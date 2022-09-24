ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Unemployment rates on the rise across Georgia

By Rough Draft
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28GfDS_0i8eYUss00

Unemployment rates rose in every region in Georgia last month, but still remain above 2021 levels, according to Georgia’s Labor Commissioner Mark Butler

“As we look toward the fall, we are committed to supporting the workforce as employers search for seasonal, full-time, and part-time employees to fill vacancies in preparation for the holiday employment season,” Butler said in a press release.

Butler released new labor data on Sept. 22, noting unemployment rates increased in all regional commissions in August.

The commissioner also reports unemployment claims have dropped across the majority of the regions.

A synopsis for each regional commission below is listed below:

Atlanta Regional Commission

The Atlanta Regional Commission includes Cherokee, Clayton, Cobb, DeKalb, Douglas, Fayette, Fulton, Gwinnett, Henry, and Rockdale counties.

In August, the unemployment rate reached three percent in the region, an increase of two-thirds from July. The unemployment rate was four percent in 2021.

Additional regional details:

  • The number of people employed in the region reached 2,556,290
    • A decrease from July of 16,463
    • An increase over 2021 of 206,334
  • There were 11,028 unemployment claims
    • A decrease of three percent from July
    • A decrease of 45% from 2021
  • There were 72,198 jobs available on Employ Georgia in the same period

Central Savannah River Regional Commission

The Central Savannah River Regional Commission consists of Burke, Columbia, Glascock, Hancock, Jefferson, Jenkins, Lincoln, McDuffie, Richmond, Taliaferro, Warren, Washington, and Wilkes counties.

The August preliminary unemployment rate in this region was 3.8% in August. In 2021, the rate was 4.5%.

Additional regional details:

  • The number of people employed in the region reached 199,301
    • A decrease from July of 1,456
    • An increase over 2021 of 583
  • There were 438 unemployment claims
    • A decrease of 26% from July
    • A drop of 38% from 2021
  • There were 5,143 jobs available on Employ Georgia in the same period

Coastal Georgia Regional Commission

The Coastal Georgia Regional Commission consists of Bryan, Bulloch, Camden, Chatham, Effingham, Glynn, Liberty, Long, McIntosh, and Screven counties.

The August preliminary unemployment rate in this region was 3.1% in August, up three-tenths from July. The rate was 3.9% in 2021.

Additional regional details:

  • The number of people employed in the region reached 333,646
    • A decrease of 584 from July
    • An increase over 2021 of 5,158
  • There were 1,194 unemployment claims
    • A decrease of 10% from July
    • A decrease of 55% from 2021
  • There were 9,559 jobs available on Employ Georgia in the same period

Georgia Mountains Regional Commission

The Georgia Mountains Regional Commission includes Banks, Dawson, Forsyth, Franklin, Habersham, Hall, Hart, Lumpkin, Rabun, Stephens, Towns, Union, and White counties.

The August preliminary unemployment rate in this region was 2.7%. This is an increase of three-tenths from July. The rate was 2.9% in 2021.

Additional regional details:

  • The number of employed was 230,699
    • A drop of 618 from July
    • A decrease of 121,068 from 2021
  • There were 717 initial claims in August
    • A decrease 22% from July
    • And a 30% decrease from 2021
  • There were 3,443 jobs posted on Employ Georgia

Heart of Georgia – Altamaha Regional Commission

The Heart of Georgia – Altamaha Regional Commission consists of Appling, Bleckley, Candler, Dodge, Emanuel, Evans, Jeff Davis, Johnson, Laurens, Montgomery, Tattnall, Telfair, Toombs, Treutlen, Wayne, Wheeler, and Wilcox counties.

In August, the preliminary unemployment rate in this region reached 3.8%, an increase of two-tenths from July. The rate sat at 4.3% a year ago.

Additional regional details:

  • The number of employed was 112,032
    • A decrease of 898 from July
    • Down 1,095 from 2021
  • There were 742 initial claims
    • Down 9% from July
    • A 45% decrease from 2021
  • There were 703 jobs posted on Employ Georgia

Middle Georgia Regional Commission

T he Middle Georgia Regional Commission is made up of Baldwin, Bibb, Crawford, Houston, Jones, Monroe, Peach, Pulaski, Putnam, Twiggs, and Wilkinson counties.

The August preliminary unemployment rate in this region was 3.4%. This is an increase of two-tenths from July and a 4.1% rate increase from 2021.

Additional regional details:

  • The number of employed was 212, 450
    • A decrease from July of 1,218
    • Up 3,252 from 2021
  • The initial claims reached 1,633
    • An increase of 15% from July
    • A 37% decrease from 2021
  • There were 4,729 jobs posted on Employ Georgia

Northeast Georgia Regional Commission

The Northeast Georgia Regional Commission consists of Barrow, Clarke, Elbert, Greene, Jackson, Jasper, Madison, Morgan, Newton, Oconee, Oglethorpe, and Walton counties.

The August preliminary unemployment rate in the region was 2.8%, up two-tenths from July. The rate in this region in 2021 was 3.4%.

Additional regional details:

  • The number of employed was 314,960
    • A decrease of 1,915 from July
    • Up 10,385 from 2021
  • Initial claims totalled 1,000 for the month
    • A 22% decrease from July
    • A 45% drop from 2021
  • There were 6,089 jobs posted on Employ Georgia

Northwest Georgia Regional Commission

The Northwest Georgia Regional Commission consists of Bartow, Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, Fannin, Floyd, Gilmer, Gordon, Haralson, Murray, Paulding, Pickens, Polk, Walker, and Whitfield counties.

The August preliminary unemployment rate was 2.9%, up two-tenths from July. The rate was 3.3% in this region one year ago.

Additional regional details:

  • The number of employed was 415,495
    • A drop of 3,053 from July
    • An increase of 6,526 from 2021
  • There were 2,508 initial claims
    • Down 18% from July
    • A 3% decrease from 2021
  • There were 4,283 jobs posted on Employ Georgia

River Valley Regional Commission

The River Valley Regional Commission is made up of Chattahoochee, Clay, Crisp, Dooly, Harris, Macon, Marion, Muscogee, Quitman, Randolph, Schley, Stewart, Sumter, Talbot, Taylor, and Webster counties.

The August preliminary unemployment rate was 4.3%, up three-tenths from July. The rate was 5.4% in 2021.

Additional regional details:

  • The number of employed was 137,233
    • Down 1,445 from July
    • Up 485 from 2021
  • Initial claims reached 1,536
    • An increase of 37% from July
    • A decrease 66% from 2021
  • There were 3,564 jobs posted on Employ Georgia

Southern Georgia Regional Commission

The Southern Georgia Regional Commission consists of Atkinson, Bacon, Ben Hill, Berrien, Brantley, Brooks, Charlton, Clinch, Coffee, Cook, Echols, Irwin, Lanier, Lowndes, Pierce, Tift, Turner, and Ware counties.

The August preliminary unemployment rate in this region was 3.3%, up two-tenths from July. The rate was 3.8% in 2021.

Additional regional details:

  • The number of employed was 172,131
    • Down 1,000 from July
    • A decrease of 333 from 2021
  • There were 1,014 initial claims
    • A 24% decrease from July
    • Down 42% from 2021
  • There were 878 jobs posted on Employ Georgia

Southwest Georgia Regional Commission

The Southwest Georgia Regional Commission consists of Baker, Calhoun, Colquitt, Decatur, Dougherty, Early, Grady, Lee, Miller, Mitchell, Seminole, Terrell, Thomas, and Worth counties.

The August preliminary unemployment rate was 3.8%, up four-tenths from July. The rate was 4.5% in 2021.

Additional regional details:

  • The number of employed was 140,649
    • A decrease of 1,828 from July
    • Down 551 from 2021
  • There were 1,282 initial claims
    • An increase of 29% from July
    • Down 25% from 2021
  • There were 1,260 jobs posted on Employ Georgia

Three Rivers Regional Commission

Three Rivers Regional Commission consists of Butts, Carroll, Coweta, Heard, Lamar, Meriwether, Pike, Spalding, Troup, and Upson counties.

The August preliminary unemployment rate was three percent, up two-tenths from July. The rate was 3.8% in 2021.

Additional regional details:

  • The number of employed was 249,384
    • A decrease of 1,674
    • Up 7,138 from 2021
  • There were 1,501 initial claims
    • A 24% decrease from July
    • Down 32% from 2021
  • There were 3,391 jobs posted on Employ Georgia

Additional labor market data is available here .

The post Unemployment rates on the rise across Georgia appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown .

Comments / 0

Related
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

State of emergency issued for all of Georgia ahead of Hurricane Ian

Gov. Brian P. Kemp has issued a state of emergency order for all counties in Georgia in preparation for Hurricane Ian’s impact later in the week. As the storm moves through the state beginning on Friday and exiting on Sunday, heavy rainfall and damaging winds will be possible throughout Georgia. The state of emergency will […] The post State of emergency issued for all of Georgia ahead of Hurricane Ian appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
GEORGIA STATE
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Lake Lanier water deal ends decades-long legal fight

Representatives of water supply systems in Gwinnett, Forsyth and Hall counties finalized an agreement with the state Monday guaranteeing them water from Lake Lanier through 2050. The long-term deal, first announced last month, closes the chapter on a major portion of the tri-state “water wars” between Georgia, Florida, and Alabama going back to the 1990s. […] The post Lake Lanier water deal ends decades-long legal fight appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
HALL COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Tracking Ian: Potential impact on Georgia

Hurricane Ian is making its way toward Florida and the storms path will determine just what effects will be felt across Georgia. Watches are already in effect for parts of the Georgia coast. If the storm stays to the east, metro Atlanta will see less severe impacts.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oglethorpe, GA
State
Georgia State
City
Appling, GA
City
Quitman, GA
City
Colquitt, GA
Local
Georgia Business
Local
Georgia Government
WJCL

Southeast Georgia counties keeping an eye on Ian

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. — As Hurricane Ian makes its way up the Gulf of Mexico and through Florida, Southeast Georgia Emergency Management officials are keeping a close on possible effects later this week. In Bulloch County, things are pretty quiet at the moment, but some preliminary discussions began with...
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Unemployment#Linus Business#Business Economics#Unemployment Rates#Southwest Georgia#Northwest Georgia#Labor#Burke Columbia#Hancoc
cdrecycler.com

Atlanta parking garage headed for demolition

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has signed an executive order granting Georgia State University permission to seek bids to demolish a four-deck parking garage on its campus in Atlanta. The late-August order gives the Georgia state board of regents and its vice chancellor authorization to “demolish and remove” the structure, which...
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
cohaitungchi.com

15 Best Things to do in Georgia

The last of the original Thirteen Colonies to be established, the great state of Georgia can be found in the Southeastern United States. Towering mountains dot its wild and remote northern realms, and the eastern part has a scenic and serene coastline, as well as sprawling swamps and beautiful barrier islands.
GEORGIA STATE
Albany Herald

Senate committee focuses on veterans' homes in Georgia

ATLANTA — A state Senate study committee focusing on veterans’ nursing homes in Georgia met last week to hear about problems Georgia veterans face and what the state can do to help. Though most veterans’ health care services are spearheaded by the federal government’s Department of Veterans Affairs,...
GEORGIA STATE
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Atlanta, GA
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
392K+
Views
ABOUT

Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown cover Atlanta, Brookhaven, Buckhead, Dunwoody, and Sandy Springs. Subscribe to our newsletter at RoughDraftAtlanta.com

 https://reporternewspapers.net/

Comments / 0

Community Policy