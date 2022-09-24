ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elyria, OH

cleveland19.com

Lorain water plant back up and running following fire

Wellington, Ohio (WOIO) - A Lorain County water filtration is back online after a fire broke out at the plant Monday night, according to the Wellington Water Depatment. Mark Rosemark spokesperson for the Wellington water department said power was restored to the plant as of 4:49 this afternoon, and they are currently treating water for the Village. He said they never lost pressure to the distribution system and there has been no water quality issue to concern our residents.
WELLINGTON, OH
cleveland19.com

Crash causes early-morning closure on I-90 in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Authorities responded to a crash on I-90 early Tuesday that impacted outbound drivers during the morning commute. The crash on I-90 East near Martin Luther King Jr. Drive was first reported at approximately 5:45 a.m. as bands of rain moved through the Cleveland area. The interstate...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Fire crews battling blazing business in Willowick

WILLOWICK, Ohio (WOIO) - Fire crews are currently battling a blazing business in Willowick, according to fire officials. Officials confirmed the Willowick Cafe, located at 28807 Lakeshore Blvd., was on fire Saturday afternoon. The department could not confirm any details on when the fire on Sept. 24 started. They also...
WILLOWICK, OH
cleveland19.com

Parma homes, cars damaged by BB gun

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Residents on W. 54th Street are upset after several homes and vehicles were damaged by someone firing a BB gun over the weekend. The damage was discovered Sunday morning. Both of Sally Pedro-Caminero’s vehicles were struck; including, her 2023 Hyundai Palisade. “There was glass all...
PARMA, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Where to get help on CLE utility bills this weekend

City residents can sign up for utility assistance programs at a resource fair this weekend — like those offering 40% off sewer bills or a $300 credit, and others. The Utility Assistance Resource Fair is set for 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 1 at Max Hayes High School, 2211 W. 65th St. Walk-ins are accepted, but appointments are preferred. To schedule, call 216-881-8247.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Police investigate 2 separate deadly shootings in Summit County

AKRON, Ohio — The Summit County Medical Examiner's Office and other law enforcement officials are investigating two separate fatal shootings in the county over the weekend. The first incident happened around 12:30 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Copley Road. Akron police a 62-year-old man was shot in an apartment in that area. He later died at Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center.
AKRON, OH
whbc.com

Report: Family, Friends End Protest at TimkenSteel Plant

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – TimkenSteel employee Joe Ferral spent 24 days in the hospital fighting for his life, starting on July 26th. That’s the day he was severely burned in a furnace explosion at the Faircrest plant. And 24 is the same number of days...
CANTON, OH
Cleveland.com

Police respond to rash of car thefts: Avon Police Blotter

Police responded to a number of car thefts on Berkshire Drive, Roxboro Street and Woodhawk Lane Sept. 7-8. In each case, the vehicles were stolen from victims’ garages. Cash, credit cards and other items were also reported stolen. One of the vehicles was later located by Cleveland police on...
AVON, OH
Cleveland.com

Man comes away empty in attempted robbery of Akron Walgreens

AKRON, Ohio — A man who implied he was armed with a firearm attempted to rob a Walgreens but ended up fleeing the store empty-handed, police say. Officers were called to the Walgreens on the 800 block of West Market Street in the Highland Square neighborhood at about 9:19 a.m. Thursday. Police say the suspect, who was wearing a gray hooded sweat shirt, dark sweat pants and a white facemask, walked into the store and tapped on the counter with something that sounded like metal in his sweat-shirt pocket.
AKRON, OH
cityofmentor.com

Water Main Break on Mentor Avenue

A water main break has been reported on Mentor Ave. between Burridge Ave. & Little Mountain Rd. Aqua Ohio crews are on scene. The eastbound curb lane on Mentor Avenue is CLOSED while crews conduct repairs. Water service to local businesses and residents may be affected for the remainder of the day. More information will be posted as it becomes available.
MENTOR, OH
cleveland19.com

Akron man dies after shooting inside apartment

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 62-year-old man died Sunday after being shot inside an apartment on Copley Road in Akron. Akron police were called out to the 800 block of Copley Road just before 1 p.m. EMS transported the victim to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center, where he...
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Police in Elyria seize 5 handguns during bust, 2 people arrested

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Officers seized five handguns and arrested two people during a search warrant in Elyria on Friday, according to Capt. Phillip Hammonds of the Elyria Police Department. Detectives searched the home, located in the 900 block of Case Avenue, at 7 a.m. on Sept. 23, according to...
ELYRIA, OH
