of all of the Kosher delicatessens and Kosher-style delicatessens in New York, I had never tried 2nd Ave Deli, which is arguably a legendary dining institution in the city — and although Rosh Hashanah begins at sundown tonight, Sunday, September 25, 2022, I thought I would write about my recent experience dining at 2nd Ave Deli the first time even though it basically has nothing to do with the holiday.
Bronx Zoo to Host First Ever Nighttime Halloween Event This Fall
Lions. Tigers. and Dinosaurs! Oh my! Wait, what? Think Jurassic Park meets the Bronx Zoo. Put it all together and you get a night filled with frights just a short drive from home. There is no shortage of haunted happenings going on throughout the Hudson Valley this spooky season. However,...
These Famous People Haunt the Sleepy Hollow Cemetery, in Tarrytown NY
Fall is upon us, and so is Spooky Season. Frankly, if you asked the candy company, Spooky Season started early August. But the weather is getting cooler, the trees are starting to change, night creeps upon us a little earlier. We've talked a lot about haunted attractions in the Hudson Valley, but how would it feel to truly walk among some of history's finest figures of the last several centuries?
10 Best Cooking Classes In NYC You Should Sign Up For
Listen – we all love food. From giant slices of pizza to delicate macarons and high-end dinners, food brings us joy, especially here in NYC! It carries memories, connections, and history that other things simply can’t do. Particularly if you like making food. yourself, it brings another element of passion to it! But what better way to master your craft without taking one of NYC’s best cooking classes? It doesn’t matter if you’ve never picked up a knife in your life, or are making fancy meals, there’s always room to sharpen your skills! To get you going, we rounded up...
Uncle Budd NYC Launches Cannabis on Demand Delivery in NYC
You gotta love New York City! It used to smell like ass, garbage and piss and now thanks mostly to Uncle Budd NYC it smells like that sweet sweet cheeba. After watching their trucks get towed away a few weeks ago, getting the run around by city officials and watching all the other weed trucks get released and flooding the streets of New York City, Uncle Budd did what any Harlem native would do. They kept it moving by launching a dope new app where you can donate and be gifted a carefully curated selection of the cites finest cannabis products.
Anthony Bourdain’s Vision Becomes Reality at Urban Hawker in NYC
The late Anthony Bourdain’s dream to bring the hawker markets of Singapore to the heart of New York City is now a reality. Even before its official opening, Urban Hawker at 135 West 50th Street is brimming with interesting foods and large crowds. Here is a taste of what you will find.
José Andrés To Open A Swanky New Cocktail Bar In The Sky
On Saturday, September 24th, doors will open to José Andrés’ newest project, Nubeluz. Located on the 50th floor of The Ritz-Carlton, NoMad, the highly-anticipated cocktail bar “was envisioned as a lightbox in the sky” thanks to globally-renowned architect Rafael Viñoly and Martin Brudnizki Design Studio. Deriving its name from the Spanish word “nube” for cloud and “luz” for light, Nubeluz offers New Yorkers a luxe new respite 500 feet above the bustling streets of Manhattan. The elegant design is a “beacon of light,” combining reflective surfaces, enhanced lighting, opulent textiles, two outdoor terraces, and 270-degree views of the cityscape. Get a taste of old school New York glam with the interior’s back-lit velum panels, mirrored details and onyx bar tops. “When we first envisioned this property with Rafael Viñoly we knew that the views would be spectacular and we needed to create an equally striking space inside for guests to be fully immersed in the beauty and glamour of New York at night,” said Dayssi Olarte de Kanavos, President of Flag Luxury Group. “Nubeluz is truly the crown jewel atop The Ritz-Carlton New York, NoMad.”
New York City rally Sunday for subways, buses to run at least every 6 minutes
There are additional calls to improve mass transit after the COVID-19 pandemic, and advocates rallied in Brooklyn Sunday to urge Governor Kathy Hochul to make subways and buses run at least every six minutes.
Huge Two Day Lego Festival Coming to Secaucus, NJ
Any diehard Lego fans in your home? If so, get ready for Brick Fest Live coming to New Jersey for two days only in December. I saw the details on the Only in Your State website and for Lego lovers, this is a dream come true. It's happening at the...
Why are spotted lanternflies attracted to high-rise office buildings around NYC?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Are our pesky spotted lanternflies getting lost?. As the invasive insects continue to swarm the tristate area, more and more have been spotted near high-rise office buildings blocks away from the lush trees of suburbia. Last month, scores of the colorful bugs were seen around a...
