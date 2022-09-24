Madrigal (groin) will not return this season, Taylor McGregor of Marquee Sports Network reports. Injuries have been an issue for Madrigal in all three of his big-league seasons, and this year a couple different issues limited him to only 59 games. He will finish 2022 with just a .587 OPS, but he did hit an even .300 in August -- the month in which he recorded over a third of his at-bats. Madrigal should be back at 100 percent well in advance of spring training, and he figures to get a chance to compete for a starting job at second base.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 5 HOURS AGO