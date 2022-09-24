Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month in Richmond, VirginiaMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Dachtoberfest is coming to Richmond for the first timeMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Couple to open jazz club in Richmond, VirginiaMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Hustler Hollywood to open near children’s and science museums in RichmondMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
VCU enrollment drops for fourth consecutive yearMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Related
One injured in shooting on Hull Street, Richmond Police investigating
Richmond Police Department is investigating a shooting in South Richmond that left one man hospitalized.
Ashland man turns himself in after truck stop shooting
The Hanover County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to the Lewistown Truck Stop for a reported shooting Sunday, where police talked to a man who told them another male had fired two shots at him from a handgun while they were in the parking lot of the business.
Man charged with murder of woman in Richmond ‘domestic-related’ incident
A man is in custody following an investigation by the Richmond Police Department into a homicide in the neighborhood of Jahnke.
cbs19news
Man facing murder charge for weekend death in Richmond
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Chesterfield man is facing a first-degree murder charge in connection with a death in Richmond over the weekend. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that 30-year-old Laquan Johnson was arrested in Orange County. On Monday, the Richmond Police Department identified the victim as 30-year-old NeNe Kline,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Henrico Police seek Glen Allen burglary suspect
Henrico Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying the suspect who allegedly stole personal belongings from an apartment in Glen Allen last month. Police responded Aug. 24 to the 4100 block of Fairlake Lane in the Oakbrook Apartments southwest of the intersection of Gaskins and Springfield roads. A...
NBC12
Driver flees scene after striking motorcyclist in Richmond
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries after a hit and run Sunday at 6 p.m. in the 600 block of East Canal Street. Police arrived at the scene to find a female motorcyclist injured after colliding with a silver or gray sedan. The motorcycle was traveling northbound on South 5th Street through the intersection when it was hit by the sedan that was traveling southbound.
VCU Police looking for robbery suspect
According to VCU Police, the robbery took place on the afternoon of Sept. 23 on the 700 block of West Main Street. The victim reported being approached by a man who tried to take their bag. When the victim resisted, the man took out a magazine from a firearm before taking the bag.
Chesterfield bus driver accused of DUI hit-and-run continues court proceedings
A Chesterfield bus driver accused of driving under the influence in a hit-and-run incident in April continued with court proceedings yesterday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Henrico Police looking for stolen car
According to police, officers took a report of a stolen vehicle on Thursday, Sept. 8. The owner of the car, a Nissan Altima, said it had been stolen the week prior on the 700 block of Copper Creek Lane in the western part of the County.
Vanished but not forgotten, new details into disappearance of Keeshae Jacobs
Sept. 26, 2022, marks six years since, then 21-year-old Keeshae Jacobs, vanished from the streets of Richmond. Now, her mother, Toni Jacobs, is speaking out about evidence she believes has been ignored by police.
Police ID motorcyclist killed in crash at Richmond intersection
Police have released the name of the 31-year-old man on a motorcycle killed in a crash at at intersection on Richmond's Southside Saturday evening.
Police identify motorcyclist in fatal collision in South Richmond
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A motorcyclist who collided fatally with an SUV Saturday night on the South Side of Richmond has been identified. Richmond Police say Allenmichael Marrs, a 31-year-old man who lived in Charlottesville is the motorcyclist who died at the scene of the collision at 6:13 p.m. The SUV driver was traveling east […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Missing Louisa County woman considered in danger
Louisa County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing woman.
Police advise the public to stay alert after third pedestrian death in a month across Central Virginia
At least three pedestrians have been hit and killed across Central Virginia over the last month.
She met the Crime Insider in jail. She wanted to talk about Keeshae Jacobs.
Dejanee Gee was serving time in Richmond jail when she agreed to speak with CBS 6 Crime Insider Jon Burkett about Keeshae Jacobs.
One dead in Richmond crash between SUV and motorcycle
Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash in Richmond that left one person dead on Saturday evening.
NBC12
Truck driver sentenced for Chesterfield school bus crash
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A Chesterfield man will spend time behind bars following a crash that happened back in April involving a school bus. The school bus landed in a ravine after being struck by a pickup truck on Hull Street Road. Good samaritans raced to the scene to save the driver and special needs students on board.
Hit-and-run-driver wanted after woman critically injured in downtown Richmond
Police are asking for the public's help identifying a hit-and-run driver involved in a crash in downtown Richmond Sunday evening that left a woman critically injured.
Active police investigation taking place near Petersburg High School
Petersburg Schools have announced an active police near Petersburg High School and Vernon Johns Middle School on Tuesday, Sept. 27.
Victim identified in Henrico convenience store shooting
The victim in a shooting at a Central Henrico convenience store on Friday night has been identified.
Comments / 0