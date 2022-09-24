ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

FORECAST: Saturday will bring sunny skies and cool temps

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
WSOC Charlotte
 3 days ago
ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

  • Sunday morning is expected to start off close to the 60s. A cold front is also expected to move through that may spark a few showers or thunderstorms.
  • Monday will take us back to the low 80s and we are expected to reach the mid-70s on Tuesday and Wednesday.
  • Thursday is expected to be in the low 70s.
  • Hurricane Ian is headed toward the Gulf of Mexico and is strengthening rapidly. It is forecast to become a hurricane by Sunday night and has the potential to become a category 4 storm by Tuesday.
  • It is still too early for specifics but as of now, the storm is projected to reach the Florida panhandle late in the week and could impact the Carolinas on Friday.

Pumpkin prices on the rise due to inflation, drought

Halloween jack-o’-lanterns will likely cost people more this year. The average price of a large pumpkin is now up to $5.68, which is up from $4.92 in 2021. Experts said the jump is due to inflation and drought conditions hurting crops around the United States. Americans are expected to spend a record $10.6 billion celebrating Halloween this year, with $3.4 billion of that going toward decorations.
WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

