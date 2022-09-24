FORECAST: Saturday will bring sunny skies and cool temps
- Sunday morning is expected to start off close to the 60s. A cold front is also expected to move through that may spark a few showers or thunderstorms.
- Monday will take us back to the low 80s and we are expected to reach the mid-70s on Tuesday and Wednesday.
- Thursday is expected to be in the low 70s.
- Hurricane Ian is headed toward the Gulf of Mexico and is strengthening rapidly. It is forecast to become a hurricane by Sunday night and has the potential to become a category 4 storm by Tuesday.
- It is still too early for specifics but as of now, the storm is projected to reach the Florida panhandle late in the week and could impact the Carolinas on Friday.
