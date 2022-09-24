ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

cbs19news

Man facing murder charge for weekend death in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Chesterfield man is facing a first-degree murder charge in connection with a death in Richmond over the weekend. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that 30-year-old Laquan Johnson was arrested in Orange County. On Monday, the Richmond Police Department identified the victim as 30-year-old NeNe Kline,...
RICHMOND, VA
Richmond, VA
Henrico Citizen

Henrico Police seek Glen Allen burglary suspect

Henrico Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying the suspect who allegedly stole personal belongings from an apartment in Glen Allen last month. Police responded Aug. 24 to the 4100 block of Fairlake Lane in the Oakbrook Apartments southwest of the intersection of Gaskins and Springfield roads. A...
GLEN ALLEN, VA
NBC12

Driver flees scene after striking motorcyclist in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries after a hit and run Sunday at 6 p.m. in the 600 block of East Canal Street. Police arrived at the scene to find a female motorcyclist injured after colliding with a silver or gray sedan. The motorcycle was traveling northbound on South 5th Street through the intersection when it was hit by the sedan that was traveling southbound.
RICHMOND, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

VCU Police looking for robbery suspect

According to VCU Police, the robbery took place on the afternoon of Sept. 23 on the 700 block of West Main Street. The victim reported being approached by a man who tried to take their bag. When the victim resisted, the man took out a magazine from a firearm before taking the bag.
RICHMOND, VA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC12

Truck driver sentenced for Chesterfield school bus crash

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A Chesterfield man will spend time behind bars following a crash that happened back in April involving a school bus. The school bus landed in a ravine after being struck by a pickup truck on Hull Street Road. Good samaritans raced to the scene to save the driver and special needs students on board.
CHESTERFIELD, VA

