ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richfield, MN

Richfield High School cancels homecoming dance, weekend events after shooting

By Adam Uren
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ftwIz_0i8ec8RP00
Adam Uren

Richfield High School has canceled its Homecoming dance and all other weekend events and sporting activities following a double shooting outside its football stadium Friday.

The varsity homecoming football game between Richfield Spartans and Kennedy Eagles (Bloomington) was abandoned in the 4th quarter Friday evening, causing panic on the field and in the stands as shots rang out.

It later emerged that a group of young people had been turned away from the stadium by an on-site police officer as they waited for the game to end. They then gathered to the north of the stadium when the shots rang out, with a 21-year-old and an 18-year-old suffering non-life-threatening wounds.

Later that evening, Richfield High School principal Stacy Theien-Collins announced the school would be canceling all remaining weekend activities , including the homecoming dance and all other sporting fixtures following the incident, which she says "has deeply impacted our entire community."

"What was supposed to be a weekend of celebration and school pride is now a time when we must come together in support and solidarity," she wrote.

"To help ensure student safety and to allow us all a little room to breathe, reflect and heal, we have made the decision to cancel all weekend activities, including boys and girls soccer and the homecoming dance."

Theien-Collins says the school will be making counselors and social workers available for students impacted by the events of Friday.

No arrests have been made as of late Friday.

It's the latest incident of disruption at Friday night football in the Twin Cities. A week earlier, a group of individuals entered an Edina High School football game and a brawl ensued.

The school district subsequently announced new security measures that includes barring students from outside the school district from attending future football games.

Comments / 6

Your feelings hurt?
3d ago

1 culture is responsible for the continued havoc that is going on in this country!

Reply
11
Kellie J
3d ago

thugs wreck the weekend for everyone else 😡

Reply
16
Salvador Dolly
3d ago

You know the old saying….boys-in-tha-hood will be boys-in-tha-hood.

Reply
8
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Minnesota

Richfield High School cancels homecoming dance to allow students to "breathe, reflect and heal"

RICHFIELD, Minn. -- Following gunshots injuring two people just outside the Richfield High School football stadium on Friday night, during their homecoming game, the high school principal canceled the remainder of the weekend activities.Principal Stacy Thein-Collins said in a Facebook post:"It is with a heavy heart that I write to you tonight. I am heartbroken by the violence that broke out at the homecoming game, which has deeply impacted our entire community. What was supposed to be a weekend of celebration and school pride is now a time when we must come together in support and solidarity.""To help ensure student...
RICHFIELD, MN
CBS Minnesota

Police arrest 2 teens in connection with shooting outside Richfield High School football game

RICHFIELD, Minn. -- Police say they have arrested two teenage boys in connection with a shooting that injured two young men outside a Richfield High School football game Friday evening. The Richfield Police Department said a 16-year-old suspected of "instigating the altercation" and a 15-year-old who is the alleged shooter were arrested separately Saturday.The 16-year-old is a former Richfield High School student, and the 15-year-old currently attends the school. Both teens are being held at the Hennepin County Juvenile Detention Center.The shooting occurred around 8:45 p.m. Friday during the homecoming game at the Richfield High School football field. Video from a Richfield High School livestream showed people running from the field after two possible gunshots. Two men, ages 18 and 21, were shot, police said. On Sunday, police said both "are recovering at their homes in good condition."Richfield High School canceled all weekend activities, including the homecoming dance, following the shooting.
RICHFIELD, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Richfield, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Richfield, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
City
Edina, MN
Bring Me The News

Woman charged in drunk driving incident that killed Minnetonka High School alum

A 22-year-old woman has been charged after she struck a Minnetonka High School graduate in Indiana while he was riding an electric scooter. Madelyn Howard was arrested following the death of 20-year-old Nate Stratton on Sept. 18. Bloomington Police Department said Howard is suspected of driving 50-70 mph at the time, dragging Stratton's scooter behind her car after the collision.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
knsiradio.com

Annandale High School Homecoming Queen Happy to Fit In

(KNSI) – Annandale High School’s Homecoming Queen has always stood out, but her mother says what means the most this week during the pageantry of the football game and the dance is the fact other students think she fits right in. “It’s been a good week, a very...
ANNANDALE, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Dance#High School Football#Football Games#Richfield High School#Spartans
fox9.com

134-year-old Hopkins church holds its final service

HOPKINS, Minn. (FOX 9) - Many churches have struggled to get parishioners to return for mass after restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic kept many congregations apart. In Hopkins, that might have accelerated the undoing of Mizpah United Church of Christ, which shut its doors for good on Sunday. "It’s hard...
HOPKINS, MN
Bring Me The News

Fire table sparks blaze at Edina home

Fire officials are reminding residents to never leave propane appliances unattended after an Edina house caught fire Sunday evening. The fire broke out around 8:30 p.m. in the 6600 bloc of Limerick Lane, with city authorities saying an outdoor fire table is believed to have contributed to the blaze. In...
EDINA, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Bring Me The News

New vendor to open at Rosedale Center food hall

Black Coffee and Waffle Bar will open Monday, Oct. 3 within the POTLUCK Food Hall at Rosedale Center. Courtesy of Strategy Factory. Black Coffee and Waffle Bar is bringing its speciality waffles and locally-roasted coffee concoctions to the POTLUCK Food Hall at Rosedale Center. The new location, which will be...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Watch: Woman drives through West St. Paul liquor store

WEST ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Footage from a security camera shows a woman driving into a West St. Paul liquor store on Monday afternoon. West. St. Paul police and firefighters were dispatched to R&B Liquors on Robert Street at 2:07 p.m. after 911 calls about a car driving through a business, according to a West St. Paul Police incident report.
WEST SAINT PAUL, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Crash in west central Minnesota leaves 2 drivers dead

(East Lake Lillian Township, MN)--A weekend crash in Kandiyohi County has left two drivers dead and a passenger hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. Emergency responders were called to the two-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon in East Lake Lillian Township. Both drivers were killed when the two SUVs collided – 86-year-old August Faber of Lake Lillian and 35-year-old Jacob Dahlheimer of Faribault. Eighty-three-year-old Gertrude Faber of Lake Lillian was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center for treatment.
LAKE LILLIAN, MN
CBS Minnesota

Maple Plain woman, 71, dies after south Minneapolis crash

MINNEAPOLIS -- A 71-year-old woman from Maple Plain died after a crash in south Minneapolis Friday.The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said Annette Smith was hospitalized after a crash at Nicollet Avenue South and Franklin Avenue.The crash occurred around 4:30 p.m., and Smith died about six hours later at Hennepin Healthcare.The Minneapolis Police Department is investigating the crash.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Bring Me The News

Minneapolis, MN
79K+
Followers
13K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, weather, lifestyle and sports from Minnesota.

 https://bringmethenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy