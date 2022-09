Maizie (Chen) John, 100, died on Aug. 29, 2022 at her home in Milton. Born in Beijing, China in 1922, she was raised and educated just outside of the Forbidden City. During World War II, she met and married Arthur L. John at a GI dance. After the war, they moved to the United States and began their new life together in New York City, where both their daughters were born.

MILTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO