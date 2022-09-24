Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
CBS 58
One event aims to offer an 'unlocked' peek at Waukesha, another tours food and drink favorites
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- One upcoming event plans to serve as an all-access pass to some of the most important buildings in the city, unlocking the secrets of Wisconsin's city of Waukesha. Another event will offer a more-traditional look at the Waukesha's food and drink offerings. Waukesha Unlocked is taking...
CBS 58
Milwaukee's Pabst Mansion offering festive tours to commemorate the Halloween and Christmas seasons
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- As the temperatures in-and-around Milwaukee continue to quickly cool down, now is a timely reminder that there is plenty to do inside at the Pabst Mansion, especially for those in a festive spirit. Mame McCully, Pabst Mansion's Executive Director joined us Tuesday, Sept 27 to discuss...
CBS 58
It is officially autumn and the Fall Street Festival aims to celebrate the occasion
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- As the temperatures continue to trend cooler than they were two weeks ago, it feels like the perfect time to celebrate the coziness of autumn in Wisconsin. The Fall Street Festival in Port Washington is taking place on Saturday, Oct. 8 from noon until 6:00 p.m....
CBS 58
'Valley Week' continues in Milwaukee with Menomonee River sunset kayak tour
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- It's Valley Week in Milwaukee. It showcases all the urban nature and outdoor recreation the Menomonee River Valley has to offer. Monday's event was a sunset kayak tour of the river, complete with a history lesson on the valley area. After dark, participants paddled with the...
CBS 58
Trolley rides this Sunday in South Milwaukee to help commemorate its 125th anniversary
SOUTH MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A street car will be the desired mode of transportation this Sunday for the "Historical Trolley Tour" in South Milwaukee. The event is a way to commemorate the city's 125th anniversary. The trip lasts an hour and is a good way to get see where "Crusher" the wrestler was born and raised. Of course it lets you get a little nostalgic on a Sunday afternoon.
CBS 58
CBS 58's Pet of the Week: Brutus!
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Brutus was announce on Tuesday, Sept. 27 as CBS 58's Pet of the Week. He is a one-year-old currently living at the Wisconsin Humane Society's Milwaukee campus. Learn more about how you can help WHS, and even how you can make Brutus a part of your...
CBS 58
Gear up for Halloween at the zoo in Racine
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Believe it or not, October has almost arrived. Inevitably tied to October is the spooky Halloween season, and in Racine, they are getting geared up to celebrate at Racine Zoo. Beth Heidorn, Executive Director of Racine Zoo, joined us on Monday, Sept. 29 to discuss Jack-O'-Lantern...
CBS 58
Italian restaurant coming to 'The Trade' hotel in Milwaukee's Deer District
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Work is progressing on a new luxury hotel and restaurant in the Deer District -- it's called The Trade Milwaukee. We've learned the name of the new restaurant is Il Cervo, Italian for "the deer." It will feature classic and traditional interpretations of Italian cuisine. It's...
CBS 58
First some frost for some, then a methodical warming trend
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)--Frost Advisories are getting ever so close to us. Tuesday morning one was in place north and west of us. I have a feeling an advisory will be issued in or near our area over the course of the next few nights. Some of us could experience lows in the upper 20s! We'll have clear skies and fairly quiet winds. So bear this mind with your tender plants and vegetation. Highs in the middle of the week will only be in the 50s and 60s.
CBS 58
Milwaukee Diaper Mission hosts free diaper giveaway at Hayat Pharmacy
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Dominique Johnson and her husband, Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson, helped hand out free diapers Tuesday at Hayat Pharmacy on 8th and Layton. "Cavalier and I know firsthand how fast a family can go through diapers," said Dominique Johnson. "We have three children, two at the same time."
CBS 58
CBS 58 Hometowns: Pleasant Prairie
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The next stop in the 58 Hometowns tour series finds Natalie Shepherd and company heading to Kenosha County to visit Pleasant Prairie on Tuesday, Sept. 27. Ahead of the tour, we spoke with Sarah Howard, executive director for Pleasant Prairie.
CBS 58
Local organization distributing free diapers and wipes this Tuesday
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The number of families in need of basic child care supplies can be shocking to many, as one in three American families don't have enough diapers to keep their baby clean, dry and healthy. One organization is aiming to help improve that number, one diaper at a time.
CBS 58
Sunday's storms topple trees in Milwaukee's Bay View neighborhood
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Gusty winds, leaves on a tree, and a moist ground. These are three ingredients to do the trick to bring trees down across Milwaukee’s Bay View neighborhood. Indiana Avenue was one street hit hard by Sunday’s storms. A large tree nearly missed Mike Metcalf by mere inches. It tore up the sidewalk too and caused a minor gas leak. Metcalf says he clearly remembers everything playing out in real time.
CBS 58
Generac prepares to offer relief to Floridians ahead of Tropical Storm Ian
WAUWATOSA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- As Hurricane Ian prepares to hit the U.S. coast, crews in Wauwatosa prepared to help those who will undoubtedly be affected by the power of the storm. Generac, an energy technology company specializing in backup power solutions, is starting their trip to Florida. The company...
CBS 58
School Bulletin: Kindergartners 'Blooming with Knowledge'
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The kindergartners at West Bend's McLane Elementary have already made their mark on the school in just the first two weeks of the term. Not to worry though, this paint job was sanctioned. "The very first time they came to art for the school year, they...
CBS 58
Milwaukee Brewing Company acquired by new owner, production of beers to continue
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee Brewing Company has been acquired by Eagle Park Brewing Company, according to a press release from Eagle Park issued on Monday, Sept. 26. The release notes that Eagle Park will acquire Milwaukee Brewing's intellectual property, recipes and branding. Milwaukee Brewing's flagship beers will remain under...
CBS 58
Author from Milwaukee writes book promoting emotional strength and mental health
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- As September comes to a close, so does Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. One book is aiming to promote mental health awareness well after the month is over. Local author Ebony Lewis wrote "Dear Black Boy: It's OK to Cry" to help bring increased attention to mental...
CBS 58
Italian Community Center hosts annual Festa Italiana
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The energy out here is great. There are hundreds of people playing games and enjoying delicious food. The big difference this year is that the festival is being held at the Italian Community Center and not at the Summerfest grounds that you may be used to.
CBS 58
'We don't want it to be a secret anymore': UWM at Waukesha Field Station is a hidden treasure
OCCONOMOWOC, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Nestled away in quiet Lake Country, the UWM at Waukesha Field Station acts as a nature sanctuary for students and community members alike. Open to the public with 3.5-miles of hiking trails, a historic kiln, an over 200-year-old oak tree and so much more, those in charge of the field station hope the public will take notice.
CBS 58
Waukesha gym aims to raise additional $4,000 to help feed kids
WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- This is the second year in a row that Burn Boot Camp in Waukesha has teamed up with Blessings in a Backpack to help children in need. The Waukesha County chapter of Blessings in a Backpack aims to feed children throughout the Waukesha school system on the days when they're not in class.
