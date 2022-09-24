Unemployment rates on the rise across Georgia

Unemployment rates rose in every region in Georgia last month, but still remain above 2021 levels, according to Georgia’s Labor Commissioner Mark Butler

“As we look toward the fall, we are committed to supporting the workforce as employers search for seasonal, full-time, and part-time employees to fill vacancies in preparation for the holiday employment season,” Butler said in a press release.

Butler released new labor data on Sept. 22, noting unemployment rates increased in all regional commissions in August.

The commissioner also reports unemployment claims have dropped across the majority of the regions.

A synopsis for each regional commission below is listed below:

Atlanta Regional Commission

The Atlanta Regional Commission includes Cherokee, Clayton, Cobb, DeKalb, Douglas, Fayette, Fulton, Gwinnett, Henry, and Rockdale counties.

In August, the unemployment rate reached three percent in the region, an increase of two-thirds from July. The unemployment rate was four percent in 2021.

Additional regional details:

The number of people employed in the region reached 2,556,290 A decrease from July of 16,463 An increase over 2021 of 206,334

There were 11,028 unemployment claims A decrease of three percent from July A decrease of 45% from 2021

There were 72,198 jobs available on Employ Georgia in the same period

Central Savannah River Regional Commission

The Central Savannah River Regional Commission consists of Burke, Columbia, Glascock, Hancock, Jefferson, Jenkins, Lincoln, McDuffie, Richmond, Taliaferro, Warren, Washington, and Wilkes counties.

The August preliminary unemployment rate in this region was 3.8% in August. In 2021, the rate was 4.5%.

Additional regional details:

The number of people employed in the region reached 199,301 A decrease from July of 1,456 An increase over 2021 of 583

There were 438 unemployment claims A decrease of 26% from July A drop of 38% from 2021

There were 5,143 jobs available on Employ Georgia in the same period

Coastal Georgia Regional Commission

The Coastal Georgia Regional Commission consists of Bryan, Bulloch, Camden, Chatham, Effingham, Glynn, Liberty, Long, McIntosh, and Screven counties.

The August preliminary unemployment rate in this region was 3.1% in August, up three-tenths from July. The rate was 3.9% in 2021.

Additional regional details:

The number of people employed in the region reached 333,646 A decrease of 584 from July An increase over 2021 of 5,158

There were 1,194 unemployment claims A decrease of 10% from July A decrease of 55% from 2021

There were 9,559 jobs available on Employ Georgia in the same period

Georgia Mountains Regional Commission

The Georgia Mountains Regional Commission includes Banks, Dawson, Forsyth, Franklin, Habersham, Hall, Hart, Lumpkin, Rabun, Stephens, Towns, Union, and White counties.

The August preliminary unemployment rate in this region was 2.7%. This is an increase of three-tenths from July. The rate was 2.9% in 2021.

Additional regional details:

The number of employed was 230,699 A drop of 618 from July A decrease of 121,068 from 2021

There were 717 initial claims in August A decrease 22% from July And a 30% decrease from 2021

There were 3,443 jobs posted on Employ Georgia

Heart of Georgia – Altamaha Regional Commission

The Heart of Georgia – Altamaha Regional Commission consists of Appling, Bleckley, Candler, Dodge, Emanuel, Evans, Jeff Davis, Johnson, Laurens, Montgomery, Tattnall, Telfair, Toombs, Treutlen, Wayne, Wheeler, and Wilcox counties.

In August, the preliminary unemployment rate in this region reached 3.8%, an increase of two-tenths from July. The rate sat at 4.3% a year ago.

Additional regional details:

The number of employed was 112,032 A decrease of 898 from July Down 1,095 from 2021

There were 742 initial claims Down 9% from July A 45% decrease from 2021

There were 703 jobs posted on Employ Georgia

Middle Georgia Regional Commission

T he Middle Georgia Regional Commission is made up of Baldwin, Bibb, Crawford, Houston, Jones, Monroe, Peach, Pulaski, Putnam, Twiggs, and Wilkinson counties.

The August preliminary unemployment rate in this region was 3.4%. This is an increase of two-tenths from July and a 4.1% rate increase from 2021.

Additional regional details:

The number of employed was 212, 450 A decrease from July of 1,218 Up 3,252 from 2021

The initial claims reached 1,633 An increase of 15% from July A 37% decrease from 2021

There were 4,729 jobs posted on Employ Georgia

Northeast Georgia Regional Commission

The Northeast Georgia Regional Commission consists of Barrow, Clarke, Elbert, Greene, Jackson, Jasper, Madison, Morgan, Newton, Oconee, Oglethorpe, and Walton counties.

The August preliminary unemployment rate in the region was 2.8%, up two-tenths from July. The rate in this region in 2021 was 3.4%.

Additional regional details:

The number of employed was 314,960 A decrease of 1,915 from July Up 10,385 from 2021

Initial claims totalled 1,000 for the month A 22% decrease from July A 45% drop from 2021

There were 6,089 jobs posted on Employ Georgia

Northwest Georgia Regional Commission

The Northwest Georgia Regional Commission consists of Bartow, Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, Fannin, Floyd, Gilmer, Gordon, Haralson, Murray, Paulding, Pickens, Polk, Walker, and Whitfield counties.

The August preliminary unemployment rate was 2.9%, up two-tenths from July. The rate was 3.3% in this region one year ago.

Additional regional details:

The number of employed was 415,495 A drop of 3,053 from July An increase of 6,526 from 2021

There were 2,508 initial claims Down 18% from July A 3% decrease from 2021

There were 4,283 jobs posted on Employ Georgia

River Valley Regional Commission

The River Valley Regional Commission is made up of Chattahoochee, Clay, Crisp, Dooly, Harris, Macon, Marion, Muscogee, Quitman, Randolph, Schley, Stewart, Sumter, Talbot, Taylor, and Webster counties.

The August preliminary unemployment rate was 4.3%, up three-tenths from July. The rate was 5.4% in 2021.

Additional regional details:

The number of employed was 137,233 Down 1,445 from July Up 485 from 2021

Initial claims reached 1,536 An increase of 37% from July A decrease 66% from 2021

There were 3,564 jobs posted on Employ Georgia

Southern Georgia Regional Commission

The Southern Georgia Regional Commission consists of Atkinson, Bacon, Ben Hill, Berrien, Brantley, Brooks, Charlton, Clinch, Coffee, Cook, Echols, Irwin, Lanier, Lowndes, Pierce, Tift, Turner, and Ware counties.

The August preliminary unemployment rate in this region was 3.3%, up two-tenths from July. The rate was 3.8% in 2021.

Additional regional details:

The number of employed was 172,131 Down 1,000 from July A decrease of 333 from 2021

There were 1,014 initial claims A 24% decrease from July Down 42% from 2021

There were 878 jobs posted on Employ Georgia

Southwest Georgia Regional Commission

The Southwest Georgia Regional Commission consists of Baker, Calhoun, Colquitt, Decatur, Dougherty, Early, Grady, Lee, Miller, Mitchell, Seminole, Terrell, Thomas, and Worth counties.

The August preliminary unemployment rate was 3.8%, up four-tenths from July. The rate was 4.5% in 2021.

Additional regional details:

The number of employed was 140,649 A decrease of 1,828 from July Down 551 from 2021

There were 1,282 initial claims An increase of 29% from July Down 25% from 2021

There were 1,260 jobs posted on Employ Georgia

Three Rivers Regional Commission

Three Rivers Regional Commission consists of Butts, Carroll, Coweta, Heard, Lamar, Meriwether, Pike, Spalding, Troup, and Upson counties.

The August preliminary unemployment rate was three percent, up two-tenths from July. The rate was 3.8% in 2021.

Additional regional details:

The number of employed was 249,384 A decrease of 1,674 Up 7,138 from 2021

There were 1,501 initial claims A 24% decrease from July Down 32% from 2021

There were 3,391 jobs posted on Employ Georgia

Additional labor market data is available here .

