Read full article on original website
Related
montanarightnow.com
South Carolina lawmakers won't pass stricter abortion laws
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Abortion laws in South Carolina almost certainly won’t get more restrictive after Republicans in the General Assembly couldn’t agree on a total ban. The South Carolina House voted in a special session Tuesday to reject tweaks the state Senate made to the current six-week ban. The House wanted to see a ban on all abortions, with exceptions for rape, incest, or if the life of the mother was threatened. State Senate President Thomas Alexander says it is “almost impossible” for the House and Senate to reach a compromise. That's because senators don't have the votes for a stricter law than the six-week ban.
montanarightnow.com
GOP attacks Minnesota governor in $250M food fraud case
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Republicans have attacked Democratic Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, after a judge took the rare public step of disputing the administration’s claim that the judge prevented it from cutting off payments to Feeding Our Future. The nonprofit is the target of a $250 million federal fraud case. The GOP candidates for Minnesota governor, attorney general and state auditor said Monday that Walz and other top Democrats should have done more to stop the alleged fraud in its early stages, before it became what federal prosecutors have called the largest pandemic-related fraud scheme in the country.
montanarightnow.com
See the former jobs of the governor of Montana
Stacker investigated the former jobs of the governor in Montana using information from a variety of news and other sources. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
montanarightnow.com
New California abortion laws set up clash with other states
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed more than a dozen laws aiming to make California an abortion sanctuary state. Several of the new laws would clash with restrictions in other states. They would block some out-of-state subpoenas and empower California's insurance commissioner to penalize health insurance companies that divulge information to out-of-state entities. Other states have passed laws allowing people to sue anyone who performs or aids in an abortion. Conflicts seem inevitable as more people travel for abortion services. One law professor says there is a lot of gray area when reconciling conflicting state laws.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
montanarightnow.com
Capitol rioter, a ‘one man wrecking ball,' gets 7-year term
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa man who admitted to taking part in the assault of a police officer as part of his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol was sentenced to seven years in prison Tuesday after the judge called him one of the most serious offenders on that day. Judge Amy Berman Jackson called Kyle Young a “one man wrecking ball" as she sentenced him to prison. She gave him credit for the 17 months he’s been held since his arrest, meaning he likely will serve nearly six years in prison. Young cried as he apologized to D.C. Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone and said he wished he could take back his actions of that day.
montanarightnow.com
Lawsuit says woman gave birth alone on Maryland jail floor
A woman who said she was left to give birth to her baby alone on the dirty floor of her jail cell in Maryland last year is suing, alleging that jail nurses ignored her screams and pleas for helps for six hours. Jazmin Valentine filed the lawsuit Tuesday against authorities in Washington County, Maryland as well as the jail's contracted medical provider. It alleges some jail nurses said she was withdrawing from drugs and not in labor while some staffers said she was just trying to get out of her cell. The lawsuit says her baby developed a type of staph bacteria infection that is resistant to many antibiotics.
montanarightnow.com
Arizona abortion clinics send women to other states
PHOENIX (AP) — Women seeking abortions across Arizona were forced to find alternatives beyond the state’s borders after a court ruling last week cleared the way for prosecutors to charge doctors and others who help a woman end a pregnancy unless her life is in danger. The state’s major abortion providers immediately halted procedures and canceled appointments. Providers in neighboring states, already seeing an increase in traffic from other conservative states that have banned abortion, were preparing to treat some of the 13,000 Arizona patients who get an abortion each year.
montanarightnow.com
Virginia students protest Youngkin transgender policies
McLEAN, Va. (AP) — Student activists are walking out of class across Virginia to protest Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s proposed changes to the state’s guidance on district policies for transgender students. Beginning Tuesday morning, students gathered for protests against the model policies unveiled earlier this month. If adopted by districts after they become final, the new policies would roll back some accommodations for transgender students. They would mark a significant departure from the previous Democratic administration's policies, which also led to protests and legal fights. A spokeswoman for Youngkin said the new guidelines make it clear that when parents are part of the process, schools will accommodate children and their families.
RELATED PEOPLE
montanarightnow.com
Police: Michigan trooper shot, critically wounded in Detroit
DETROIT (AP) — Michigan State Police say an undercover trooper was shot and critically wounded early Tuesday as he and other members of a narcotics unit were conducting surveillance in Detroit. State police say the trooper was struck by gunfire around 1:30 a.m. on Detroit’s west side as he and other members of the narcotics unit came under fire. The trooper remained in critical condition Tuesday at a hospital. State police say two suspects later were arrested and one is believed to be the person who fired the shots. An apartment at the complex where the shooting occurred also was searched and bullet casings were found.
montanarightnow.com
Hurricane Ian strengthens into a major Category 3 storm as it heads toward Cuba on track to hit Florida’s west coast
MIAMI (AP) — Hurricane Ian strengthens into a major Category 3 storm as it heads toward Cuba on track to hit Florida’s west coast.
montanarightnow.com
Records: Texas attorney general fled home to avoid subpoena
DALLAS (AP) — Court documents say Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton ran out of his house and jumped into a truck driven by his wife, a state senator, to avoid being served a subpoena in an abortion access case. A process server wrote in an affidavit that on Monday he was attempting to deliver the subpoena at Paxton's home for the Republican to testify Tuesday in a federal court hearing. Ernesto Martin Herrera says he was forced to leave the document on the ground. He said Paxton avoided him for more than an hour and fled. Paxton suggested he ducked the server out of safety concerns.
montanarightnow.com
The California State Soccer Association – South Celebrates 20 Years of Partnership with Sports Connect with Historic Extension
FULLERTON, Calif. and PLANO, Texas, Sept. 27, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — California State Soccer Association – South (Cal South), the official youth and adult state soccer association of the United States Soccer Federation, US Youth Soccer, and the United States Adult Soccer Association, has announced a multi-year partnership with Sports Connect, powered by Stack Sports, as the Exclusive Technology and Online Registration Provider for the state. This partnership was established to further Cal South’s mission of advancing and improving the game of soccer.
IN THIS ARTICLE
montanarightnow.com
Man arraigned in slaying of Detroit radio news anchor
CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A 55-year-old man has been charged in the slaying of a Detroit radio news anchor during an attack that also left two children and their mother injured. Arthur Williamson was arraigned Monday on murder and other charges. Jim Matthews, the overnight news anchor at WWJ-AM, was found bludgeoned Friday at a home in Chesterfield Township, northeast of Detroit. A 35-year-old woman identified as Matthews’ girlfriend was stabbed. Police were called about noon Friday after Matthews’ girlfriend and their 5-year-old daughter were seen running from the home. Police found Matthews’ body inside and their 10-year-old son beaten and bound in a closet. The suspect was found in the basement. He had self-inflicted wounds and was overdosing.
Comments / 0