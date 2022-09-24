Read full article on original website
30 Years Ago: Seattle-Scene Romance Flourishes in ‘Singles’
Cameron Crowe’s Singles wasn’t popular enough to be an unambiguous inspiration for the TV mega-hit Friends. But, looking back, the pieces are there. The 20-something leads of the 1992 film, Crowe’s follow-up to 1989’s Say Anything, all live in the same quirkily set-dressed building, hang out at the same hip coffee shop (where at least one of the group works) and have an entwined romantic history. There’s even a courtyard fountain where ensemble leads Campbell Scott and Bridget Fonda hang out, mirroring Friends’ splashy opening credits. Plus, both casts of attractively witty and romance-seeking Gen-X-ers are all resolutely and homogenously white.
45 Years Ago: ‘CHiPs’ Bridges the Gap Between ’70s and ’80s TV
In film and TV, the '70s were the decade of renegades with mustaches and hairy chests (think Burt Reynolds), tough stories about cops cleaning up the mean streets (think Dirty Harry) and absurdist comedies about a world gone wrong (think M*A*S*H). The '80s, on the other hand, tended to feature...
35 Years Ago: Kirstie Alley Enters ‘Cheers’ as Sam’s New Foil
The departure of a main character needn’t be the death knell for a TV series. Still, the odds against a good show finding its groove again after losing an important member of the cast aren’t great, especially when the character in question is not only part of the central relationship driving the action, but has been in the mix since the very first episode.
40 Years Ago: Why Pat Benatar Had to Fight for ‘Shadows of the Night’
“Shadows of the Night” endured a difficult route to becoming a global hit single in 1982 – and Pat Benatar, who made it happen, endured her own challenges along the way. The song was written by D.L. Byron specifically for the 1980 movie Times Square, but producers of the teenage runaway story felt it didn’t have hit potential, and rejected it. Subsequent versions were released in 1981 by German-based singer Helen Shneider and vocalist and actress Rachel Sweet, with modest results.
Ringo Starr, ‘EP3′: Album Review
Good things come in small packages where Ringo Starr is concerned. EP3, as the title indicates, is the prolific Beatles drummer's third release in the past 18 months. The pandemic has been a work prod for Starr, recording in his own Roccabella West Studios with engineer and co-producer Bruce Sugar and, of course, a little help from his friends.
Neal Schon Calls Steve Perry’s Journey Legal Action ‘Total Crap’
Journey's Neal Schon has responded to new legal action from former bandmate Steve Perry, calling it "total crap." Perry is petitioning to cancel trademark registrations for 20 Journey songs filed by Schon and Jonathan Cain. The list includes several of the band's most memorable hits, including "Anyway You Want It,"...
45 Years Ago: ‘SNL’ Puts American Cars to the Test With a Bris
The Season 3 premiere of Saturday Night Live was a showcase for fan-favorite SNL host Steve Martin. But it was also a testament to Dan Aykroyd’s versatility and indelible place in the show’s early days. While Aykroyd teamed up with Martin (and writer Marilyn Suzanne Miller) to introduce...
45 Years Ago: ‘The Richard Pryor Show’ Begins Its Brief Run
Richard Pryor’s now-legendary 1975 hosting stint on the brand new Saturday Night Live offered up plenty of evidence as to why NBC would never give the brilliant and volatile stand-up comedian a sketch comedy show. Then, two years later, they did anyway. The Richard Pryor Show started as The...
40 Years Ago: Dire Straits Ramps Up on ‘Love Over Gold’
Love Over Gold was something of a calm before the storm for Dire Straits. Released on Sept. 24, 1982, the LP burnished their reputation as one of mainstream rock's leading musos, three years before the multiplatinum Brothers in Arms transformed Dire Straits into superstars. "There was a great deal of...
Lesson From David Bowie Helped Complete ‘Moonage Daydream’ Script
Filmmaker Brett Morgen said he took a lesson from David Bowie as he struggled to write the script for Moonage Daydream. He’d already spent much more time than expected on the project, having predicted that the scriptwriting would take a week at most. Instead, it stretched into months as Morgen fought to find a “through line” that made sense of the archive material he wanted to use.
How Pink Floyd Faced Down Challenges on ‘Animals’: Exclusive Interview
Animals is one of the more intriguing albums from Pink Floyd, but it's acquired a bit of a cult status compared to mammoth entries like The Dark Side of the Moon and The Wall. A perhaps needed opportunity for re-evaluation arrives with their newly remixed version of the LP. This reissue was actually completed in 2018, but took some time to see release due to verbal scuffling between David Gilmour and Roger Waters over liner notes for the set.
40 Years Ago: Peter Gabriel Begins Unusual Path to Fame With ‘Shock the Monkey’
Peter Gabriel became fascinated with found sounds while recording his fourth album at a home studio being overtaken by dry rot. New Fairlight synthesizer technology allowed him to capture, process, reuse and loop these elements to create some of his most intriguing solo music beds so far. Nevertheless, deep down...
Wolfgang Van Halen Adds Three Songs to ‘Mammoth WVH’ Reissue
Three new songs will be included on an upcoming reissue of Mammoth WVH's debut album. A digital deluxe edition of the LP, which was released in June 2021, will arrive on Nov. 11. It will feature the bonus track from the Japanese version of the album, "Talk & Walk," plus a pair of previously unreleased tracks, "As Long as You're Not You" and "Goodbye."
Billy Idol, ‘The Cage EP': Album Review
Billy Idol is eligible for Medicare and is a grandfather, but he still has some burrs under his saddle and ghosts in the machine to deal with in his golden years. The artist formerly known as William Broad makes all that clear on The Cage EP, a four-song record that follows last year's The Roadside and now appears to be Idol's preferred form of releasing new music. The truncated format certainly works to his advantage, as well as the listener's, as this bite-size 14-minute dose of Idol blazes by in a blink and leaves us wanting more, more, more.
John Mellencamp Announces ‘Scarecrow Deluxe’ Reissue
John Mellencamp has announced a deluxe reissue of his classic 1985 album Scarecrow, which he's previewing with a previously unreleased demo of his Top 10 hit "Small Town." Scarecrow Deluxe will hit shelves on Nov. 4 as a two-CD box set containing a remastered version of the original album, alternate versions and unreleased bonus tracks, as well as a photo booklet and new liner notes by author and music critic Anthony DeCurtis.
30 Years Ago: Why Radiohead’s ‘Creep’ Was Initially a Failure
Radiohead's "Creep" may forever be regarded as one of the '90s defining rock songs, but it was roundly dismissed by critics and U.K. listeners upon release. Known in their early years as On a Friday, the band developed plenty of buzz around Oxfordshire, an area west of London where the members were attending college. Record labels soon came calling, so they signed their first record deal in December 1991 – and changed their name to Radiohead.
Reissue Roundup: Summer Sets From Blondie, Lou Reed and More
The best summer 2022 reissues included an appetizing mix of career box sets, unreleased recordings, lost albums and forgotten demos tucked away on shelves. Surveying the archival releases found in the below Reissue Roundup, it's safe to say some of them were expected: more remastered Kinks albums celebrating silver anniversaries, another volume of jazz great Miles Davis' Bootleg Series and even another previously shelved Neil Young album, this one dating from the start of the millennium.
40 Years Ago: ‘Back on the Chain Gang’ Gives Purpose to Grieving Pretenders
There's an understandable weariness to the Pretenders' biggest Billboard hit, as Chrissie Hynde returns to the rock 'n' roll grind with "Back on the Chain Gang" after suffering unspeakable loss. The band had quickly established itself over two early albums and an EP, earning platinum success by combining her all-attitude...
Ex Guns N’ Roses Manager Took on Don Henley in Contract Gamble
Former Guns N’ Roses manager Alan Niven recalled the political ploy he pulled to secure the band a better deal for the release of their Use Your Illusion albums. Ahead of the 1991 launch, he told label boss David Geffen that he’d put production on hold and send the band on tour if its percentage wasn’t increased. That led to an argument that included Eagles member Don Henley, as Niven told Vinyl Writer Music in a new interview.
John Fogerty Recalls His Desire to ‘Make America Better’
John Fogerty said the current American political situation is "very similar" to the civil rights era of the '60s and '70s, which inspired many of his Creedence Clearwater Revival songs. In a new interview with Billboard, he reflected on the fact that he'd been described as "one of America's most...
