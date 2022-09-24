ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsfield, MA

iBerkshires.com

Pittsfield Begins Search for Perfect 2022 Holiday Tree

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The city is looking for the perfect tree to decorate at Park Square for the holidays. If you have a tree to donate, the Department of Community Development Recreation Program would like to hear from you. Criteria used to select the city's official holiday tree include...
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Pittsfield ZBA Continues Allendale Pines Expansion Request

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Zoning Board of Appeals is not ready to approve a special permit to expand Allendale Pines. The panel last week continued Eagle Allendale LLC's request for the expansion and alteration of the mobile home park to create 21 new sites adjacent to 389 and 399 Cheshire Road.
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Road Closings, Times for 66th Fall Foliage Parade

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The 66th annual Northern Berkshire Fall Foliage Parade, sponsored by 1Berkshire, begins on Sunday, Oct. 2, at 1 p.m. This year's theme is "Holidays on Parade" and the 2022 grand marshals are the Arnolds and the Kings, two families who have brought good cheer and a festive spirit to the city of North Adams for decades.
NORTH ADAMS, MA
iBerkshires.com

These Mysterious Hills Hosts Ghostly Walking Tours in October

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Popular "Macabre Pittsfield" historical walking tours return to Pittsfield in October, with fourprograms providing new windows into seldom-examined parts of local history. This includes the return of the acclaimed "Ghosts and Hauntings of Upstreet Pittsfield," which looks at sites said to be haunted throughout the Park...
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Berkshire Athenaeum Now a Fine-free Library

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Berkshire Athenaeum, Pittsfield’s public library, has announced it is now a fine-free library. Patrons returning library materials late will not be assessed daily charges. "Our Trustees have given time, thoughtful discussion, and careful analysis to taking this impactful step," said Athenaeum Library Director Alex...
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Community Marches to Raise Funds for Elizabeth Freeman Center

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Residents and community leaders marching down North Street last week were encouraged by passing vehicles honking their support for the walk to raise funds for the Elizabeth Freeman Center. "It's been a tough 2 1/2 years. I think with COVID, we've all been feeling the pain...
WILLIAMSTOWN, MA
iBerkshires.com

BCC to Host Admissions Info Sessions in October

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Those interested in Berkshire Community College BCC) can learn more at one of three free virtual information sessions to be held in the month of October. The sessions will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 4 p.m.; Monday, Oct. 17 at 12 p.m.; and Sunday, Oct. 23 at 6 p.m. The 30-minute info sessions, presented by admissions counselors on Zoom, are designed to familiarize prospective students with the application and registration process.
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Community Marches on 6-Month Anniversary of Miguel Estrella Killing

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Six months after the fatal police shooting of Miguel Estrella, family and community members marched on North Street and demanded change. Since his death, there has been a call for improved mental health support and alternatives to policing. "I've lost a sibling, but I've gained a...
PITTSFIELD, MA
WSBS

This Berkshire County Resident Deserves A Ton Of Congratulations

Here in the beautiful Berkshires, we love to acknowledge people who make a difference in our area and this time around we pay homage to Carol Bosco-Baumann who was recently appointed as Executive Director of the county's Development Corporation. She brings plenty of experience to the table as she offers skills of high-level strategic marketing, branding, and communications consulting. Carol feels like this new venture is a perfect fit for her as she understands various pillars in making our local economy stronger each and every day.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
WUPE

BEWARE: Traffic Congestion For Berkshire County This Weekend

It is the first weekend of fall here in the Berkshires. Lots of festivities happening everything from apple picking, to pumpkin patches, and even concerts! Concerts? In the cold? Yes one of the biggest events of the year in North Adams is this weekend and that can only mean one thing. TOURISM!
NORTH ADAMS, MA
iBerkshires.com

North Adams Taking Up Short-Term Rental Regs

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The General Government Committee is recommending a revamped short-term rental ordinance that will target units being run primarily as a business. It won't really affect homeowners who want to rent out a room or two in their primary residences or in a building that they live in, like a duplex. But it will require property owners who do not live on the same property or who live in a building with more than five units to have a permit.
NORTH ADAMS, MA
iBerkshires.com

Pittsfield Bicyclist Killed in Crash

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — A Pittsfield man riding his bicycle was struck by a pickup truck and killed last week. According to the District Attorney's Office, 40-year-old Richard A. Daly was struck near the intersection of Dalton and Hubbarde Avenues at about 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21. Daly's identity was not released by the DA until Monday.
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Cheshire Town Meeting Approves All Warrant Articles

CHESHIRE, Mass. — All four warrant articles were approved at Monday's special town meeting, appropriating more than $200,000 for building maintenance and stabilization. About 30 voters were present for the meeting, which was held in the former Cheshire School's cafeteria. Selectman Shawn McGrath opened the meeting by explaining the town's revenue is slightly higher than expected, allowing for extra money allocation.
CHESHIRE, MA

