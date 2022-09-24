Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Multiple Allegheny County neighborhoods under boil water advisoryKristen WaltersAllegheny County, PA
Car cruise, pie eating contests, live music, and more at Pumpkin Fest this weekendKristen WaltersEvans City, PA
Two cities in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Buckeyes winning streak ends, splits weekend with Tennessee, No. 12 Pitt during Pitt ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
New cannabis dispensary location opens in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersNew Kensington, PA
Related
wbut.com
Mars Area School District Card Benefits Older Residents
Residents in the Mars Area School District who are over the age of 65 now have a chance to see the district’s sporting events for free. The district announced they are unveiling a new “Blue and Gold Card” which offers free admission to anyone over 65-years-old in the district.
wbut.com
Five Injured In Route 8 Crash
Multiple motorists were injured as a result of an accident in Butler Township Saturday evening. According to Butler Township Police, shortly before 9 p.m. a vehicle driven by 75-year-old Barbara Umstead of Chicora failed to stop at the intersection of Route 8 and Litman Road and ran into a vehicle driven by 23-year-old Morgan Richards of Petrolia.
wbut.com
Delays Could Come To I-79 SB In Cranberry Twp.
Drivers in Cranberry Township who use I-79 could see some delays this week. There will be single lane restrictions starting tomorrow in the southbound lane over North Boundary Road. The lane restrictions will be in place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through this Friday. Crews will be working...
wbut.com
SRU Council Approves Preliminary Budget
Slippery Rock University is moving forward with a preliminary budget for the next year. The 2022-23 proposed budget was approved by a 7-3 vote in the council of trustees. University officials say the budget includes $148 million in expenditures with a surplus just shy of $74,000. The university’s finance department...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wbut.com
BASA Holding Town Halls On Potential Sale
A handful of meetings will be held this week giving residents a chance to learn more about the potential sale of the Butler Area Sewer Authority. Two meetings will be held tomorrow at St. Peter’s Parish Hall at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. And then another two will be held Thursday at the Butler Township Municipal Building, also at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.
wbut.com
Former SRU Provost Zink Files Suit Against University And President
A former high-ranking official at Slippery Rock University is now suing the university, its president, and the state system of higher education. The Rocket, which is the student newspaper, is reporting that former provost Abbey Zink filed five counts in a lawsuit, four of those against current President Dr. Bill Behre.
wbut.com
Pennsylvania American Water to Make Repairs this Week in Butler Township
Pennsylvania American Water crews will begin making repairs along Meridian Road in Butler Township this week. Motorists are encouraged to find alternate routes between Whitestown and Sawmill Run Roads as traffic will be down to one lane. Pennsylvania American Water anticipates installing nearly 7,000 feet of new water main Monday...
wbut.com
Cost Of Gas Drops, But Ian Could Impact Prices
Gas prices dropped once again both locally as well as across western Pennsylvania as a whole this week. According to AAA’s weekly gas price report, the average price for a gallon of regular, unleaded, self-serve gas in Butler, as of Monday, dropped by three cents over the past week to settle at $3.93 per gallon.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wbut.com
Flu Vaccine Clinics Continue At The VA
Monday will be another flu shot clinic at the Butler VA. From 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., veterans will be able to get a flu shot at the New Castle Road Campus. No appointments are necessary. However, the VA says they will not be administering shots to spouses, dependents, and...
wbut.com
State Addresses Lack Of Affordable Housing
Last week, Butler County issued a resolution citing the lack of emergency shelters for homeless families in the area. County leaders say a combination of factors are at play, including the lack of affordable long-term housing. That topic was recently addressed in Harrisburg. “It’s due to the costs and challenges...
Comments / 0