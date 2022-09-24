Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Best Small Town in Massachusetts for a Weekend GetawayTravel Maven
The Van Gogh Experience in Albany: Do or Don't?Alex RosadoAlbany, NY
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in New York stateKristen WaltersNorth Greenbush, NY
Evan Blum and the Central Warehouse buildingCarol DurantAlbany, NY
Field Hockey: No. 22 Ohio State begins season undefeated, leaves New York with two winsThe LanternColumbus, OH
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Begins Search for Perfect 2022 Holiday Tree
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The city is looking for the perfect tree to decorate at Park Square for the holidays. If you have a tree to donate, the Department of Community Development Recreation Program would like to hear from you. Criteria used to select the city's official holiday tree include...
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield ZBA Continues Allendale Pines Expansion Request
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Zoning Board of Appeals is not ready to approve a special permit to expand Allendale Pines. The panel last week continued Eagle Allendale LLC's request for the expansion and alteration of the mobile home park to create 21 new sites adjacent to 389 and 399 Cheshire Road.
Converted Church Makes Stunning & Unique Home in The Berkshires, Massachusetts
Berkshire County in western Massachusetts is no stranger to some pretty spectacular real estate. From historical homes to modern mountain retreats, The Berkshires has a property for every taste. With proximity to New York City and Boston and a market that boasts far more square footage and significantly less expensive...
iBerkshires.com
Road Closings, Times for 66th Fall Foliage Parade
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The 66th annual Northern Berkshire Fall Foliage Parade, sponsored by 1Berkshire, begins on Sunday, Oct. 2, at 1 p.m. This year's theme is "Holidays on Parade" and the 2022 grand marshals are the Arnolds and the Kings, two families who have brought good cheer and a festive spirit to the city of North Adams for decades.
iBerkshires.com
These Mysterious Hills Hosts Ghostly Walking Tours in October
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Popular "Macabre Pittsfield" historical walking tours return to Pittsfield in October, with fourprograms providing new windows into seldom-examined parts of local history. This includes the return of the acclaimed "Ghosts and Hauntings of Upstreet Pittsfield," which looks at sites said to be haunted throughout the Park...
iBerkshires.com
Berkshire Athenaeum Now a Fine-free Library
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Berkshire Athenaeum, Pittsfield’s public library, has announced it is now a fine-free library. Patrons returning library materials late will not be assessed daily charges. "Our Trustees have given time, thoughtful discussion, and careful analysis to taking this impactful step," said Athenaeum Library Director Alex...
iBerkshires.com
Community Marches to Raise Funds for Elizabeth Freeman Center
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Residents and community leaders marching down North Street last week were encouraged by passing vehicles honking their support for the walk to raise funds for the Elizabeth Freeman Center. "It's been a tough 2 1/2 years. I think with COVID, we've all been feeling the pain...
Springfield business owner recognized for 70 years of service
A business owner in Springfield has been working for nearly seven decades and it looks like there's no intentions of slowing down anytime soon.
Downtown Pittsfield demands change for Miguel Estrella
Six months after the fatal officer-involved shooting of Miguel Estrella in Pittsfield, Friends and family of Estrella are holding a rally Sunday afternoon demanding change in mental health crisis response.
Pittsfield printing firm invests $22 million for expansions
Interprint, Inc. announced investments totaling $22 million for an expansion of its Pittsfield site, and to purchase additional printing presses.
Threats against 20 Mass. school districts prompt evacuations, lockdowns
GARDNER, Mass. — Threats that were directed at 20 schools districts in Massachusetts on Tuesday morning led to evacuations and lockdowns, officials said. Gardner High School was one of the districts mentioned in the threat, prompting the evacuation of students, Gardner Superintendent Mark J. Pellegrino said in a letter to the school community.
iBerkshires.com
BCC to Host Admissions Info Sessions in October
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Those interested in Berkshire Community College BCC) can learn more at one of three free virtual information sessions to be held in the month of October. The sessions will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 4 p.m.; Monday, Oct. 17 at 12 p.m.; and Sunday, Oct. 23 at 6 p.m. The 30-minute info sessions, presented by admissions counselors on Zoom, are designed to familiarize prospective students with the application and registration process.
iBerkshires.com
Community Marches on 6-Month Anniversary of Miguel Estrella Killing
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Six months after the fatal police shooting of Miguel Estrella, family and community members marched on North Street and demanded change. Since his death, there has been a call for improved mental health support and alternatives to policing. "I've lost a sibling, but I've gained a...
This Berkshire County Resident Deserves A Ton Of Congratulations
Here in the beautiful Berkshires, we love to acknowledge people who make a difference in our area and this time around we pay homage to Carol Bosco-Baumann who was recently appointed as Executive Director of the county's Development Corporation. She brings plenty of experience to the table as she offers skills of high-level strategic marketing, branding, and communications consulting. Carol feels like this new venture is a perfect fit for her as she understands various pillars in making our local economy stronger each and every day.
The Oldest Cemetery in the United States is Located in MA (video)
It's the time of year when things are getting spooky. There's no doubt that we are going to continue to see ghost tours, haunted hayrides, Halloween parties, and cemetery tours not only throughout Berkshire County but throughout Massachusetts in general. There are a Pair of Cemetery Tours Coming Up in...
5 Beloved Vacant Pittsfield Restaurants That Need To Come Back
Pittsfield Mayor Linda Tyer was on with us on Wednesday and of course I assume she knows everything there is to know about the city at all times, so I pop the question. When is Tahiti reopening? To my chagrin, she had no idea!. For the sake of this post,...
BEWARE: Traffic Congestion For Berkshire County This Weekend
It is the first weekend of fall here in the Berkshires. Lots of festivities happening everything from apple picking, to pumpkin patches, and even concerts! Concerts? In the cold? Yes one of the biggest events of the year in North Adams is this weekend and that can only mean one thing. TOURISM!
iBerkshires.com
North Adams Taking Up Short-Term Rental Regs
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The General Government Committee is recommending a revamped short-term rental ordinance that will target units being run primarily as a business. It won't really affect homeowners who want to rent out a room or two in their primary residences or in a building that they live in, like a duplex. But it will require property owners who do not live on the same property or who live in a building with more than five units to have a permit.
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Bicyclist Killed in Crash
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — A Pittsfield man riding his bicycle was struck by a pickup truck and killed last week. According to the District Attorney's Office, 40-year-old Richard A. Daly was struck near the intersection of Dalton and Hubbarde Avenues at about 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21. Daly's identity was not released by the DA until Monday.
iBerkshires.com
Cheshire Town Meeting Approves All Warrant Articles
CHESHIRE, Mass. — All four warrant articles were approved at Monday's special town meeting, appropriating more than $200,000 for building maintenance and stabilization. About 30 voters were present for the meeting, which was held in the former Cheshire School's cafeteria. Selectman Shawn McGrath opened the meeting by explaining the town's revenue is slightly higher than expected, allowing for extra money allocation.
