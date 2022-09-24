ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Trolley rides this Sunday in South Milwaukee to help commemorate its 125th anniversary

SOUTH MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A street car will be the desired mode of transportation this Sunday for the "Historical Trolley Tour" in South Milwaukee. The event is a way to commemorate the city's 125th anniversary. The trip lasts an hour and is a good way to get see where "Crusher" the wrestler was born and raised. Of course it lets you get a little nostalgic on a Sunday afternoon.
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58's Pet of the Week: Brutus!

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Brutus was announce on Tuesday, Sept. 27 as CBS 58's Pet of the Week. He is a one-year-old currently living at the Wisconsin Humane Society's Milwaukee campus. Learn more about how you can help WHS, and even how you can make Brutus a part of your...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Gear up for Halloween at the zoo in Racine

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Believe it or not, October has almost arrived. Inevitably tied to October is the spooky Halloween season, and in Racine, they are getting geared up to celebrate at Racine Zoo. Beth Heidorn, Executive Director of Racine Zoo, joined us on Monday, Sept. 29 to discuss Jack-O'-Lantern...
RACINE, WI
First some frost for some, then a methodical warming trend

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)--Frost Advisories are getting ever so close to us. Tuesday morning one was in place north and west of us. I have a feeling an advisory will be issued in or near our area over the course of the next few nights. Some of us could experience lows in the upper 20s! We'll have clear skies and fairly quiet winds. So bear this mind with your tender plants and vegetation. Highs in the middle of the week will only be in the 50s and 60s.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Milwaukee Diaper Mission hosts free diaper giveaway at Hayat Pharmacy

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Dominique Johnson and her husband, Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson, helped hand out free diapers Tuesday at Hayat Pharmacy on 8th and Layton. "Cavalier and I know firsthand how fast a family can go through diapers," said Dominique Johnson. "We have three children, two at the same time."
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58 Hometowns: Pleasant Prairie

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The next stop in the 58 Hometowns tour series finds Natalie Shepherd and company heading to Kenosha County to visit Pleasant Prairie on Tuesday, Sept. 27. Ahead of the tour, we spoke with Sarah Howard, executive director for Pleasant Prairie.
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI
Sunday's storms topple trees in Milwaukee's Bay View neighborhood

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Gusty winds, leaves on a tree, and a moist ground. These are three ingredients to do the trick to bring trees down across Milwaukee’s Bay View neighborhood. Indiana Avenue was one street hit hard by Sunday’s storms. A large tree nearly missed Mike Metcalf by mere inches. It tore up the sidewalk too and caused a minor gas leak. Metcalf says he clearly remembers everything playing out in real time.
MILWAUKEE, WI
School Bulletin: Kindergartners 'Blooming with Knowledge'

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The kindergartners at West Bend's McLane Elementary have already made their mark on the school in just the first two weeks of the term. Not to worry though, this paint job was sanctioned. "The very first time they came to art for the school year, they...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Italian Community Center hosts annual Festa Italiana

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The energy out here is great. There are hundreds of people playing games and enjoying delicious food. The big difference this year is that the festival is being held at the Italian Community Center and not at the Summerfest grounds that you may be used to.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Waukesha gym aims to raise additional $4,000 to help feed kids

WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- This is the second year in a row that Burn Boot Camp in Waukesha has teamed up with Blessings in a Backpack to help children in need. The Waukesha County chapter of Blessings in a Backpack aims to feed children throughout the Waukesha school system on the days when they're not in class.
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI

