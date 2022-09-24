Read full article on original website
Hurricane Ian’s potential impact on Central Ohio this weekend
LATEST ON IAN & ITS TRACK THE NEXT TWO DAYS: Hurricane Ian early Tuesday crossed Cuba as a very strong hurricane and is now just west of the Florida Keys as a strong Major Hurricane. The pressure during the day on Tuesday dropped to 947mb, making it the lowest pressure for a Gulf of Mexico […]
When could we see the first freeze in West Virginia and Ohio
Wheeling, W. VA. (WTRF) – As we continue into the first few weeks of Fall we typically experience some cooler weather. From that, it begs the question, when could we experience the first frost across the board? The good news, near term no. But as we venture into October this weekend, that’s when we need […]
What is graupel? The unusual precipitation may be headed our way Monday
TOLEDO, Ohio — We have seen it before, but what is graupel? It is not often the WTOL 11 weather team talks about graupel in the forecast, but now that the fall chill has arrived, the potential for graupel exists. Graupel are soft, small ice pellets that form in...
Iowa Could See First Frost of Fall
DES MOINES, Iowa -- Much of Iowa could see the first frost of the season. "Overnight Tuesday into early Wednesday morning we're going to see some temperatures in the 30's throughout much of the state. Northern Iowa is the low 30's, then toward Des Moines in the upper 30's. Some light winds and clear skies means good frost potential for sure," says National Weather Service meteorologist Ashley Bury.
This Ohio City Uses More Curse Words Than Any Other City in the Country
Well, sh*t. It seems like lots of folks love their curse words. Especially in Ohio. A recent study has determined that the citizens of the state’s capital – Columbus – average more swear words while talking than any other city in the country. The survey determining this was conducted and released by preply.com.
Giant Pumpkin Breaks Records in Ohio Pumpkin Festival
BARNESVILLE – Yeah I said Pumpkin Festival, a man from Pennsylvania crossed state lines and weighed in at the other Pumpkin festival in Ohio, Barnesville this weekend, breaking several records. Erik Sunstrom and his family from Harrison City Pennsylvania has weighed out their massive orange gourd at 2,405 pounds...
4 Places To Get Donuts in Ohio
Then you should visit these local businesses in Ohio. If you're in the southwestern part of Ohio, you can't go wrong with the donuts at Jim's. Customers love the huge apple fritters, blueberry cake donuts, Persians, and classic glazed donuts. When they're in season, patrons also recommend getting the pumpkin spice donuts, which are the perfect sweet treat for autumn.
New Albany-based Wallick Communities adds nearly 2,000 affordable housing units to its portfolio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A Central Ohio company is adding nearly 2,000 affordable housing units to its management portfolio. New Albany-based Wallick Communities will manage 21 properties for Green National, a real estate firm located in Skaneateles, New York. The portfolio is a mix of family and senior affordable housing communities in Ohio, […]
NBC4 Columbus
Masks still required in central Ohio hospitals
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH/The Hill)– The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention quietly updated its COVID-19 infection control guidance Friday to no longer recommend universal masking in health care settings, unless the facilities are in areas of high COVID-19 transmission. All 88 counties in Ohio remain at high levels of...
Hurricane is expected to SLAM a 10-14 FOOT Storm Surge on the Florida Coast
With widespread mandatory evacuations having been put in place along the Gulf Coast of Florida, and military support on the ready, now we wait to see just how much devastation this enormous hurricane is going to do. Prayers for everyone in it's path. Stay informed with info coming in from the authorities and from these reports.
Most People Have Forgotten About This Abandoned Ohio Town Hidden Underwater
While many people are familiar with Ohio's many ghost towns, most are unaware that some of them may be hiding under popular lakes. Throughout the 19th and 20th centuries, many communities throughout the United States fell victim to flooding. In order to control heavy rainfall, states built dams to control lakes and other large bodies of water. In turn, many small villages and towns drowned beneath them.
Blustery fall day, cooler week ahead
A cold front crossed the state, accompanied by gusty westerly winds (20-30 mph) behind low pressure over the eastern Lakes. Scattered showers will linger across the northern half of the state tonight. Winds will weaken overnight, with some partial clearing and morning lows in the lower 50s. Skies will clear for a time on Monday […]
When to expect first frost, freeze, snowfall in NE Ohio
Find out the average dates for the first freeze, frost and snow for communities across northeast Ohio
If You See It, Squish It – Invasive ‘Spotted Lanternfly’ Spotted in Ohio
The Ohio Department of Agriculture continues to urge citizens to be on the lookout for the Spotted Lanternfly (Lycorma delicatula), an invasive insect native to China, that is now spreading throughout the eastern U.S. Several small populations have been found and treated in Cuyahoga county and Jefferson county, among a...
This Is The Best Place To Go Apple Picking In Ohio
Consider adding this to your Fall bucket list.
This Flea Market Has the Largest Outdoor Yard and Garage Sale in Ohio
If you love a good bargain and a rare antique find you're in luck because Ohio is filled with tons of amazing flea markets. From massive fleas held on fairgrounds to small antique fairs, there are so many different types of markets to experience. In this article, we'll be discussing one that specializes in unique yard and garage sale spaces featuring sellers from all over the state. Keep reading to learn more.
Iowa State Patrol Launches Week-long Speeding Enforcement Project
(Dubuque, IA) -- The Iowa State Patrol is announcing a statewide week-long speeding enforcement project. The number of 100 mph speeders has risen dramatically in Iowa. "Recently, we had a crash involving three teenagers. All three did tragically lose their lives due to the speed of the car crash. That vehicle was traveling 150 mph," says Iowa State Patrol Sergeant Alex Dinkla. "Speed is one of the leading factors that we see in most automobile crashes."
7 Exciting Ohio Events This Fall
Looking for some fun things to do this fall? Luckily, there’s a wide variety of Central Ohio events to fill out your Autumn activities list. If that sounds like you, don’t miss these seven awesome events still to come in Central Ohio this September and early October!. Free...
Popular discount retail chain opening another new store in Ohio this week
If you love a good bargain, you may be excited to learn that a popular discount retail store chain is opening another new location in Ohio this week. Read on to learn more. The popular discount store Marshalls recently announced that they would be opening another new store this week in Fremont, Ohio, on Thursday, September 29, 2022.
Report: Girl with gun on Ohio bus says she was ‘tired of getting picked on’
Reports said an 11-year-old girl caught Monday with a loaded gun on a school bus told police she had it because she is tired of "being picked on all the time."
