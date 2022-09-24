ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTRF- 7News

When could we see the first freeze in West Virginia and Ohio

Wheeling, W. VA. (WTRF) – As we continue into the first few weeks of Fall we typically experience some cooler weather. From that, it begs the question, when could we experience the first frost across the board? The good news, near term no. But as we venture into October this weekend, that’s when we need […]
iheart.com

Iowa Could See First Frost of Fall

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Much of Iowa could see the first frost of the season. "Overnight Tuesday into early Wednesday morning we're going to see some temperatures in the 30's throughout much of the state. Northern Iowa is the low 30's, then toward Des Moines in the upper 30's. Some light winds and clear skies means good frost potential for sure," says National Weather Service meteorologist Ashley Bury.
sciotopost.com

Giant Pumpkin Breaks Records in Ohio Pumpkin Festival

BARNESVILLE – Yeah I said Pumpkin Festival, a man from Pennsylvania crossed state lines and weighed in at the other Pumpkin festival in Ohio, Barnesville this weekend, breaking several records. Erik Sunstrom and his family from Harrison City Pennsylvania has weighed out their massive orange gourd at 2,405 pounds...
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Donuts in Ohio

Then you should visit these local businesses in Ohio. If you're in the southwestern part of Ohio, you can't go wrong with the donuts at Jim's. Customers love the huge apple fritters, blueberry cake donuts, Persians, and classic glazed donuts. When they're in season, patrons also recommend getting the pumpkin spice donuts, which are the perfect sweet treat for autumn.
NBC4 Columbus

New Albany-based Wallick Communities adds nearly 2,000 affordable housing units to its portfolio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A Central Ohio company is adding nearly 2,000 affordable housing units to its management portfolio. New Albany-based Wallick Communities will manage 21 properties for Green National, a real estate firm located in Skaneateles, New York. The portfolio is a mix of family and senior affordable housing communities in Ohio, […]
#Fall Colors
NBC4 Columbus

Masks still required in central Ohio hospitals

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH/The Hill)– The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention quietly updated its COVID-19 infection control guidance Friday to no longer recommend universal masking in health care settings, unless the facilities are in areas of high COVID-19 transmission. All 88 counties in Ohio remain at high levels of...
iheart.com

Hurricane is expected to SLAM a 10-14 FOOT Storm Surge on the Florida Coast

With widespread mandatory evacuations having been put in place along the Gulf Coast of Florida, and military support on the ready, now we wait to see just how much devastation this enormous hurricane is going to do. Prayers for everyone in it's path. Stay informed with info coming in from the authorities and from these reports.
Travel Maven

Most People Have Forgotten About This Abandoned Ohio Town Hidden Underwater

While many people are familiar with Ohio's many ghost towns, most are unaware that some of them may be hiding under popular lakes. Throughout the 19th and 20th centuries, many communities throughout the United States fell victim to flooding. In order to control heavy rainfall, states built dams to control lakes and other large bodies of water. In turn, many small villages and towns drowned beneath them.
NBC4 Columbus

Blustery fall day, cooler week ahead

A cold front crossed the state, accompanied by gusty westerly winds (20-30 mph) behind low pressure over the eastern Lakes. Scattered showers will linger across the northern half of the state tonight. Winds will weaken overnight, with some partial clearing and morning lows in the lower 50s. Skies will clear for a time on Monday […]
cityofmentor.com

If You See It, Squish It – Invasive ‘Spotted Lanternfly’ Spotted in Ohio

The Ohio Department of Agriculture continues to urge citizens to be on the lookout for the Spotted Lanternfly (Lycorma delicatula), an invasive insect native to China, that is now spreading throughout the eastern U.S. Several small populations have been found and treated in Cuyahoga county and Jefferson county, among a...
Travel Maven

This Flea Market Has the Largest Outdoor Yard and Garage Sale in Ohio

If you love a good bargain and a rare antique find you're in luck because Ohio is filled with tons of amazing flea markets. From massive fleas held on fairgrounds to small antique fairs, there are so many different types of markets to experience. In this article, we'll be discussing one that specializes in unique yard and garage sale spaces featuring sellers from all over the state. Keep reading to learn more.
iheart.com

Iowa State Patrol Launches Week-long Speeding Enforcement Project

(Dubuque, IA) -- The Iowa State Patrol is announcing a statewide week-long speeding enforcement project. The number of 100 mph speeders has risen dramatically in Iowa. "Recently, we had a crash involving three teenagers. All three did tragically lose their lives due to the speed of the car crash. That vehicle was traveling 150 mph," says Iowa State Patrol Sergeant Alex Dinkla. "Speed is one of the leading factors that we see in most automobile crashes."
visitfairfieldcounty.org

7 Exciting Ohio Events This Fall

Looking for some fun things to do this fall? Luckily, there’s a wide variety of Central Ohio events to fill out your Autumn activities list. If that sounds like you, don’t miss these seven awesome events still to come in Central Ohio this September and early October!. Free...
