The entire island of Cuba was left without power after it was struck by Hurricane Ian - wrecking its electricity grid.Cuba’s Electric Union said in a statement that work was being done to gradually restore service to the country’s 11 million people between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.Power was initially knocked out in Cuba’s western provinces, but subsequently, the entire grid collapsed.“The SEN [Spanish acronym for the power grid] has an exceptional condition, 0 electricity generation, associated with the complex weather system,” Cuba’s ministry of energy and mines said in a tweet.“The failure is in the western, central and...

