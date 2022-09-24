Breakthrough Atlanta Receives Grant Funding to Help Recruit Next Generation of Teachers

Breakthrough Atlanta, an Atlanta nonprofit that helps middle school and high school students to become better prepared for college, has announced that it has been awarded grant funding from AmeriCorps for the third consecutive year.

The near $285,000 grant was awarded to Breakthrough Atlanta — whose dual mission is to increase academic opportunities for underserved students, as well as inspiring and developing the next generation of teachers and educational leaders — by the federal agency to assist the nonprofit with recruiting future educators.

Breakthrough Atlanta says that the grant will help it to provide paid teaching fellow internship opportunities for college students of all majors.

The internship opportunity will be taking place at Breakthrough Atlanta’s 2023 summer learning program. The program provides underserved students with much-needed summer learning opportunities, according to a press release from Breakthrough Atlanta.

Teaching fellow interns will get the chance to serve as mentors and role models, along with gaining both classroom and leadership experience from teaching students, according to the nonprofit.

According to the non-profit, 75% of teaching fellow interns have indicated that they are most likely to pursue a career in education following the internship.

Breakthrough Atlanta CEO Monique Shields says that, amidst a nationwide teacher shortage, that it is now more important than ever to provide potential future educators with opportunities like the nonprofit’s teaching fellow internship.

For more information on Breakthrough Atlanta and its teaching fellow internship opportunities, click here .

