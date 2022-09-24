Read full article on original website
4 Places To Get Barbecue in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Major off-price retail store chain opening new location in OhioKristen WaltersCleveland, OH
4 Places To Get Mac and Cheese in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Garfield Heights Teachers' Association Can Issue a 10-Day Strike Notice to Garfield Heights School Board.Brown on ClevelandGarfield Heights, OH
Cleveland Approves Stimulus ChecksDayana SabatinCleveland, OH
Call to conserve water after fire at local water treatment plant
Wellington residents asked to conserve water after fire at treatment plant.
cleveland19.com
Lorain water plant back up and running following fire
Wellington, Ohio (WOIO) - A Lorain County water filtration is back online after a fire broke out at the plant Monday night, according to the Wellington Water Depatment. Mark Rosemark spokesperson for the Wellington water department said power was restored to the plant as of 4:49 this afternoon, and they are currently treating water for the Village. He said they never lost pressure to the distribution system and there has been no water quality issue to concern our residents.
cleveland19.com
Crash causes early-morning closure on I-90 in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Authorities responded to a crash on I-90 early Tuesday that impacted outbound drivers during the morning commute. The crash on I-90 East near Martin Luther King Jr. Drive was first reported at approximately 5:45 a.m. as bands of rain moved through the Cleveland area. The interstate...
cleveland19.com
Fire crews battling blazing business in Willowick
WILLOWICK, Ohio (WOIO) - Fire crews are currently battling a blazing business in Willowick, according to fire officials. Officials confirmed the Willowick Cafe, located at 28807 Lakeshore Blvd., was on fire Saturday afternoon. The department could not confirm any details on when the fire on Sept. 24 started. They also...
cleveland19.com
Parma homes, cars damaged by BB gun
PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Residents on W. 54th Street are upset after several homes and vehicles were damaged by someone firing a BB gun over the weekend. The damage was discovered Sunday morning. Both of Sally Pedro-Caminero’s vehicles were struck; including, her 2023 Hyundai Palisade. “There was glass all...
Where to get help on CLE utility bills this weekend
City residents can sign up for utility assistance programs at a resource fair this weekend — like those offering 40% off sewer bills or a $300 credit, and others. The Utility Assistance Resource Fair is set for 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 1 at Max Hayes High School, 2211 W. 65th St. Walk-ins are accepted, but appointments are preferred. To schedule, call 216-881-8247.
Police investigate 2 separate deadly shootings in Summit County
AKRON, Ohio — The Summit County Medical Examiner's Office and other law enforcement officials are investigating two separate fatal shootings in the county over the weekend. The first incident happened around 12:30 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Copley Road. Akron police a 62-year-old man was shot in an apartment in that area. He later died at Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center.
WKYC
Family of murdered Cleveland woman seeks answers after slow emergency response time
CLEVELAND — The family of a Cleveland woman who was murdered in her home earlier this month is demanding answers after what they believe was a slow response by police as the crime was taking place. Carly Capek's family says it took the Cleveland Division of Police 30 minutes...
whbc.com
Report: Family, Friends End Protest at TimkenSteel Plant
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – TimkenSteel employee Joe Ferral spent 24 days in the hospital fighting for his life, starting on July 26th. That’s the day he was severely burned in a furnace explosion at the Faircrest plant. And 24 is the same number of days...
Police respond to rash of car thefts: Avon Police Blotter
Police responded to a number of car thefts on Berkshire Drive, Roxboro Street and Woodhawk Lane Sept. 7-8. In each case, the vehicles were stolen from victims’ garages. Cash, credit cards and other items were also reported stolen. One of the vehicles was later located by Cleveland police on...
Separate water main breaks on busy Parma thoroughfares challenge motorists
PARMA, Ohio -- Water main breaks were the culprit over the last few weeks in Parma, where streets were flooded and traffic diverted. On Sept. 21, a power surge in the city led to water main breaks on West Pleasant Valley Road and Ridge Road. The former had traffic reduced to one lane, while the latter was closed from Day Drive to the intersection.
Cleveland Police fundraiser: $30,000 raised for officer paralyzed after drunk driver crashed into SWAT vehicle
PARMA, Ohio — Hundreds of people showed up to a fundraiser the goal: $50,000 for potentially life-changing surgery after a drunk driver hit a Cleveland SWAT vehicle two years ago, leaving the 32 year old paralyzed from the neck down. It's easy to see how loved Officer Jon Rodriguez...
Man comes away empty in attempted robbery of Akron Walgreens
AKRON, Ohio — A man who implied he was armed with a firearm attempted to rob a Walgreens but ended up fleeing the store empty-handed, police say. Officers were called to the Walgreens on the 800 block of West Market Street in the Highland Square neighborhood at about 9:19 a.m. Thursday. Police say the suspect, who was wearing a gray hooded sweat shirt, dark sweat pants and a white facemask, walked into the store and tapped on the counter with something that sounded like metal in his sweat-shirt pocket.
cityofmentor.com
Water Main Break on Mentor Avenue
A water main break has been reported on Mentor Ave. between Burridge Ave. & Little Mountain Rd. Aqua Ohio crews are on scene. The eastbound curb lane on Mentor Avenue is CLOSED while crews conduct repairs. Water service to local businesses and residents may be affected for the remainder of the day. More information will be posted as it becomes available.
cleveland19.com
Akron man dies after shooting inside apartment
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 62-year-old man died Sunday after being shot inside an apartment on Copley Road in Akron. Akron police were called out to the 800 block of Copley Road just before 1 p.m. EMS transported the victim to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center, where he...
Traffic Alert: Ramp to I-71 to close
The State Route 303 Ramp to Interstate 71 will be closed for several hours on Tuesday.
Bat with confirmed rabies found in Richland County
A bat with a case of rabies was found in Jefferson Township last week.
cleveland19.com
Police in Elyria seize 5 handguns during bust, 2 people arrested
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Officers seized five handguns and arrested two people during a search warrant in Elyria on Friday, according to Capt. Phillip Hammonds of the Elyria Police Department. Detectives searched the home, located in the 900 block of Case Avenue, at 7 a.m. on Sept. 23, according to...
Spooky River Road display is simply gourd-geous: Olmsted Dates and Data
OLMSTED FALLS, Ohio -- The spooky competition is on. The annual Fright Fight Halloween Decorating Competition returns to the community for the second year. Competitors have until Oct. 6 to register their display with the Olmsted Chamber of Commerce. Sign-up is free. Go to olmstedchamber.org for rules and to sign up.
Confrontation erupts at protest on Public Square: Medina Police Blotter
Police responded to a several complaints related to a protest on Public Square at 11:51 a.m. Sept. 24, including an incident in which a woman was reported to have been walking her dog intentionally close to the protesters. Police spoke with all involved and no arrests were reported. Hit-skip: Young...
WKYC
