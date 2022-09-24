FORECAST: Saturday will bring sunny skies and cool temps

Halloween jack-o’-lanterns will likely cost people more this year. The average price of a large pumpkin is now up to $5.68, which is up from $4.92 in 2021. Experts said the jump is due to inflation and drought conditions hurting crops around the United States. Americans are expected to spend a record $10.6 billion celebrating Halloween this year, with $3.4 billion of that going toward decorations.

BUSINESS ・ 7 HOURS AGO