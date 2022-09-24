ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breakthrough Atlanta Receives Grant Funding to Help Recruit Next Generation of Teachers

 3 days ago
Breakthrough Atlanta, an Atlanta nonprofit that helps middle school and high school students to become better prepared for college, has announced that it has been awarded grant funding from AmeriCorps for the third consecutive year.

The near $285,000 grant was awarded to Breakthrough Atlanta — whose dual mission is to increase academic opportunities for underserved students, as well as inspiring and developing the next generation of teachers and educational leaders — by the federal agency to assist the nonprofit with recruiting future educators.

Breakthrough Atlanta says that the grant will help it to provide paid teaching fellow internship opportunities for college students of all majors.

The internship opportunity will be taking place at Breakthrough Atlanta’s 2023 summer learning program. The program provides underserved students with much-needed summer learning opportunities, according to a press release from Breakthrough Atlanta.

Teaching fellow interns will get the chance to serve as mentors and role models, along with gaining both classroom and leadership experience from teaching students, according to the nonprofit.

According to the non-profit, 75% of teaching fellow interns have indicated that they are most likely to pursue a career in education following the internship.

Breakthrough Atlanta CEO Monique Shields says that, amidst a nationwide teacher shortage, that it is now more important than ever to provide potential future educators with opportunities like the nonprofit’s teaching fellow internship.

“Given the growing nationwide teacher shortage, our unique, two-fold mission is more important than ever as we cultivate a new and diverse generation of teachers to further their ambition to help all students succeed,” said Shields.

For more information on Breakthrough Atlanta and its teaching fellow internship opportunities, click here .

Georgia Tech professor helps design NASA’s latest generation spacesuits

Astronauts could return to the moon in a few years, and if they do, they might be wearing spacesuits designed with the help of Georgia Tech’s Thom Orlando. He’s a professor of chemistry and physics and a co-founder of the Center for Space Technology and Research. He spoke with GPB’s Peter Biello about the science […] The post Georgia Tech professor helps design NASA’s latest generation spacesuits appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Atlanta approves funding for diversion center at city jail

The Atlanta City Council has approved $2.9 million to convert a segment of the city jail into a diversion center.  The funding was approved at the council’s Sept. 19 meeting and includes demolition and construction of a portion of the second floor of the Atlanta City Detention Center to be transformed into a 12,000 square-foot […] The post Atlanta approves funding for diversion center at city jail  appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Five Points Station: A Transformative Project for Downtown Atlanta

Recently, MARTA announced the awarding of a $25 million RAISE grant for the Five Points station and publicly shared a first peek at concepts for its busiest transit station located in the heart of Downtown Atlanta. The additional funding, bringing the total project budget to $200 million, gives us an opportunity to do something truly transformative where it’s needed the most.
New Emory program trains nurses via simulation and connects rural areas to care

Applications to Emory University’s Nell Hodgson Woodruff School of Nursing are soaring, Dean Laura McCauley says.  “We wanted to grow from 400 students to over 1,400 students,” McCauley said. “We needed more space, but we needed a different type of space.” The new Emory Nursing Learning Center (ENLC) in downtown Decatur is a $20.6 million, 70,000-square-foot expansion featuring state-of-the-art simulation […] The post New Emory program trains nurses via simulation and connects rural areas to care appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Wheeler HS magnet student earns perfect score on SAT

Khan Nguyen, a junior in the STEAM magnet program at Wheeler High School, received a perfect score on the Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT) in his first time taking the test. His mother, Tuyet Anh, sent word of his accomplishment, along with the photo, and some additional information. She says he...
Atlanta Design Festival returns Oct. 1 – 9

The Atlanta Design Festival is back Oct. 1-9 with architecture tours in Atlanta and Serenbe, as well as a conference with a slate of special guests and design experts.  The architecture tour will showcase 17 modern buildings, including the Holly Hill House (pictured), TKElevator building, YKK headquarters, Norfolk-Southern headquarters, and more. Tickets, which sell out […] The post Atlanta Design Festival returns Oct. 1 – 9 appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
