TV Series

Ultimate Classic Rock

30 Years Ago: Seattle-Scene Romance Flourishes in ‘Singles’

Cameron Crowe’s Singles wasn’t popular enough to be an unambiguous inspiration for the TV mega-hit Friends. But, looking back, the pieces are there. The 20-something leads of the 1992 film, Crowe’s follow-up to 1989’s Say Anything, all live in the same quirkily set-dressed building, hang out at the same hip coffee shop (where at least one of the group works) and have an entwined romantic history. There’s even a courtyard fountain where ensemble leads Campbell Scott and Bridget Fonda hang out, mirroring Friends’ splashy opening credits. Plus, both casts of attractively witty and romance-seeking Gen-X-ers are all resolutely and homogenously white.
Ultimate Classic Rock

35 Years Ago: Kirstie Alley Enters ‘Cheers’ as Sam’s New Foil

The departure of a main character needn’t be the death knell for a TV series. Still, the odds against a good show finding its groove again after losing an important member of the cast aren’t great, especially when the character in question is not only part of the central relationship driving the action, but has been in the mix since the very first episode.
Ultimate Classic Rock

40 Years Ago: Why Pat Benatar Had to Fight for ‘Shadows of the Night’

“Shadows of the Night” endured a difficult route to becoming a global hit single in 1982 – and Pat Benatar, who made it happen, endured her own challenges along the way. The song was written by D.L. Byron specifically for the 1980 movie Times Square, but producers of the teenage runaway story felt it didn’t have hit potential, and rejected it. Subsequent versions were released in 1981 by German-based singer Helen Shneider and vocalist and actress Rachel Sweet, with modest results.
Ultimate Classic Rock

Ringo Starr, ‘EP3′: Album Review

Good things come in small packages where Ringo Starr is concerned. EP3, as the title indicates, is the prolific Beatles drummer's third release in the past 18 months. The pandemic has been a work prod for Starr, recording in his own Roccabella West Studios with engineer and co-producer Bruce Sugar and, of course, a little help from his friends.
Ultimate Classic Rock

Lesson From David Bowie Helped Complete ‘Moonage Daydream’ Script

Filmmaker Brett Morgen said he took a lesson from David Bowie as he struggled to write the script for Moonage Daydream. He’d already spent much more time than expected on the project, having predicted that the scriptwriting would take a week at most. Instead, it stretched into months as Morgen fought to find a “through line” that made sense of the archive material he wanted to use.
Ultimate Classic Rock

How Pink Floyd Faced Down Challenges on ‘Animals’: Exclusive Interview

Animals is one of the more intriguing albums from Pink Floyd, but it's acquired a bit of a cult status compared to mammoth entries like The Dark Side of the Moon and The Wall. A perhaps needed opportunity for re-evaluation arrives with their newly remixed version of the LP. This reissue was actually completed in 2018, but took some time to see release due to verbal scuffling between David Gilmour and Roger Waters over liner notes for the set.
TV Series
Ultimate Classic Rock

Wolfgang Van Halen Adds Three Songs to ‘Mammoth WVH’ Reissue

Three new songs will be included on an upcoming reissue of Mammoth WVH's debut album. A digital deluxe edition of the LP, which was released in June 2021, will arrive on Nov. 11. It will feature the bonus track from the Japanese version of the album, "Talk & Walk," plus a pair of previously unreleased tracks, "As Long as You're Not You" and "Goodbye."
Ultimate Classic Rock

Billy Idol, ‘The Cage EP': Album Review

Billy Idol is eligible for Medicare and is a grandfather, but he still has some burrs under his saddle and ghosts in the machine to deal with in his golden years. The artist formerly known as William Broad makes all that clear on The Cage EP, a four-song record that follows last year's The Roadside and now appears to be Idol's preferred form of releasing new music. The truncated format certainly works to his advantage, as well as the listener's, as this bite-size 14-minute dose of Idol blazes by in a blink and leaves us wanting more, more, more.
Ultimate Classic Rock

John Mellencamp Announces ‘Scarecrow Deluxe’ Reissue

John Mellencamp has announced a deluxe reissue of his classic 1985 album Scarecrow, which he's previewing with a previously unreleased demo of his Top 10 hit "Small Town." Scarecrow Deluxe will hit shelves on Nov. 4 as a two-CD box set containing a remastered version of the original album, alternate versions and unreleased bonus tracks, as well as a photo booklet and new liner notes by author and music critic Anthony DeCurtis.
Ultimate Classic Rock

30 Years Ago: Why Radiohead’s ‘Creep’ Was Initially a Failure

Radiohead's "Creep" may forever be regarded as one of the '90s defining rock songs, but it was roundly dismissed by critics and U.K. listeners upon release. Known in their early years as On a Friday, the band developed plenty of buzz around Oxfordshire, an area west of London where the members were attending college. Record labels soon came calling, so they signed their first record deal in December 1991 – and changed their name to Radiohead.
Ultimate Classic Rock

Reissue Roundup: Summer Sets From Blondie, Lou Reed and More

The best summer 2022 reissues included an appetizing mix of career box sets, unreleased recordings, lost albums and forgotten demos tucked away on shelves. Surveying the archival releases found in the below Reissue Roundup, it's safe to say some of them were expected: more remastered Kinks albums celebrating silver anniversaries, another volume of jazz great Miles Davis' Bootleg Series and even another previously shelved Neil Young album, this one dating from the start of the millennium.
Ultimate Classic Rock

Ex Guns N’ Roses Manager Took on Don Henley in Contract Gamble

Former Guns N’ Roses manager Alan Niven recalled the political ploy he pulled to secure the band a better deal for the release of their Use Your Illusion albums. Ahead of the 1991 launch, he told label boss David Geffen that he’d put production on hold and send the band on tour if its percentage wasn’t increased. That led to an argument that included Eagles member Don Henley, as Niven told Vinyl Writer Music in a new interview.
Ultimate Classic Rock

Ultimate Classic Rock

