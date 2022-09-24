Read full article on original website
Related
kfgo.com
Grand Forks rollover injured six people with ties to rapper B.o.B
GRAND FORKS, N.D. – Grand Forks Police say a Grand Forks driver faces multiple charges in a Monday morning rollover that injured six people with ties to a musical artist who appeared hours earlier at Alerus Center. According to police, Starsha Laquisha Swift, 32, has been charged with DUI,...
kfgo.com
North Dakota Patrol rolls out ‘less conspicuous’ SUV
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – The North Dakota Highway Patrol is deploying a vehicle with reflective graphics that are less visible in the daytime and equipped with hidden lights rather than an external light bar. The less conspicuous SUV will make it easier for troopers to detect aggressive drivers and...
kfgo.com
FEMA warns Florida against complacency as Hurricane Ian nears
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. federal emergency agency warned Florida residents not to be complacent about Hurricane Ian, while President Joe Biden has called mayors in three Florida cities in the storm’s path to offer support. It has been over 100 years since Tampa, where Ian is forecast to make...
Comments / 0